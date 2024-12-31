It is that time of the week once again and for the last time in 2024, we are back with a selection of paid apps that are free for a limited time for Android and iOS. Keep reading to see the best app deals on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

It's important to note that the apps featured in this collection are different from our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week” recommendations. We haven't individually reviewed each and every app, which means that some of them may include in-app purchases and advertisements.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Cutout Premium ( $2.99 ): Resize, cut, remove backgrounds, and spice up your profile pictures.

): Resize, cut, remove backgrounds, and spice up your profile pictures. Stick - Remote Control Pro ( $2.99 ): Use your phone as a universal TV remote for the main brands.

): Use your phone as a universal TV remote for the main brands. Countdown Widget ( $0.99 ): Create simple, handy widgets to remind you of upcoming events.

): Create simple, handy widgets to remind you of upcoming events. Business Card Maker ( $4.99 ): Design real or virtual business cards, with handy features such as a QR Code generator.

Free Android games

Defense Zone 2 HD ( $2.99 ): Pass the time with this HD take on the classic tower defense genre.

): Pass the time with this HD take on the classic tower defense genre. The Lonely Hacker ( $2.99 ): Master the art of hacking in this thriller with (allegedly) realistic cyber attacks.

): Master the art of hacking in this thriller with (allegedly) realistic cyber attacks. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ( $3.99 ): Fill your screen with gorgeous visual effects and the bodies of your dead enemies in this hack-and-slash action game.

): Fill your screen with gorgeous visual effects and the bodies of your dead enemies in this hack-and-slash action game. Sky Wings VIP ( $0.99 ): Prepare your nostalgia for this voxel-like 3D shmup. Take down the enemy aircraft in this old-school-style arcade shooter.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Screen Mirroring ( $69.99 ): Mirror your iPhone or iPad screen to a nearby smart TV, even if it doesn't support AirPlay.

): Mirror your iPhone or iPad screen to a nearby smart TV, even if it doesn't support AirPlay. Cutout Premium ( $2.99 ): Resize, cut, remove backgrounds, and spice up your profile pictures.

): Resize, cut, remove backgrounds, and spice up your profile pictures. Stick - Remote Control Pro ( $2.99 ): Use your phone as a universal TV remote for the main brands.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Adventure Bike Trials ( $0.99 ): Miss the good old days of Trials? Take your bike and face the off-road tracks in this physics-based casual racer.

): Miss the good old days of Trials? Take your bike and face the off-road tracks in this physics-based casual racer. Trials of Dragons ( $0.99 ): Strategy RPGs may not be as hot as they used to be. This is a good excuse to check this turn-based mobile offering.

): Strategy RPGs may not be as hot as they used to be. This is a good excuse to check this turn-based mobile offering. Mage Mania (0 $.99 ): Find your way through a monster-ridden dungeon on this 16-bit style adventure game.

): Find your way through a monster-ridden dungeon on this 16-bit style adventure game. Raider ( $1.99 ): Navigate tight caverns with your ship while killing the invading enemy drones to protect the galaxy, no pressure.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the ever-evolving realm of mobile applications, there exists a handful of deceptive ones that employ cunning tactics to profit from gathering and distributing your personal information. But fear not, tech-savvy readers, for we possess invaluable advice to help you bolster the security of your precious data. We strongly urge you to exercise vigilance when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a mere alarm clock necessitate access to your camera or contacts? And what rationale does a flashlight app have for requiring knowledge of your exact location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively shield your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and delve into the vast array of free app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the reassurance that your data remains safeguarded and protected.

What are your thoughts on our recommendations this week? Are there any apps or games you think the community would benefit from? Share them with us in the comments.