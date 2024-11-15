As we welcome a fresh week and the year draws to a close, the enchanting spirit of Christmas is beginning to permeate our daily lives. We’ve curated an exclusive selection of premium apps that you can snag for free, but only for a limited time, available on both Android and iOS platforms. Keep reading to discover the most thrilling app deals currently offered on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

It’s important to highlight that the applications listed here are separate from our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week” feature. We haven't conducted detailed reviews for each app, so be aware that some may offer in-app purchases or contain advertisements.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

DS Pro Recover All Deleted ( $6.99 ): An app that claims to be able to recover previously deleted files.

): An app that claims to be able to recover previously deleted files. Video Compressor Pro ( $5.99 ): Have plenty of videos that you want to share with family and friends? Why not compress it with this app first to save bandwidth?

Free Android games

Word Mania Brainy Word Games ( $6.49 ): If you like challenging your gray matter, then this game is perfect for your noggin'.

): If you like challenging your gray matter, then this game is perfect for your noggin'. Sudoku Master Premium Offline ( $2.99 ): Play Sudoku without having to rely on having an online connection.

): Play Sudoku without having to rely on having an online connection. Mini Restaurant Premium ( $0.99 ): Think you're pretty good at running a restaurant? Why not try this game on for size?

): Think you're pretty good at running a restaurant? Why not try this game on for size? Fortress 2 ( $0.99 ): Got a knack for strategy games? Maybe you can pit your general-like skills against the advancing enemy line here.

): Got a knack for strategy games? Maybe you can pit your general-like skills against the advancing enemy line here. Famous Quotes Guessing Pro ( $1.49 ): If you've always prided yourself in having great general knowledge, how about giving this quote guessing game a go?

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Weather+ ( $0.99 ): Keep tabs on what the weather will be like today for you to be prepared.

): Keep tabs on what the weather will be like today for you to be prepared. Scrollit 2x ( $9.99 ): Use your handset as a portable screen that can scroll messages, useful during emergencies or when you want to make a statement.

): Use your handset as a portable screen that can scroll messages, useful during emergencies or when you want to make a statement. Christmas Countdown ( $0.99 ): Yeap, the season to be jolly is about to be upon us yet again. Make it easier on yourself with a countdown timer.

): Yeap, the season to be jolly is about to be upon us yet again. Make it easier on yourself with a countdown timer. The Wonder Weeks ( $5.99 ): Record all your baby's 'firsts' with this app, knowing that you and your child have embarked on a special journey of a lifetime.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): The laws of physics are at play here as you attempt to land the ball in a cup at the bottom.

): The laws of physics are at play here as you attempt to land the ball in a cup at the bottom. Dragon Flight Simulator Games ( $1.99 ): Wonder no more how it would feel like flying a majestic dragon around.

): Wonder no more how it would feel like flying a majestic dragon around. Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): A match-3 puzzle game that offers a unique take with increased difficulty as the game progresses.

): A match-3 puzzle game that offers a unique take with increased difficulty as the game progresses. My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): Learn how to manage a hospital without any actual risk to human life.

): Learn how to manage a hospital without any actual risk to human life. Kingdom Rush Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): Withstand wave after wave of enemy attacks by holding your ground with astute strategy and wit.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found a deal that has expired, please let us know in the comments.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

A myriad of apps are capable of collecting and sharing your personal data. To safeguard your privacy effectively, it's essential to scrutinize the permissions requested by each app. For example, why would a simple alarm clock app require access to your camera or contacts? By limiting the permissions you grant, you can greatly enhance the protection of your information.

Embark on your journey by exploring a variety of free applications available on both Android and iOS, all while ensuring that your personal data remains secure.

What do you think of this weekend's recommendations to begin with? Is there an app or game you think the community would benefit from? Share them with us in the comments.