In the sandwich between Christmas and New Year's Eve, we have a few late Christmas presents for you. Of course, these are once again the obligatory apps and games that are actually paid for but are currently being released for free. As usual, you will find suggestions for both Android and iOS in the list.

We have three app listicles for you every week: Firstly, the top 5 apps of the week, with carefully curated apps and mobile games that we think are good. And then we have two lists in which we don't really thoroughly check what the apps are good for but mainly pay attention to the fact that you can get these apps, which are actually paid for, for free.

The second category is the one we're dealing with here in this article, so please take a close look for yourself to see if there are any annoying ads or if someone wants to take money out of your pocket with in-app purchases.

And while we're on the subject of good advice: Download the game or application that you think is exciting, even if there is no current need for it. You can remove the app from your phone immediately after downloading it - the paid version will remain in your app library and can be reinstalled at any time.

Android apps and games that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Multiscreen calculator Pro ( $ 9.99 ) : This highly rated calculator app can also be conveniently operated by voice.

: This highly rated calculator app can also be conveniently operated by voice. MDScan and OCR ( $4.99 ) : Your cell phone can be a real mobile document scanner these days. The app even has optical character recognition!

: Your cell phone can be a real mobile document scanner these days. The app even has optical character recognition! Sound meter - decibel meter ( $2 . 99 ) : Your neighbors are really too loud again this holiday season? This app will give you confirmation.

: Your neighbors are really too loud again this holiday season? This app will give you confirmation. JPEG Optimizer Pro ($ 1.99 ) : Too little storage space on your cell phone? Then this app could be useful, which reduces the size of your pictures with little loss of quality.

: Too little storage space on your cell phone? Then this app could be useful, which reduces the size of your pictures with little loss of quality. One Swipe Notes - Quick Notes ($ 0.99) : Practical: With this app, you can create notes in no time at all and don't even have to leave another app or game!

Free Android games

Shuriken Jump ($ 0.99 ) : You have to slaughter fruit here with shuriken. Yes, it's all rather reminiscent of Fruit Ninja!

: You have to slaughter fruit here with shuriken. Yes, it's all rather reminiscent of Fruit Ninja! Evertale ($ 0.99 ) : Evertale is quite the RPG classic, where you have to capture monsters and explore fantasy worlds and dungeons.

: Evertale is quite the RPG classic, where you have to capture monsters and explore fantasy worlds and dungeons. Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD ($ 2.99 ) : If you ask me, this series is one of the very best the tower defense genre has to offer!

: If you ask me, this series is one of the very best the tower defense genre has to offer! Sphaze ( $0.99 ) : Sphaze is an intuitive puzzle game where you have to find your way out of mazes. The game offers beautiful 3D graphics and nice music that invites you to relax.

: Sphaze is an intuitive puzzle game where you have to find your way out of mazes. The game offers beautiful 3D graphics and nice music that invites you to relax. Last Plant on Earth ( $1.99 ): In this science fiction game, you play as a robot and have to prevent the planet from running out of plants.

iPhone apps and games that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Photo Finder App - Queryable ($ 4.99 ) : Use this app to search your photos offline—by mentioning an object, a color, or even just a feeling.

: Use this app to search your photos offline—by mentioning an object, a color, or even just a feeling. Custom Keyboards Font Fontsify ($ 79.99 ) : Online keyboard with countless emojis and symbols, over 100 fonts, and over 80 themes.

: Online keyboard with countless emojis and symbols, over 100 fonts, and over 80 themes. Sticky Board 2 ($ 4.99 ) : Productivity tool that lets you place your sticky notes just like on a whiteboard.

: Productivity tool that lets you place your sticky notes just like on a whiteboard. myCal PRO Planner ($ 2.99 ) : Here you get a very professional calendar app that also offers widgets and definitely has what it takes to steal a march on the native calendar app on the iPhone.

: Here you get a very professional calendar app that also offers widgets and definitely has what it takes to steal a march on the native calendar app on the iPhone. Cashflows ($ 0.99 ): Cashflows helps you to forecast the future balances of your bank accounts. The app is easy to set up and requires minimal maintenance.

Free games for iPhone and iPad

Raider ($ 1.99 ) : In this game, you fly through countless caves — hopefully you are skillful enough!

: In this game, you fly through countless caves hopefully you are skillful enough! Backgammon Narde AD ($ 3.99 ) : This backgammon game lets you choose from thousands of fellow players online, adheres to the official backgammon rules, and also offers a racing mode.

: This backgammon game lets you choose from thousands of fellow players online, adheres to the official backgammon rules, and also offers a racing mode. Rooftop Snipers ($ 0.99 ) : Very simple retro graphics, very simple game principle—but lots of fun!

: Very simple retro graphics, very simple game principle—but lots of fun! Dino Rush ($ 1.99 ) : A colorful and really very cute endless runner for the whole family.

: A colorful and really very cute endless runner for the whole family. Out There Chronicles - Ep. 2 ($ 1.99 ): The second part of the science fiction saga. Incidentally, the first part is also currently available for free.

So, that's all for today. The last app recommendations of the year will follow on New Year's Eve. Enjoy your weekend!