Free instead of $3.49: The note taking app for all your needs

This limited-time free app of the day will help you take life optimization to the next level! Simpan is a sleek note-taking app that features a plethora of tools to let you write any kind of notes on the fly. It can now be downloaded for free instead of $3.49.

TL;DR

It is free until tomorrow (10/9).

The app has 4.5 Stars with 1,790 reviews.

It contains no adds or purchases.

Since yesterday's free paid app covered voice notes, we thought we should complete your set with a written note one. Simpan is a note-taking app that fit our editors chaotic schedules perfectly. So, if you — like us — have to keep track of several things at the same time, and on top you want to remember all the chores you have to do in a busy workday, then this app is just for you.

Simpan is a note-taking app that fit our editors chaotic schedules perfectly / © Simplan/Screenshot NextPit

Why is Simpan worth downloading?

Simpan takes a process, that of note taking, and optimizes it for the daily struggles of modern life. It does that by separating different types of notes you need to take, and offers unique tools for them. If you need a link saved, all you have to do is copy it and open the app. Simpan will then automatically recognise the link and ask you if you want to make a note out of it, saving you time from pointless tapping. The app also has a link shortener that unfortunately requires a separate log-in to set up.

Another feature we found useful was "Save Tasks" in which, users can create their own tasks and break them down in a useful "To-do" list. You are then able to check the completed errands and see your progress. What stands out from the typical "To-do" tools we find in other apps, is the ability to quickly search and sort your listed tasks. Especially when you try to keep track of things that run in parallel, to-do lists turn into a chores, but not in Simpan.

Adding to that, the interface has all the polishing one would expect from a paid app, with animations and a gorgeous dark mode. What else could you possibly ask for? If your answer was "Security features" then Simpan has you covered. In a special tab, the app offers offline account saving, fingerprint unlocking and a customisable password generator. And yes, you can also decide which notes you want to lock with your fingerprint to keep those company secrets safe.

Does Simpan app respect your privacy?

Unfortunately, we could not find a standard privacy policy from the developer Banyu Dev, but in the developer notes they do claim that "We do not store any of your input data [...] You own and are fully responsible for the data that you have."

The Exodus platform identified two trackers from Google that are responsible for crash reporting and analytics. The app requires a large number of permissions (10), like external memory access, mostly to cover the broadness of its features. In the developer notes we are informed that we can turn off network connection and most features will run properly.

Are you interested in Simpan? What kind of tasks would you like to complete with it? Is there any other kind of app you would like to see? Let us know in the comments!