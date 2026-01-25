Don’t get left in the dark. Anker’s Solix C1000 Gen 2 portable power station is now $370 off, offering a massive 46% discount. It is the ultimate mobile backup for home outages and off-grid adventures.

Anker has an impressive fleet of portable power stations, including the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2. Right now, it is on sale at Amazon for $429, which is $370 (46%) off and nearly half the original price.

The solar generator set, which includes a 100 watt solar panel, is also on sale for $599. This bundle is preferable if you are frequently on the go and away from a main power source for extended periods.

Why Buy the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2

For households looking for a portable power station with an ample supply, the Solix C1000 series is a highly recommended purchase. The second generation C1000 arrived as a significant update, featuring a new design and higher power output. These changes improve its portability while allowing it to power more types of high powered appliances.

The Solix C1000 features a 1,024 Wh LFP battery, which is slightly smaller than the previous version. However, this change allows for a notably lighter build at 24.9 pounds (11% lighter) and a more compact footprint at 15.1 x 8.2 x 9.6 inches (14% smaller). It also features a more modern aesthetic with five AC sockets and multiple USB-C ports on the front. Thanks to a higher peak output of 3,000 watts, it can accommodate multiple devices simultaneously without slowing down.

Anker’s Solix C1000 Gen 2 can be charged quickly and flexibly. Image source: Anker

The battery capacity is enough to energize a fridge continuously for over half a day or run a router for two days or more. There is also a built in 10 ms UPS for seamless power transitions during outages, protecting sensitive devices like desktops and CPAP machines.

When it comes to recharging, the Solix C1000 Gen 2 excels. When plugged into a wall outlet, it can be fully charged from 0% to 100% in just 49 minutes, which is several minutes faster than the previous generation. Using a solar panel, it can be refilled in under 2 hours depending on the solar wattage available.

Are you upgrading to the Solix C1000 Gen 2, or is this your first power station purchase? Share your plans with us in the comments.