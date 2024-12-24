For a Limited Time Only: These iOS and Android Apps Are Now Free!

Are you looking for free apps and games for your cell phone? Then you've come to the right place: We've scoured the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for apps that normally cost money but are now available for free for Android or iOS.

A note before we get started: We haven't downloaded and tested all the apps on this list individually—unlike our weekly best list: "Top 5 apps of the week." We have only made sure that the apps have good ratings and are actually free at the moment. However, it is quite possible that the range of functions can be expanded via an in-app purchase or that the apps display advertising.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

QR / Barcode Scanner PRO ( $5.99 ): This app offers numerous features for scanning QR codes. For example, you can also see which URL is hidden behind a code—an important security feature.

): This app offers numerous features for scanning QR codes. For example, you can also see which URL is hidden behind a code—an important security feature. Android 12 Colors - Icon Pack ( $1.99 ): Getting melancholy at the end of the year and wishing for the color palette of Android 12 back? This icon pack will make your dreams come true.

): Getting melancholy at the end of the year and wishing for the color palette of Android 12 back? This icon pack will make your dreams come true. Green - Icon Pack ( $1.49 ): If you prefer blue to beige, then this icon pack is your friend.

): If you prefer blue to beige, then this icon pack is your friend. Bluediant - Icon Pack ( $1.49 ): And as the name suggests, here's the same again in green.

Free Android games

Shadow Hunter: Premium ( $0.99 ): In this hack'n'slash game, you level up your hero and defeat various monsters. Since the game is from EA, you'll have to be prepared for aggressively marketed in-app purchases.

): In this hack'n'slash game, you level up your hero and defeat various monsters. Since the game is from EA, you'll have to be prepared for aggressively marketed in-app purchases. Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD ( $2.99 ): The name gives it away - this is a classic tower defense game. You have to defend yourself against rolling tanks and the like with various battle stations.

): The name gives it away - this is a classic tower defense game. You have to defend yourself against rolling tanks and the like with various battle stations. Evertale ( $0.99 ): Evertale is a role-playing game in a classic, isometric retro perspective in the style of Myst of Mana & Co. It's all about searching for and capturing monsters. Does that remind you of anything? Anything at all?

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Do you suspect that you can't tolerate certain foods? With this app you can log your food and correlate it with your health situation.

): Do you suspect that you can't tolerate certain foods? With this app you can log your food and correlate it with your health situation. Bookends ( $10.99 ):: This app allows you to access various archives for publications. The advanced features require a subscription, but even the basic version, which is normally subject to a charge, offers interesting features for academic work or bookworms.

):: This app allows you to access various archives for publications. The advanced features require a subscription, but even the basic version, which is normally subject to a charge, offers interesting features for academic work or bookworms. The Wonder Weeks ( $5.99 ): With this app you can document the development of your offspring and get explanations for seemingly incomprehensible behavior.

): With this app you can document the development of your offspring and get explanations for seemingly incomprehensible behavior. Pocket Rocket ( $9.99 ): Want to know which rocket is taking off into space, when and where? With this app you always have an overview.

): Want to know which rocket is taking off into space, when and where? With this app you always have an overview. Spyglass ( $5.99 ): With this app, you can overlay various compasses and GPS information on maps or the camera view. If you have a problem to solve, this is really cool.

): With this app, you can overlay various compasses and GPS information on maps or the camera view. If you have a problem to solve, this is really cool. Resume Designer 3 ( $3.99 ): If you're applying for jobs over the holidays, this app will help you polish up your resume.

): If you're applying for jobs over the holidays, this app will help you polish up your resume. AI Headshot Generator Ad-Free ( $3.99 ): You can use this app to create an impressive application photo to go with your CV.

): You can use this app to create an application photo to go with your CV. Face Story Pro—morph face ( $2.99 ): This app turns your baby into an adult or your friends into a dog. Definitely great fun for the holidays.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the ever-evolving realm of mobile applications, there exists a handful of deceptive ones that employ cunning tactics to profit from gathering and distributing your personal information. But fear not, tech-savvy readers, for we possess invaluable advice to help you bolster the security of your precious data. We strongly urge you to exercise vigilance when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a mere alarm clock necessitate access to your camera or contacts? And what rationale does a flashlight app have for requiring knowledge of your exact location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively shield your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and delve into the vast array of free app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the reassurance that your data remains safeguarded and protected.

What are your thoughts on our recommendations this week? Are there any apps or games you think the community would benefit from? Share them with us in the comments.