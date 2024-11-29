This Weekend's Free Android and iOS Apps

Have you thawed your Christmas albums yet, ready to play Mariah Carey for the umpteenth time? Well, if you do not have any plans this coming holiday season, maybe it is time to look at some no-frills, free premium apps that are on a steep 100% discount at the moment on both Android and iOS platforms. Discover these exciting limited-time offers available today on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store!

Do take note the apps listed here are different from our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week” list. We won’t dive into detailed reviews for each app, so do keep in mind that some may offer in-app purchases or contain advertisements.

Tip: If you find an app you like but don't need yet, download and install it now. It’ll be marked as “bought” and stay in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it right afterward.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

DroneMate ( $4.99 ): Where can you fly drones safely when you travel? This app lets you know the different recreational drone laws worldwide.

): Where can you fly drones safely when you travel? This app lets you know the different recreational drone laws worldwide. QR Barcode and Scanner Pro ( $4.49 ): Need a third-party QR or barcode scanner? This simply works without any fuss or hassle.

): Need a third-party QR or barcode scanner? This simply works without any fuss or hassle. Passport Photo: ID Photo Print ( $1.99 ): Compose your own passport photo and make it print-ready from your phone.

): Compose your own passport photo and make it print-ready from your phone. Ringtone Scheduler ( $0.99 ): Schedule when ringtones are allowed on your phone. It is somewhat equivalent to Samsung's Routines in OneUI.

): Schedule when ringtones are allowed on your phone. It is somewhat equivalent to Samsung's Routines in OneUI. Bubbles Charging Animation ( $0.99 ): Spruce up your smartphone's display when it charges with this cute little app.

Free Android games

Live or Die 1: Survival Pro ( $0.49 ): The zombie apocalypse has happened, and it is up to your quick wits to remain alive.

): The zombie apocalypse has happened, and it is up to your quick wits to remain alive. Cooking Quest VIP: Food Wagon ( $0.99 ): A food truck management game where you attempt to cook the best food while keeping scores of hungry people happy and well-fed.

): A food truck management game where you attempt to cook the best food while keeping scores of hungry people happy and well-fed. Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse ( $0.99 ): A first-person shooter where you fend off zombies while helping scientists find a cure.

): A first-person shooter where you fend off zombies while helping scientists find a cure. Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack ( $0.99 ): It is you against a gazillion enemy ships, where your lightning-fast reflexes are crucial in bringing the big bad down.

): It is you against a gazillion enemy ships, where your lightning-fast reflexes are crucial in bringing the big bad down. Word Search Mania Pro ( $1.99 ): With three different modes to choose from, it is too easy to be engrossed in this game any time you need a break.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

PolyNome: THE Metronome ( $9.99 ): This is THE metronome app to have for you (or anyone else) who wants to keep in time when playing music.

): This is THE metronome app to have for you (or anyone else) who wants to keep in time when playing music. Money Origami Gifts Made Easy ( $2.99 ): Gift someone you treasure the gift of...money! Folded in origami form, of course.

): Gift someone you treasure the gift of...money! Folded in origami form, of course. Alloy: Launcher and Automator ( $9.99 ): Automate your daily workflow on your phone with this nifty app.

): Automate your daily workflow on your phone with this nifty app. Weather+: it is nice outside ( $0.99 ): Figure out what the weather is like outside on your phone before you leave the house.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

ISOLAND 3 Dust of the Universe ( $1.99 ): A puzzle game that is cute and engaging for the mind, albeit a little bit too short. Do note that this is the trial version of the game.

): A puzzle game that is cute and engaging for the mind, albeit a little bit too short. Do note that this is the trial version of the game. Dad's Monster House ( $1.99 ): Carlos is here to rescue his dad after receiving a distress call, but there is more than meets the eye in this puzzle adventure game.

): Carlos is here to rescue his dad after receiving a distress call, but there is more than meets the eye in this puzzle adventure game. Glitter Color By Number Pages ( $6.99 ): Here is something to keep the little ones occupied with a digital version of color by numbers.

): Here is something to keep the little ones occupied with a digital version of color by numbers. My City: Popstar ( $3.99 ): What is the life of a popstar like? Find out in this game without all the toxic comments by actual humans.

): What is the life of a popstar like? Find out in this game without all the toxic comments by actual humans. PicaSim: Flight Simulator ( $2.99 ): This highly realistic flight simulator lets you fly radio-controlled gliders and powered planes without the risk of crashing and burning an expensive toy.

Before downloading, check the app details in the Play Store or App Store, as some free apps may have unique features or drawbacks.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the world of mobile apps, some deceptive ones use clever tactics to profit from your personal information, but with careful attention to permissions, you can protect your data. Before granting access, consider if an app truly needs it—why would an alarm clock need your contacts, or a flashlight your location?

What do you think of this weekend's recommendations? Perhaps an app or game that caught your eye should be shared with the community? Share them with us in the comments.