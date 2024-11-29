Hot topics

This Weekend's Free Android and iOS Apps

4 min read 4 min No comments 0
NextPit Apps
© nextpit
Edwin Kee
Edwin Kee Freelance Editor and Forum Moderator

Have you thawed your Christmas albums yet, ready to play Mariah Carey for the umpteenth time? Well, if you do not have any plans this coming holiday season, maybe it is time to look at some no-frills, free premium apps that are on a steep 100% discount at the moment on both Android and iOS platforms. Discover these exciting limited-time offers available today on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store!

Do take note the apps listed here are different from our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week” list. We won’t dive into detailed reviews for each app, so do keep in mind that some may offer in-app purchases or contain advertisements.

Tip: If you find an app you like but don't need yet, download and install it now. It’ll be marked as “bought” and stay in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it right afterward.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

  • DroneMate ($4.99): Where can you fly drones safely when you travel? This app lets you know the different recreational drone laws worldwide.  
  • QR Barcode and Scanner Pro ($4.49): Need a third-party QR or barcode scanner? This simply works without any fuss or hassle. 
  • Passport Photo: ID Photo Print ($1.99): Compose your own passport photo and make it print-ready from your phone.
  • Ringtone Scheduler ($0.99): Schedule when ringtones are allowed on your phone. It is somewhat equivalent to Samsung's Routines in OneUI
  • Bubbles Charging Animation ($0.99): Spruce up your smartphone's display when it charges with this cute little app.

Free Android games

  • Live or Die 1: Survival Pro ($0.49): The zombie apocalypse has happened, and it is up to your quick wits to remain alive.
  • Cooking Quest VIP: Food Wagon ($0.99): A food truck management game where you attempt to cook the best food while keeping scores of hungry people happy and well-fed.
  • Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse ($0.99): A first-person shooter where you fend off zombies while helping scientists find a cure.
  • Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack ($0.99): It is you against a gazillion enemy ships, where your lightning-fast reflexes are crucial in bringing the big bad down.
  • Word Search Mania Pro ($1.99): With three different modes to choose from, it is too easy to be engrossed in this game any time you need a break. 

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

  • ISOLAND 3 Dust of the Universe ($1.99): A puzzle game that is cute and engaging for the mind, albeit a little bit too short. Do note that this is the trial version of the game.
  • Dad's Monster House ($1.99): Carlos is here to rescue his dad after receiving a distress call, but there is more than meets the eye in this puzzle adventure game.
  • Glitter Color By Number Pages ($6.99): Here is something to keep the little ones occupied with a digital version of color by numbers.
  • My City: Popstar ($3.99): What is the life of a popstar like? Find out in this game without all the toxic comments by actual humans.
  • PicaSim: Flight Simulator ($2.99): This highly realistic flight simulator lets you fly radio-controlled gliders and powered planes without the risk of crashing and burning an expensive toy.

Before downloading, check the app details in the Play Store or App Store, as some free apps may have unique features or drawbacks.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the world of mobile apps, some deceptive ones use clever tactics to profit from your personal information, but with careful attention to permissions, you can protect your data. Before granting access, consider if an app truly needs it—why would an alarm clock need your contacts, or a flashlight your location?

What do you think of this weekend's recommendations? Perhaps an app or game that caught your eye should be shared with the community? Share them with us in the comments.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

Go to comment (0)
Edwin Kee

Edwin Kee
Freelance Editor and Forum Moderator

The love of writing and all things tech have proven to be the catalyst that has kept me going in this industry for the past decade. Here are to many more years ahead, at least until Android Vanilla Pudding is released!

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing