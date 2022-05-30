Free instead of $2.99: Unique mobile game for iOS and Android

With the free download of 57° North, you can install a very special mobile game on your smartphone without having to fork out a dime! The game not only tells an exciting story and offers lovingly designed graphics, it also makes use of the numerous sensors in your smartphone. Sounds exciting? We would like to summarize what this title is all about.

Do you only see annoying money pits in mobile games where everything is just flashy without much substance? If you answered in the affirmative, then you should definitely download the game "57° North", which is currently available for free for iOS and Android. Not only will you save $2.99 compared to the standard price, but you will also be immersed in an exciting story that is beautifully illustrated. Unfortunately, there is only an English voice output.

In the Google Play Store, 57° North is rated with 4.2 stars from 502 reviews. Since the graphics feature a hand-drawn look, you don't need a current gaming smartphone to play the mobile game. However, you can craft accessories to make the game even more immersive.

Is the download of 57° North worth the effort?

Accessories include Google Cardboard VR glasses and all third-party models that you can find on the web. With these, you place your smartphone into the glasses to function as a screen and view a stereoscopic 3D image. Alternatively, you can buy a "Merge Cube "* or download it as a PDF and craft one for yourself. Your smartphone camera can recognize the symbols on the cube and displays the mobile game in augmented reality on it.

In 57° North, you have to save yourself and your friend Caleb after a shipwreck. / © NextPit

Without the accessories, the images shown move when you move your smartphone. This already provides some degree of immersion and looks fancy. You have to make decisions that affect the story, which begins with a shipwreck. I don't want to give away any more of the story than that!

Is it safe to download 57° North?

According to Exodus, an Android app review site, there are no trackers in 57° North, which should keep your personal data safe. For that, the mobile game needs access to six Android features, but since the game requires the camera and external storage to function, that's nothing unusual.

On iOS, the developers state they don't track any data, so I'd give it the green light here as well. With that, I wish you a nice tryout of this mobile game and look forward to your recommendations on other free mobile games in the comments.