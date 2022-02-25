Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do twice a week, NextPit prepared a list of mobile apps and games for Android and iOS that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Note Recognition ($4.49) : This app analyzes songs and converts them to sheet music. I am usually a bit skeptical of such promises, but the app has more than a thousand reviews and an average higher than four stars.

: This app analyzes songs and converts them to sheet music. I am usually a bit skeptical of such promises, but the app has more than a thousand reviews and an average higher than four stars. Equalizer Bass Booster Pro ($1.49) : Compatible with music and video players on your phone, this app unlocks several EQ options to tune sound output to your taste.

: Compatible with music and video players on your phone, this app unlocks several EQ options to tune sound output to your taste. Fast Video Splitter for WhatsApp Status ($0.99) : Edit and crop video recordings to 30s parts, and avoid the 16 MB limit imposed by WhatsApp.

: Edit and crop video recordings to 30s parts, and avoid the 16 MB limit imposed by WhatsApp. Volume Slider Like Android P ($0.99) : Simple app that changes the volume widget to the one in Android 9.

Free Android games

Data Defense ($4.99) : A tower defense game with a retro vector-graphics style. Instead of protecting your castle, defend the servers against bugs, viruses, and glitches.

: A tower defense game with a retro vector-graphics style. Instead of protecting your castle, defend the servers against bugs, viruses, and glitches. AntiGravity Puzzle Game ($1.99) [expires on Saturday, 26]: Use levers, weights, and more tools to complete puzzles.

[expires on Saturday, 26]: Use levers, weights, and more tools to complete puzzles. Ball Reach ($0.99) : Short but challenging game where you need to balance the sphere to take it to the end of the stage, similar to classics like Marble Madness and Super Monkey Ball.

: Short but challenging game where you need to balance the sphere to take it to the end of the stage, similar to classics like Marble Madness and Super Monkey Ball. Terra Fighter 2 Pro ($0.99) : Already listed in previous lists, this fighting game pits 16 characters head to head, each with specific strengths and weaknesses.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

MealSnap ($1.99) : Track your meals throughout the week with this simple diary, that doesn't force you to count calories.

: Track your meals throughout the week with this simple diary, that doesn't force you to count calories. after Fòcus ($0.99) : Add watermarks and filters to your photos and give them a customized and unique look.

: Add watermarks and filters to your photos and give them a customized and unique look. Extreme Week Calendar ($0.99) : Minimalistic calendar for your iPhone or iPad, offers a snapshot of the current week.

: Minimalistic calendar for your iPhone or iPad, offers a snapshot of the current week. C-Time ($4.99) : For those obsessed with time management, this app tracks how much time you spend at predetermined places over the day.

: For those obsessed with time management, this app tracks how much time you spend at predetermined places over the day. bProgress ($0.99) : Looking for another calendar and task management app? Why not check this free alternative?.

Free iOS games

EvoCreo: Pocket Monsters Like ($2.99) : As the name says, this game is heavily inspired by a famous Japanese franchise in which you collect poke pocket monsters and put them to fight on life-and-death matches.

: As the name says, this game is heavily inspired by a famous Japanese franchise in which you collect pocket monsters and put them to fight on life-and-death matches. Monsterz Minigames Deluxe ($2.99) : Similar to the WarioWare franchise, this game offers a series of minigames to test your reflexes and skills.

: Similar to the WarioWare franchise, this game offers a series of minigames to test your reflexes and skills. Space Borders: Alien Encounter ($1.99) : Wage war against invading alien forces and protect the Earth in this 2D strategy game.

: Wage war against invading alien forces and protect the Earth in this 2D strategy game. Super Tank Battle R ($5.99) : With super retro 8-bit graphics, defend your base controlling a tank in 500 NES-inspired levels.

: With super retro 8-bit graphics, defend your base controlling a tank in 500 NES-inspired levels. HappyGame ($3.99) : Not really a game, but a game tracker. List your game library, check completed games and learn just how big is your big pile of shame.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your good deals in the comments.