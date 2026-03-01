Imagine if you could simply capture the midday sun of summer, pour it into a bottle and take it out just when your toes are freezing in winter. A technology now makes this possible by preserving light in a way that makes conventional rechargeable batteries look old.

This idea sounds like science fiction, but it is the result of clever research at the University of California. Scientists have found a way to capture the volatile energy of the sun’s rays not as electricity, but as a chemical structure. This does not involve bulky battery towers or water tanks, but a modified organic molecule known as a pyrimidone. This little wonder acts as a bridge between the bright rays of the day and the cozy warmth of the night, without losing a single joule.

The Molecular Spring in Action

The principle behind this discovery is as elegant as perfectly written code. You can imagine the molecule as a tiny mechanical spring that reacts to light. As soon as the sun’s UV rays hit the pyrimidone, it changes its geometric arrangement. It twists and remains in an extremely tense state. In this configuration, the energy is chemically bound and safely tucked away. The impressive thing about this is its stability, as the molecule retains this tension for years without relaxing prematurely.

While your smartphone battery slowly starts to discharge and go flat after just a few days of non-use, this molecular storage unit remains absolutely calm. The energy remains exactly where it should be until you decide to call it up. All it takes is a small impulse, such as a small amount of targeted heat or a special catalyst. At this moment, the “spring” snaps back into its original shape and suddenly releases the stored energy as heat.

Pyrimidone with Energy Density Beyond the Lithium Limit

When you look at the bare figures, the technological leap becomes really clear. The modified pyrimidone achieves an energy density of more than 1.6 megajoules per kilogram. This almost doubles the performance of a conventional lithium-ion battery. It is therefore not only a reliable long-term storage device, but also a real powerhouse in the smallest of spaces. As the material is also water-soluble, it opens up completely new possibilities for integration into modern building technology.

You could simply pump the liquid through collectors on your roof, where it charges up as it flows past during the day. The energy-enriched medium then goes into a tank and waits patiently to be used. No thermal insulation in the classic sense is required because the energy is stored chemically and not as a tangible temperature; there is no cooling loss. Heat released during the expansion process is also so intense that it can easily boil water.

Pyrimidone significantly outperforms even lithium batteries in terms of energy density Image source: KI-generiert

From Camping Stoves to Smart Homes

Possible applications for this technology are as varied as they are exciting. For you, as an outdoor enthusiast, this could mean carrying a compact heat storage device in your rucksack to prepare a hot meal in the middle of the wilderness without a fire or electricity. The potential is also huge on a large scale. The complete regenerability of the material ensures that the molecular springs can be re-tensioned again and again, making the system extremely durable and sustainable.

It is a fascinating approach that finally catapults thermal storage into the digital age. Instead of relying on the inertia of hot water, the precise controllability of organic chemistry is used. This brings a grid-independent and loss-free heat supply within reach. Fuels? They would be completely irrelevant for heating residential buildings. The sun provides your heating system with constant refueling, and the pyrimidone ensures the installation remains stable. It remains to be seen when the first commercial systems will flood your four walls with this stored summer energy. Because even if success in the laboratory is promising, it often takes years for the results achieved therein to be mature for the mass market.