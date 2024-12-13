Free iOS and Android Apps this Weekend

As the holiday season draws nearer, enveloping us in a warm and joyous ambiance, it's not uncommon to experience moments of solitude during the colder months. To elevate your mood and transform those dreary days, consider giving your smartphone a makeover with an array of cutting-edge apps.

Now is the perfect time to take advantage of an incredible offer: a selection of premium apps available for free—yes, absolutely free—on both Android and iOS platforms. Dive into the fantastic limited-time deals waiting for you in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store right now!

Keep in mind that the apps highlighted in this collection are distinct from our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week” segment. While we won’t delve into detailed reviews for each app here, be aware that some may feature in-app purchases or advertisements.

Tip: If you find an app you like but don't need now, download and install it now. It’ll be marked as “bought” and stay in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it right afterward.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

PowerAudio Plus Music Player ( $0.49 ): Do you have audio files on your Android phone that you want to play? Give this app ago!

): Do you have audio files on your Android phone that you want to play? Give this app ago! Bubbles Live Wallpaper ( $4.49 ): Add a dash of pizazz to your wallpaper by making it live.

Free Android games

Christmas Games Pro—5 in 1 ( $1.49 ): It is that season of the year, so keep yourself in Yuletide cheer with these games!

): It is that season of the year, so keep yourself in Yuletide cheer with these games! Shadow Survival: Offline Games ( $0.99 ): It's you against the world, where you battle endless hordes while you upgrade your weapons and abilities.

): It's you against the world, where you battle endless hordes while you upgrade your weapons and abilities. Match Connect Pro ( $1.49 ): Test and train your counting skills in a challenging and entertaining manner!

): Test and train your counting skills in a challenging and entertaining manner! Spelling Book Pro ( $1.49 ): This is an educational game that is perfect for kids who want to pick up English or those who are learning English as a second language.

): This is an educational game that is perfect for kids who want to pick up English or those who are learning English as a second language. Slime Legends Survivor ( $0.19 ): As a tiny blob of slime, do you think you have what it takes to evade enemies out to kill you?

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Reading Habit ( $0.99 ): Enjoy the best long reads specially curated from across the web with a single tap.

): Enjoy the best long reads specially curated from across the web with a single tap. Search Ace—AI Browser ( $3.99 ): They say variety is the spice of life, so if you are curious to find an alternative browser experience, how about giving this a go?

): They say variety is the spice of life, so if you are curious to find an alternative browser experience, how about giving this a go? Convert Me—Video Audio PDF ( $5.99 ): This is an app with versatile audio and video conversion capabilities, sporting efficient video compression to boot.

): This is an app with versatile audio and video conversion capabilities, sporting efficient video compression to boot. iMusic Player & Equalizer ( $1.99 ): A media player with a built-in equalizer to help you get the best tunes.

): A media player with a built-in equalizer to help you get the best tunes. The Bitcoin Tracker ( $0.99 ): A useful app if you invest in Bitcoin and want to see the price in different currencies.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Alice Trapped in Wonderland ( $1.99 ): Discover & solve the fantastic secrets inside the extraordinary Wonderland as the titular character.

): Discover & solve the fantastic secrets inside the extraordinary Wonderland as the titular character. Tiny Runner ( $1.99 ): An endless runner game where you need to avoid obstacles to remain alive!

): An endless runner game where you need to avoid obstacles to remain alive! My City: Star Horse Stable ( $3.99 ): Owning a horse can be a very expensive affair, so why not make sure you give your little ones a foretaste for free?

): Owning a horse can be a very expensive affair, so why not make sure you give your little ones a foretaste for free? Catenaccio Football Manager ( $2.99 ): Put your money where your mouth is if you think you can hack it as a football manager.

Before downloading, check the app details in the Play Store or App Store, as some free apps may have unique features or drawbacks.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the world of mobile apps, some deceptive ones use clever tactics to profit from your personal information, but with careful attention to permissions, you can protect your data. Before granting access, consider if an app truly needs it—why would an alarm clock need your contacts, or a flashlight your location?

What do you think about the recommendations for this weekend? Is there a particular app or game that caught your eye and deserves a spotlight? We invite you to share your discoveries with us in the comments below!