Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these paid versions for free!

Less than two weeks until 2023 but that is not an excuse to not bring you NextPit's traditional selection of free apps and games from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. These apps are usually paid, but for a limited time can be installed for free, just in time for the Holidays.

This list of free apps will be updated twice every week. The usual caveat applies though: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there is no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just disappear in the blink of an eye.

Quick tip: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Memorize: Learn Japanese Words ( $4.99 ) : Go beyond "arigato" and "sayonara" with this app that uses AI to teach you Japanese words.

: Go beyond "arigato" and "sayonara" with this app that uses AI to teach you Japanese words. Decimal to Fraction Pro ( $0.99 ) : Convert numbers between decimal and fraction notations.

: Convert numbers between decimal and fraction notations. Logarithm Calculator ( $0.99 ) : I am not proud to say that I am terrible with math, but you don't have to be with this app.

: I am not proud to say that I am terrible with math, but you don't have to be with this app. 150X Duplicate Remover Pro ( $0.49 ): Find duplicate files on your device to delete and free up storage space.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Castle Defender Premium ( $0.99 ) : No-ads version of a popular tower defense game with more than 100,000 downloads.

: No-ads version of a popular tower defense game with more than 100,000 downloads. Evertale ( $0.99 ) : Capture monsters and evolve them by training and battling other creatures while exploring cities and the wilderness.

: Capture monsters and evolve them by training and battling other creatures while exploring cities and the wilderness. Magnetic Balls HD ( $0.99 ) : Clear the board by throwing spheres and matching them by color. A known recipe for endless hours of gameplay.

: Clear the board by throwing spheres and matching them by color. A known recipe for endless hours of gameplay. Zombie Age 3 ( $0.99 ): Side-scrolling action to kill zombies (who else?) with a variety of heroes and weapons.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

MovieSpirit - Movie Maker Pro ( $9.99 ) : Edit short videos to share with friends and family on social media.

: Edit short videos to share with friends and family on social media. Repost for Instagram ( $3.99 ) : Repost Instagram pictures by simply copying the URL and reposting them in your timeline.

: Repost Instagram pictures by simply copying the URL and reposting them in your timeline. Digital Barometer S10 ( $0.99 ) : Use the built-in barometer sensor in supported iPhones and iPads to check the current atmospheric pressure.

: Use the built-in barometer sensor in supported iPhones and iPads to check the current atmospheric pressure. Orderly ( $0.99 ): Organize and sync your to-do lists across devices with alerts based on time and even location.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Fill me up ( $1.99 ) : A simple puzzle game in which you place geometrical shapes to fill the board and go to the next level.

: A simple puzzle game in which you place geometrical shapes to fill the board and go to the next level. Crazy Caps ( $0.99 ) : Another match-3 puzzle to pass the time, .what else can we say?

: Another match-3 puzzle to pass the time, .what else can we say? Break Brick Out ( $4.99 ) : Break blocks and collect power-ups in this Arkanoid clone.

: Break blocks and collect power-ups in this Arkanoid clone. Talking Carl ( $0.99 ): Simple collection of mini-games to distract the little ones.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.