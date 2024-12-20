It is that time of the week once again and as with all other weekends, we are back with a selection of paid apps that are free for a limited time for Android and iOS. Keep reading to see the best app deals on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

It's important to note that the apps featured in this collection are different from our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week” recommendations. We haven't individually reviewed each and every app, which means that some of them may include in-app purchases and advertisements.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

3D Earth Pro ( $29.99 ): Check weather data with tons of graphical effects, including 3D maps and animations.

): Check weather data with tons of graphical effects, including 3D maps and animations. Sweet Home 3D ( $5.49 ): Plan your next refurbishment (house renovation time! yay!) with a comprehensive floor planner and 3D viewer.

): Plan your next refurbishment (house renovation time! yay!) with a comprehensive floor planner and 3D viewer. QR/Barcode Scanner Pro ( $5.99 ): Scan, create, and save image codes in different formats.

): Scan, create, and save image codes in different formats. How much can I spend? ( $2.99 ): Keep your budget under control with a simple-to-use daily spending limit.

Free Android games

Shadow Hunter Premium ( $0.99 ): A hack-and-slash dark (very dark) fantasy game that will test your battle skills against epic boss fights.

): A hack-and-slash dark (very dark) fantasy game that will test your battle skills against epic boss fights. Bulbs ( $0.99 ): A different take on the classic Simon game, put your memory to the test by tapping the right buttons in the correct order.

): A different take on the classic Simon game, put your memory to the test by tapping the right buttons in the correct order. Stickman Warriors Dragon Hero ( $0.99 ): With characters loosely based on popular franchises, fight your way up the rank by upgrading your heroes.

): With characters loosely based on popular franchises, fight your way up the rank by upgrading your heroes. Logo Guess Challenge ( $0.99 ): Try to guess the different logos flashing on your screen.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

RAR & Zip File Extractor ( $5.99 ): Got a 7Zip, RAR, or ZIP file? Extract your documents without turning the PC on!

): Got a 7Zip, RAR, or ZIP file? Extract your documents without turning the PC on! Todoable ( $1.99 ): Yet another calendar/planner/to-do app to try, with family sync and multi-device support!

): Yet another calendar/planner/to-do app to try, with family sync and multi-device support! Inspirit - the art of mandala ( $2.99 ): Create intricate mandalas with mesmerizing levels of detail.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Fiete ( $4.99 ): A minimalistic game designed for kids up to three years old.

): A minimalistic game designed for kids up to three years old. The Secret of Crimson Manor ( $0.99 ): Solve the mystery of the mansion in this old-school point and click adventure.

): Solve the mystery of the mansion in this old-school point and click adventure. Mahjong Prime 3D ( $0.99 ): The classic Mahjong tile board game souped up with 3D graphics.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the ever-evolving realm of mobile applications, there exists a handful of deceptive ones that employ cunning tactics to profit from gathering and distributing your personal information. But fear not, tech-savvy readers, for we possess invaluable advice to help you bolster the security of your precious data. We strongly urge you to exercise vigilance when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a mere alarm clock necessitate access to your camera or contacts? And what rationale does a flashlight app have for requiring knowledge of your exact location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively shield your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and delve into the vast array of free app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the reassurance that your data remains safeguarded and protected.

What are your thoughts on our recommendations this week? Are there any apps or games you think the community would benefit from? Share them with us in the comments.