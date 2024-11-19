Free Android and iOS Apps for a Limited Time Only This Week

With “ Black Month ” in full swing, the holiday shopping buzz is here! We've curated a list of paid apps you can download for free for a limited time on Android and iOS. Check out the top deals on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store now!

Please note that the apps featured in this collection are distinct from our regular “Top 5 Apps of the Week” selections. We haven't performed in-depth reviews for each app, so some may include in-app purchases or display advertisements.

Tip: If you find an app you like but don't need yet, download and install it now. It’ll be marked as “bought” and stay in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it right afterward.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Free Android games

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Memorize: Learn GRE Vocabulary ( $6.99 ): Enhance your English skills with this collection of advanced vocabulary, supported by flashcards for effective learning.

): Enhance your English skills with this collection of advanced vocabulary, supported by flashcards for effective learning. Bed Time | Large Clock ( $1.99 ): A simple and alternative way to display the time on your iPhone.

): A simple and alternative way to display the time on your iPhone. Eco Cr-IO ( $9.99 ): A niche but handy vehicle inspection tool that lets you create and share professional condition reports effortlessly.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

PicaSim—Flight Simulator ( $2.99 ): Experience the thrill of flying radio-controlled gliders, powered planes, hang gliders, and quadcopters with realistic models and physics.

): Experience the thrill of flying radio-controlled gliders, powered planes, hang gliders, and quadcopters with realistic models and physics. Sparklite ( $6.99 ): An action-adventure roguelite set in a mystical, ever-changing world.

Before downloading, check the app details in the Play Store or App Store, as some free apps may have unique features or drawbacks.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the world of mobile apps, some deceptive ones use clever tactics to profit from your personal information, but with careful attention to permissions, you can protect your data. Before granting access, consider if an app truly needs it—why would an alarm clock need your contacts, or a flashlight your location?

What do you think of this week's recommendations to begin with? Is there an app or game you think the community would benefit from? Share them with us in the comments.