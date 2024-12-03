What's Free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store?

What do you know? The season to be jolly is upon us, and if you think that you are going to be all alone this gloomy winter, how about making sure your smartphone is well-stocked up with apps? Here is a chance to check out a selection of no-frills, free premium apps that are on a steep 100% discount at the moment on both Android and iOS platforms. Find out what exciting limited-time offers are available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store today!

Please be aware that the applications featured in this selection differ from our standard “Top 5 Apps of the Week” roundup. We won’t be providing in-depth reviews for every app here, so it's important to remember that some may include in-app purchases or advertisements.

Tip: If you find an app you like but don't need yet, download and install it now. It’ll be marked as “bought” and stay in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it right afterward.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Poker Hand History Keyboard ( $0.99 ): Fancy a game of poker? Well, this app lets you record all your previous hands to help shape you into a better player.

): Fancy a game of poker? Well, this app lets you record all your previous hands to help shape you into a better player. NT Calculator ( $2.49 ): If you ever need just a single calculator app on your phone, this is it!

): If you ever need just a single calculator app on your phone, this is it! Bookmark Manager ( $0.99 ): Having trouble figuring out where to store your bookmarks? This bookmark manager gets the job done.

): Having trouble figuring out where to store your bookmarks? This bookmark manager gets the job done. Premium Camera ( $2.99 ): This camera app comes with plenty of different filters to help spruce up all your shots.

): This camera app comes with plenty of different filters to help spruce up all your shots. Image to PDF ( $2.99 ): Transform images into the PDF format for an alternative way of sharing files.

Free Android games

Cooking Kawaii ( $0.99 ): An endless stream of hungry customers walk through your doors, and it is up to you to manage them! Don't stay in the kitchen if you can't handle the fire.

): An endless stream of hungry customers walk through your doors, and it is up to you to manage them! Don't stay in the kitchen if you can't handle the fire. Merge City Premium ( $4.99 ): Forget about designing just a home, think bigger. Think a city, how does that sound to you?

): Forget about designing just a home, think bigger. Think a city, how does that sound to you? Everybody's RPG ( $0.49 ): An idle RPG with a global community? Sign me up, where you go around killing monsters and clearing dungeons, becoming more powerful along the way.

): An idle RPG with a global community? Sign me up, where you go around killing monsters and clearing dungeons, becoming more powerful along the way. Water Sort Color Puzzle Pro ( $2.99 ): A puzzle game that requires you to sort the different water colors in tubes to get the right combination.

): A puzzle game that requires you to sort the different water colors in tubes to get the right combination. Merge Cafe Premium ( $4.99 ): While you might be bowled over by Culinary Class Wars, take a step back and see if you can handle the stress with this cafe management game.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Fabulus Reverse Chord Finder ( $4.99 ): This is a self-explanatory app, that aims to search for a particular chord based on what it picks up.

): This is a self-explanatory app, that aims to search for a particular chord based on what it picks up. Graphing Calculator ( $0.99 ): If you have trouble with drawing up graphs, this is as easy as it gets.

): If you have trouble with drawing up graphs, this is as easy as it gets. Water Coach ( $1.99 ): There are days when some of us might actually be so busy, we forget to drink water. Use this app as a reminder!

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

ISOLAND4: The Anchor of Memory ( $1.99 ): A continuation of the third puzzle game installment, it aims to shed more light on the story but you might end up more confused than ever.

): A continuation of the third puzzle game installment, it aims to shed more light on the story but you might end up more confused than ever. Stack & Crack ( $1.99 ): An engaging puzzle game that is highly addictive.

): An engaging puzzle game that is highly addictive. HyperBowl ( $0.99 ): You're a bowling ball on your next big adventure, roaming around city streets and lush forests.

): You're a bowling ball on your next big adventure, roaming around city streets and lush forests. My City: University ( $3.99 ): Get a taste of what university life is all about, making it a good primer for little ones who have yet to be tainted by beer pong and fraternity parties.

): Get a taste of what university life is all about, making it a good primer for little ones who have yet to be tainted by beer pong and fraternity parties. Yolky Unbound ( $1.99 ): A puzzle platformer where you are tasked with creating a path for your equally vulnerable kin to explore new worlds.

Before downloading, check the app details in the Play Store or App Store, as some free apps may have unique features or drawbacks.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the world of mobile apps, some deceptive ones use clever tactics to profit from your personal information, but with careful attention to permissions, you can protect your data. Before granting access, consider if an app truly needs it—why would an alarm clock need your contacts, or a flashlight your location?

What do you think of this weekend's recommendations? Perhaps an app or game that caught your eye should be shared with the community? Share them with us in the comments.