Hurry Up! These iOS and Android Apps Are Free for a Limited Time

Are you ready for some early Christmas presents? Check out our list of paid apps and games that are currently free! We've searched the app stores for Android phones and iPhones to bring you the best apps available for free for a limited time.

Now is the perfect time to take advantage of an incredible offer: a selection of premium apps available for free—yes, absolutely free—on both Android and iOS platforms. Dive into the fantastic limited-time deals waiting for you in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store right now!

Keep in mind that the apps highlighted in this collection are distinct from our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week” segment. While we won’t delve into detailed reviews for each app here, be aware that some may feature in-app purchases or advertisements.

Tip: If you find an app you like but don't need now, download and install it now. It’ll be marked as “bought” and stay in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it right afterward.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

How much can I spend? Premium ( $2.99 ): Do you also have the problem that there's still so much money left over at the end of the month? Then this app is for you, showing you how much money you can still spend each month.

PowerAudio Plus Music Player ( $0.49 ): A versatile music player that supports playlists and also has an equalizer on board.

Free Android games

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Photo Protection Pro ( $1.99 ): Protect your photos from prying eyes with this app. Access your photos locally by entering a code.

Navigate to Photo ( $0.99 ): Grab your favorite navigation app and display all your photos that you have taken with location data.

Songwriting Studio ( $5.99 ): A perfect, intuitive tool for anyone who writes songs. You can quickly record a melody and chords, but also find a sophisticated text editor and a rhyme dictionary.

Type Freely ( $0.99 ): The Type Freely app is a straightforward way to write your lyrics freely and professionally and share them as HD images on social media.

Live camera - home surveillance ( $1 .99 ): With this app you can monitor your home. You can watch a live video stream in your web browser on any other device connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

The Secret of Crimson Manor ( $0.99 ) Discover and solve the secret hidden in the mysterious Crimson Manor in this point & click adventure game.

Alice trapped in Wonderland ( $1.99 ): Another point & click from MediaCity Games, but this time it's about the story of Alice in Wonderland.

Euchre ( $1.99 ): This game is based on a classic card game and can be played with up to four people.

Circular Tic Tac Toe ( $2.99 ): A tic-tac-toe variant, but one that deviates greatly from the original and gives your brain cells a good crunch.

ISOLAND 3 Dust of the Universe ( $1.99 ): Fancy an adventure game and discovering a distant planet at the same time? Bingo! But be careful—you're obviously not the first person on this planet!

Before downloading, check the app details in the Play Store or App Store, as some free apps may have unique features or drawbacks.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the world of mobile apps, some deceptive ones use clever tactics to profit from your personal information, but with careful attention to permissions, you can protect your data. Before granting access, consider if an app truly needs it—why would an alarm clock need your contacts, or a flashlight your location?

What do you think about the recommendations for this week? Is there a particular app or game that caught your eye and deserves a spotlight? We invite you to share your discoveries with us in the comments below!