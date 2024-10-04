If you are a longtime Android user, it is possible that your Google Play Store account is listing all the phones your account was associated with. Even if you have sold, lost, or trashed it. If you want to streamline the device selection on the Play Store listing during installation, just follow some simple steps.
We will first cover how to hide old phones from the drop-down selection offered when installing an app using a browser, and later cover how to properly remove a phone from your Google Account.
Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.
With your consent, external content is loaded here.
By clicking on the button above, you agree that external content may be displayed to you. Personal data may be transmitted to third-party providers in the process. You can find more information about this in our Privacy Policy.
Recommended editorial content
With your consent, external content is loaded here.
By clicking on the button above, you agree that external content may be displayed to you. Personal data may be transmitted to third-party providers in the process. You can find more information about this in our Privacy Policy.