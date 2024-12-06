Free Apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store

As we step into the festive season, a time traditionally filled with joy, you might find yourself wondering how to combat the winter blues if you're feeling a bit solitary. One way to brighten up those dreary days is by enhancing your smartphone with a plethora of apps. Now is the perfect opportunity to explore an appealing array of premium apps currently available for free—yes, you read that right, a full 100% discount—across both Android and iOS platforms. Dive in and discover the exciting limited-time deals waiting for you in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store today!

Keep in mind that the apps highlighted in this collection stand apart from our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week” feature. We won’t delve into detailed reviews for each app in this roundup, so please be aware that some may have in-app purchases or advertisements.

Tip: If you find an app you like but don't need now, download and install it now. It’ll be marked as “bought” and stay in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it right afterward.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

80s Music Radio Pro ( $0.70 ): If you want to know what people listened to in the 1980s, try this app out!

): If you want to know what people listened to in the 1980s, try this app out! My Medicine Pro - Health Log ( $2.49 ): Use this app to keep track of all your medication details, without having to worry about remembering your prescriptions.

): Use this app to keep track of all your medication details, without having to worry about remembering your prescriptions. Sound Meter & Noise Detector Pro ( $2.99 ): Ever wondered how loud it is around you? Find out with this app.

): Ever wondered how loud it is around you? Find out with this app. Stabilize Video: Stable Video ( $2.99 ): If you own an older phone without video stabilization, perhaps this app can help.

): If you own an older phone without video stabilization, perhaps this app can help. Edge Lighting ( $3.49 ): Want to light up the edges of your phone with each notification? This way, you can tell which notification type it is based on the color alone.

Free Android games

Mini Crossword - Word Fun! ( $1.49 ): Are you a wordsmith with a sharp mind? How about challenging yourself in this game?

): Are you a wordsmith with a sharp mind? How about challenging yourself in this game? Survival Island Dinosaurs Pro ( $0.49 ): Marooned on an island with no way out, yet surrounded by bloodthirsty dinosaurs? Try to survive!

): Marooned on an island with no way out, yet surrounded by bloodthirsty dinosaurs? Try to survive! The Light ( $0.99 ): A survival horror game that requires all your wits to remain alive.

): A survival horror game that requires all your wits to remain alive. Word Search Champion Pro ( $1.99 ): Do you have a keen eye for detail? If so, how about giving this a try? See if you can find all the words at any given level.

): Do you have a keen eye for detail? If so, how about giving this a try? See if you can find all the words at any given level. Sudoku Ultimate Offline Puzzle ( $3.99 ): Love Sudoku? How about giving this a go, where you do not need to be online to play.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Reading Habit ( $0.99 ): Check out the best long reads available online that you can access with just a tap.

): Check out the best long reads available online that you can access with just a tap. Search Ace - AI Browser ( $3.99 ): A browser that relies on AI to help you obtain more accurate results.

): A browser that relies on AI to help you obtain more accurate results. Memorize: Learn English Words ( $6.99 ): Want to be more proficient in English? Use this app to help you out.

): Want to be more proficient in English? Use this app to help you out. ThoughtJots ( $3.99 ): If you think that journaling is a whole lot of work, perhaps this app might help you change your mind.

): If you think that journaling is a whole lot of work, perhaps this app might help you change your mind. Convert Me - Video Audio PDF ( $5.99 ): A powerful app that offers versatile audio and video conversion capabilities. If you want to compress your videos, this app does it, too!

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Circular Tic Tac Toe ( $2.99 ): A zany take on an old classic. Do you have what it takes to emerge victorious?

): A zany take on an old classic. Do you have what it takes to emerge victorious? ISOLAND: The Amusement Park ( $1.99 ): A thought-provoking puzzle adventure game that must be played to understand what it is all about.

): A thought-provoking puzzle adventure game that must be played to understand what it is all about. Galaxy Mix - Planet Watermelon ( $0.99 ): A unique puzzle game that prides itself on its difficulty. Now this is one game for those who cannot back down from a challenge!

): A unique puzzle game that prides itself on its difficulty. Now this is one game for those who cannot back down from a challenge! My City: Popstar ( $3.99 ): Life is not a bed of roses as a pop star, so better let your little one find out earlier than later!

): Life is not a bed of roses as a pop star, so better let your little one find out earlier than later! PicaSim ( $2.99 ): A flight simulator that lets you enjoy hitting the skies in different plane types.

Before downloading, check the app details in the Play Store or App Store, as some free apps may have unique features or drawbacks.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the world of mobile apps, some deceptive ones use clever tactics to profit from your personal information, but with careful attention to permissions, you can protect your data. Before granting access, consider if an app truly needs it—why would an alarm clock need your contacts, or a flashlight your location?

What are your thoughts on this weekend's suggestions? Is there an app or game that piqued your interest and deserves a mention? We would love for you to share your finds with us in the comments section!