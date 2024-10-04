Hot topics

How to Remove an Old Phone From Google Play

Update: Revised for 2021!
If you are a longtime Android user, it is possible that your Google Play Store account is listing all the phones your account was associated with. Even if you have sold, lost, or trashed it. If you want to streamline the device selection on the Play Store listing during installation, just follow some simple steps.

We will first cover how to hide old phones from the drop-down selection offered when installing an app using a browser, and later cover how to properly remove a phone from your Google Account. 

