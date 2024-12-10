Free Apps this Week on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store

As the festive season unfolds, bringing with it an atmosphere of cheer, you might find yourself grappling with feelings of loneliness during the chilly months. A great way to lighten your spirits and make those gloomy days more enjoyable is by revamping your smartphone with a host of innovative apps.

Now is a fantastic moment to take advantage of a delightful selection of premium apps currently available at no cost—yes, you heard that correctly, a complete 100% discount—on both Android and iOS platforms. Explore the exciting limited-time offers that await you in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store today!

It's important to note that the apps featured in this selection differ from our standard “Top 5 Apps of the Week” series. We won't provide in-depth reviews for each app in this roundup, so please keep in mind that some might include in-app purchases or advertisements.

Tip: If you find an app you like but don't need now, download and install it now. It’ll be marked as “bought” and stay in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it right afterward.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Stich Photos - Long Screenshot ( $2.99 ): Want a really, really long screenshot? This stitching app will definitely help you get the job done.

): Want a really, really long screenshot? This stitching app will definitely help you get the job done. Notch Effects Notch Animations ( $0.99 ): Want to make full use of your phone's notch? Perhaps this app can help.

): Want to make full use of your phone's notch? Perhaps this app can help. Bubble Level Pro ( $2.99 ): Need a precise bubble level app? You don't have to look any further.

Free Android games

Brain Game - Find 5x ( $3.49 ): A unique strategy card game that will definitely require you to put on your thinking caps!

): A unique strategy card game that will definitely require you to put on your thinking caps! Trick Shot Math ( $2.49 ): They say that the best way to learn is to have fun while doing so, and if math is your weak point, why not give this game a go?

): They say that the best way to learn is to have fun while doing so, and if math is your weak point, why not give this game a go? Survival Island Evolve Pro ( $0.49 ): Armed with just your wits after a global cataclysm, it is up to you to survive and make a life for yourself.

): Armed with just your wits after a global cataclysm, it is up to you to survive and make a life for yourself. Dungeon Corp P ( $1.99 ): You might be an ordinary office drone, but boy do you know how to give monsters from another dimension a hiding!

): You might be an ordinary office drone, but boy do you know how to give monsters from another dimension a hiding! WindWings Galaxy Attack Pro ( $1.99 ): This frantic shoot 'em up in space will have you on the edge of your seats!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Coloring and Drawing for Kids ( $4.99 ): Keep the little ones occupied with this coloring app.

): Keep the little ones occupied with this coloring app. Graphing Calculator AR ( $0.99 ): Visualize algebra and calculus interactively and experience 3D graphs in augmented reality on devices that feature AR support.

): Visualize algebra and calculus interactively and experience 3D graphs in augmented reality on devices that feature AR support. Bed Time Large Clock ( $1.99 ): Got an old iOS-powered device lying around that you want to turn into a bedside clock? This app fits the bill.

): Got an old iOS-powered device lying around that you want to turn into a bedside clock? This app fits the bill. DreamKeeper - My Dream Journal ( $0.99 ): Keep track of your dreams, and write them down for posterity.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Cuppy Ball ( $1.99 ): Make sure the ball will fall into the cup by the time it reaches the bottom!

): Make sure the ball will fall into the cup by the time it reaches the bottom! Word Search Daily Pro ( $3.99 ): Play new crosswords each day with close to 2,000 puzzles to solve!

): Play new crosswords each day with close to 2,000 puzzles to solve! Dwarf Journey ( $2.99 ): You are a dwarf who is naturally drawn into the underground, searching for new treasures. What other horrors will you discover?

): You are a dwarf who is naturally drawn into the underground, searching for new treasures. What other horrors will you discover? My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): A hospital can be a very frantic place, so do you have what it takes to run one?

): A hospital can be a very frantic place, so do you have what it takes to run one? Dark Tower ( $1.99 ): Each tower has its own perils and dangers. It is up to you to figure out how to overcome those.

Before downloading, check the app details in the Play Store or App Store, as some free apps may have unique features or drawbacks.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the world of mobile apps, some deceptive ones use clever tactics to profit from your personal information, but with careful attention to permissions, you can protect your data. Before granting access, consider if an app truly needs it—why would an alarm clock need your contacts, or a flashlight your location?

What are your thoughts on this weekend's suggestions? Is there an app or game that piqued your interest and deserves a mention? We would love for you to share your finds with us in the comments section!