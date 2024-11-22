This Weekend's Free Android and iOS Apps

How has your “ Black Month ” been so far? How much damage has your bank account taken? If you are looking for something free, we've compiled a list of paid apps you can download for free for a limited time on Android and iOS. Check out these top deals on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store today!

Please note that the apps featured in this collection are different from our regular “Top 5 Apps of the Week” selections. We do not feature in-depth reviews for each app, so some of these may include in-app purchases or display advertisements.

Tip: If you find an app you like but don't need yet, download and install it now. It’ll be marked as “bought” and stay in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it right afterward.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Business Card Maker ( $4.99 ): Just in case you need to print out some business cards on the move, here's a nifty app to help you conjure one up on the spot.

): Just in case you need to print out some business cards on the move, here's a nifty app to help you conjure one up on the spot. Sound Meter - Decibel Meter ( $2.99 ): Discover how much sound there is in the vicinity with this app.

): Discover how much sound there is in the vicinity with this app. Expenso - Money Manager ( $4.99 ): Learn how to manage money better with this money management app to help you keep tabs on your finances.

): Learn how to manage money better with this money management app to help you keep tabs on your finances. Gallery - Photo Gallery Pro ( $2.49 ): If you are itching for a different photo gallery app because your phone's stock version isn't up to scratch, here's an alternative.

): If you are itching for a different photo gallery app because your phone's stock version isn't up to scratch, here's an alternative. ID Photo and Passport Portrait ( $5.99 ): Curate your own ID photos for passports and other official use from your phone without having to go to a photo studio.

Free Android games

Zombie Age 3 Premium Survival ( $0.99 ): It is the zombie apocalypse, and you are doing your level best to survive with whatever you have at your disposal.

): It is the zombie apocalypse, and you are doing your level best to survive with whatever you have at your disposal. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ( $3.99 ): Choose your warrior, set forth and conquer all who would dare oppose you as you grow from strength to strength in this side-scrolling adventure action game.

): Choose your warrior, set forth and conquer all who would dare oppose you as you grow from strength to strength in this side-scrolling adventure action game. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Capture monsters, train them, and send them out to fight and grow even more powerful as they gain experience.

): Capture monsters, train them, and send them out to fight and grow even more powerful as they gain experience. Sky Wings VIP: Pixel Fighters ( $0.99 ): A vertical shoot 'em up that pits your reflexes against an onslaught of enemies.

): A vertical shoot 'em up that pits your reflexes against an onslaught of enemies. Secret Tower VIP Idle ( $0.99 ): Fight your way to the very top of the tower, growing more powerful as you progress in the game.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

NeuralCam ( $4.99 ): An AI camera that offers portrait and night mode enhancements for more creative shots.

): An AI camera that offers portrait and night mode enhancements for more creative shots. day n night - Journal, Diary ( $0.99 ): Learn how to put your thoughts and emotions down into writing with this app.

): Learn how to put your thoughts and emotions down into writing with this app. Flutter Icons Explorer ( $1.99 ): Change the way your icons look with this app.

): Change the way your icons look with this app. Pro Ledger ( $4.99 ): Keep tabs on your finances with this ledger app, which you can use to draw real-time analyses and charts.

): Keep tabs on your finances with this ledger app, which you can use to draw real-time analyses and charts. Math Answers ( $9.99 ): Got plenty of crazy math questions but did not know how to answer them? This app should make short work of tough questions.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

13's ( $2.99 ): A relaxing tile matcher that helps you destress, and yet can be annoyingly difficult as you progress.

): A relaxing tile matcher that helps you destress, and yet can be annoyingly difficult as you progress. ISOLAND: The Amusement Park ( $1.99 ): An action-adventure game that sees you trying to gain your memory as you awake in a strange and unfamiliar place.

): An action-adventure game that sees you trying to gain your memory as you awake in a strange and unfamiliar place. Dad's Monster House ( $1.99 ): Solve puzzles as you attempt to rescue your father after receiving a distress call from him.

): Solve puzzles as you attempt to rescue your father after receiving a distress call from him. Sarcoph ( $0.99 ): An action horror game that will keep you on the edge of your seat as you attempt to escape from this monstrous house.

): An action horror game that will keep you on the edge of your seat as you attempt to escape from this monstrous house. Ragdolls Sandbox ( $1.99 ): Experience real-life ragdoll physics within the safe confines of an app.

Before downloading, check the app details in the Play Store or App Store, as some free apps may have unique features or drawbacks.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the world of mobile apps, some deceptive ones use clever tactics to profit from your personal information, but with careful attention to permissions, you can protect your data. Before granting access, consider if an app truly needs it—why would an alarm clock need your contacts, or a flashlight your location?

What do you think of this weekend's recommendations? Perhaps an app or game that caught your eye should be shared with the community? Share them with us in the comments.