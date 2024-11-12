As we greet a brand new week and the end of the year approaches, you can be sure that Christmas vibes are starting to filter down into your everyday life. We've gathered an exclusive list of high-quality apps that you can download at no cost, but only for a short period on both Android and iOS devices. Continue reading to find out about the most exciting app offers available right now on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Please note that the apps featured in this collection are distinct from our regular “Top 5 Apps of the Week” selections. We haven't performed in-depth reviews for each app, so some may include in-app purchases or display advertisements.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

ColorMeter Camera Color Picker ( $0.99 ): Find the right color with this app, useful if you are into graphics design.

): Find the right color with this app, useful if you are into graphics design. XproGuard Anti-Theft ( $1.99 ): Protect your device from unauthorized access, especially in the event your handset gets stolen.

Free Android games

Grow Spaceship ( $1.99 ): An idle shooting game that require both strategy and reflexes to remain alive and annihilate the enemy.

): An idle shooting game that require both strategy and reflexes to remain alive and annihilate the enemy. Bulbs - A Game of Lights ( $0.99 ): A variation of the classic Simon game, this one takes the digital route.

): A variation of the classic Simon game, this one takes the digital route. Word Connect Pro 2023 ( $2.99 ): Think you are pretty good with crossword puzzles? Why not try your hand at this?

): Think you are pretty good with crossword puzzles? Why not try your hand at this? Demon Hunter Premium ( $0.99 ): A side-scrolling action platformer that sees you dispatch off larger and more powerful enemies with your wit and reflexes.

): A side-scrolling action platformer that sees you dispatch off larger and more powerful enemies with your wit and reflexes. Galaxy Attack ( $0.99 ): A frenetic, fast-paced shoot 'em up that will have you on the edge of your seat always!

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

ChirpOMatic Birdsong Europe ( $4.99 ): Over in the Old Continent, figure out which birds are singing what with this app.

): Over in the Old Continent, figure out which birds are singing what with this app. mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Keep track of what you eat, so that you know if there is anything that might trigger a negative reaction in you.

): Keep track of what you eat, so that you know if there is anything that might trigger a negative reaction in you. Timestamp Cam ( $9.99 ): Get your timestamp and location on each photo and video recorded.

): Get your timestamp and location on each photo and video recorded. Photo Filters Auto Enhance ( $2.99 ): Make your photos look different with a bunch of filters to choose from here.

): Make your photos look different with a bunch of filters to choose from here. Resume Designer 3 ( $3.99 ): Need to cobble together a resume on the spot? This app lets you do so on your phone.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Rich Lava Game ( $1.99 ): I guess you can call this an escape parkour game, where you explore the extremely huge house and its amazing grounds.

): I guess you can call this an escape parkour game, where you explore the extremely huge house and its amazing grounds. OuttaMyWay! Lights & Sirens ( $2.99 ): Choose from 16 authentic sirens and blast your way through a packed room. Just be careful not to trigger some panic attacks.

): Choose from 16 authentic sirens and blast your way through a packed room. Just be careful not to trigger some panic attacks. Jumpy Horse ( $0.99 ): There is no horsing around in this game, sporting a range of actions including seeing how many riders you can buck off within 60 seconds!

): There is no horsing around in this game, sporting a range of actions including seeing how many riders you can buck off within 60 seconds! Dark Tower ( $1.99 ): Eliminate enemies from one tower to the next with your repertoire of skills and spells.

): Eliminate enemies from one tower to the next with your repertoire of skills and spells. My City: Babysitter ( $3.99 ): Ever wondered what it is like to be a babysitter for a day? Find out in this game!

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found a deal that has expired, please let us know in the comments.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

A myriad of apps are capable of collecting and sharing your personal data. To safeguard your privacy effectively, it's essential to scrutinize the permissions requested by each app. For example, why would a simple alarm clock app require access to your camera or contacts? By limiting the permissions you grant, you can greatly enhance the protection of your information.

Embark on your journey by exploring a variety of free applications available on both Android and iOS, all while ensuring that your personal data remains secure.

What do you think of this week's recommendations to begin with? Is there an app or game you think the community would benefit from? Share them with us in the comments.