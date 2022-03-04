Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We meet again on NextPit for our list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Free Android games

Space Shooter ($0.99) : Protect the galaxy from the alien invasion. Be the last line of defense and improve your ship to stop hordes of enemies.

: Protect the galaxy from the alien invasion. Be the last line of defense and improve your ship to stop hordes of enemies. Trojan War Premium ($0.99) : Train your warriors and prepare for battle in different challenges and gameplay modes.

: Train your warriors and prepare for battle in different challenges and gameplay modes. Dungeon999 ($0.99) : Dive into a seemingly endless dungeon collecting items and magic skills to improve your characters.

: Dive into a seemingly endless dungeon collecting items and magic skills to improve your characters. Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword ($0.99) : Another action side scroller starring the infamous stickman, this time with a Star-Wars-esque setting and many different weapons.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Lottery Box ($5.99) : Do you like to bet on the lottery? Organize your favorite combinations and get notified if you win on the Powerball (Mega Millions, Eurojackpot, and other games available as in-app purchases).

: Do you like to bet on the lottery? Organize your favorite combinations and get notified if you win on the Powerball (Mega Millions, Eurojackpot, and other games available as in-app purchases). Orderly ($0.99) : Are you looking for another to-do app? This one offers folders, location-based reminders, cloud or e-mail sync, and backups.

: Are you looking for another to-do app? This one offers folders, location-based reminders, cloud or e-mail sync, and backups. System Activity Monitors ($0.99) : See different stats from your device: RAM & storage usage, battery level, and other information.

: See different stats from your device: RAM & storage usage, battery level, and other information. Blur background ($0.99) : As the name says, quickly blur the background in your photos with different styles, adjustable levels, and even the option to detect cats and dogs.

: As the name says, quickly blur the background in your photos with different styles, adjustable levels, and even the option to detect cats and dogs. MT Browser and File Manager ($1.99) : Manage files on your iPhone or iPad just like on a PC, using an in-app browser to download files on the Web and sync them on iCloud or upload them to Google Drive.

: Manage files on your iPhone or iPad just like on a PC, using an in-app browser to download files on the Web and sync them on iCloud or upload them to Google Drive. Billion Dollar Swipe ($4.99) : A trivia app that tries to convey the scale of having/earning one-billion-dollars.

Free iOS games

Quell Memento+ ($2.99) : A simple, yet challenging puzzle game set on an abandoned house, where you discover the memories of the last inhabitants.

: A simple, yet challenging puzzle game set on an abandoned house, where you discover the memories of the last inhabitants. Poker Pop! ($0.99) : Create poker hands by placing tiles on the board before filling the playfield.

: Create poker hands by placing tiles on the board before filling the playfield. Tiny Orchestra ($2.99) : An educational game designed for little kids, and help them understand the difference between musical instruments and how they interact on an orchestra.

: An educational game designed for little kids, and help them understand the difference between musical instruments and how they interact on an orchestra. Johnny Bonasera 1 ($1.99) : An adventure game with clean vector-style graphics ( Flash is back, woohoo! ), help Johnny fight the bullies.

: An adventure game with clean vector-style graphics ( ), help Johnny fight the bullies. Game of Life ($0.99) : A modernized version of the classic Game of Life simulation that uses the Apple GPU to accelerate calculations and quickly create trippy patterns with tons of customizations.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.