Free Android and iOS Apps for this Week

How has your experience during this “ Black Month ” been? Has your wallet taken a hit? If you’re on the hunt for some no-cost options, we’ve gathered a selection of premium apps that you can snag for free, but only for a limited time on both Android and iOS platforms. Discover these exciting offers available today on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store!

Please be aware that the apps included in this roundup differ from our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week” list. We won’t be diving into detailed reviews for each app, so do keep in mind that some may offer in-app purchases or contain advertisements.

Tip: If you find an app you like but don't need yet, download and install it now. It’ll be marked as “bought” and stay in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it right afterward.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Color Wheel ( $1.99 ): Whether you are a graphic designer or a digital artist, getting the right color is crucial when creating your masterpiece. Use this app to make sure you're always on the ball.

): Whether you are a graphic designer or a digital artist, getting the right color is crucial when creating your masterpiece. Use this app to make sure you're always on the ball. HD Video Live Wallpaper ( $0.99 ): Sure, live wallpapers tend to consume more battery life, but it makes your phone look so much better!

): Sure, live wallpapers tend to consume more battery life, but it makes your phone look so much better! Shortcut Maker ( $0.99 ): Simplify your life by making shortcuts for your most frequently used apps.

): Simplify your life by making shortcuts for your most frequently used apps. Compress Video - Resize Video ( $2.99 ): Love sending videos to others but want to keep them small? Let this app help.

): Love sending videos to others but want to keep them small? Let this app help. Reminder Pro ( $3.49 ): Use your phone as your 'second brain', where it provides reminders to help you keep your life on track.

Free Android games

Monster Killer Pro - Shooter ( $0.99 ): A top-down runner-shooter that will have you on the edge of your seat as you kill endless waves of monsters.

): A top-down runner-shooter that will have you on the edge of your seat as you kill endless waves of monsters. Stickman Legends Offline Games ( $1.99 ): A side-scrolling adventure game that requires you to mow down whatever enemy that stands before you.

): A side-scrolling adventure game that requires you to mow down whatever enemy that stands before you. Heroes Legend Epic Fantasy ( $0.99 ): Train heroes, level them up through battles, and see them grow even more powerful.

): Train heroes, level them up through battles, and see them grow even more powerful. Undead City: Survivor Premium ( $0.99 ): There are zombies all around, and it is up to you to wipe them out as they bear down on you relentlessly.

): There are zombies all around, and it is up to you to wipe them out as they bear down on you relentlessly. Word Connect: Crossword ( $2.99 ): A word-based game that features more than 2,000 levels to keep your gray matter tickled all the time.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Memorize Prime Numbers ( $4.99 ): If you have always wanted to memorize prime numbers, why not get an app to help?

): If you have always wanted to memorize prime numbers, why not get an app to help? Cipher Memories ( $2.99 ): Want to keep your memories such as photos and videos private, away from prying eyes? Use this app.

): Want to keep your memories such as photos and videos private, away from prying eyes? Use this app. Tintscope ( $3.99 ): If you are a street artist, this might interest you as the app lets you view spray paint colors for over 14 brands in real-time with your camera or photo gallery.

): If you are a street artist, this might interest you as the app lets you view spray paint colors for over 14 brands in real-time with your camera or photo gallery. Nebula Color Picker ( $0.99 ): This app would come in handy if you always want to collect different colors for use later.

): This app would come in handy if you always want to collect different colors for use later. Reverse Video Reverser ( $3.99 ): If you want to fiddle around with some of your recorded videos, this one adds an element of fun by reversing the video.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Backgammon HD ( $4.99 ): Play backgammon online with your friends from the comfort of your home or wherever you are.

): Play backgammon online with your friends from the comfort of your home or wherever you are. Virago Trepidation ( $2.99 ): Confront the everyday realities of life in this unique game that requires you to think on your feet.

): Confront the everyday realities of life in this unique game that requires you to think on your feet. Endless Pop It ( $0.99 ): If you're feeling stressed and want an endless popper, this is it without contributing to plastic waste.

): If you're feeling stressed and want an endless popper, this is it without contributing to plastic waste. Moonbeam Defense TD Game ( $0.99 ): A tower defense game that takes place in a totally unique environment.

): A tower defense game that takes place in a totally unique environment. Hoops Basketball ( $1.49 ): Shoot hoops no matter where you are while limiting your sweat to just your palms.

Before downloading, check the app details in the Play Store or App Store, as some free apps may have unique features or drawbacks.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the world of mobile apps, some deceptive ones use clever tactics to profit from your personal information, but with careful attention to permissions, you can protect your data. Before granting access, consider if an app truly needs it—why would an alarm clock need your contacts, or a flashlight your location?

What do you think of this weekend's recommendations? Perhaps an app or game that caught your eye should be shared with the community? Share them with us in the comments.