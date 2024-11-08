As we usher in a fresh week and approach the end of 2024, Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas album is starting to make its seasonal comeback. To celebrate, we’ve compiled a selection of premium apps that you can snag for free, but only for a limited time on both Android and iOS platforms. Keep reading to discover the best app deals currently available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

It's important to remember that the apps included in this roundup differ from our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week” picks. We haven't conducted individual reviews for every app, so some may come with in-app purchases or advertisements.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Net Signal Pro ( $0.49 ): Find out just how strong the Wi-Fi signal is in the vicinity with this app.

): Find out just how strong the Wi-Fi signal is in the vicinity with this app. Who Uses My WiFi Pro ( $0.49 ): Ever wondered who else might be piggybacking on your WiFi connection at work or home? Find out here!

): Ever wondered who else might be piggybacking on your WiFi connection at work or home? Find out here! Illuminance ( $0.49 ): Discover the light level or brightness in a particular room with this app.

): Discover the light level or brightness in a particular room with this app. Gym Coach Beginner Pro ( $29.99 ): Want to get ripped? Why not use this app to teach you how.

Free Android games

Spelling Challenge Pro ( $1.99 ): Build your word power and get your spelling in tip-top shape.

): Build your word power and get your spelling in tip-top shape. Coloring Book for Kids ( $4.99 ): Want to keep the little ones occupied? Use this app to let your kids color the digital pages inside without making a mess.

): Want to keep the little ones occupied? Use this app to let your kids color the digital pages inside without making a mess. Live or Die Survival Pro ( $0.49 ): It is a battle for your life as you attempt to make the most of things in a post-apocalyptic world.

): It is a battle for your life as you attempt to make the most of things in a post-apocalyptic world. Water Color Sort ( $2.99 ): Get all the same colors into the right bottles in this engaging puzzle game.

): Get all the same colors into the right bottles in this engaging puzzle game. Dungeon Corp S Idle ( $1.49 ): What looks like an ordinary office worker becomes a powerful hero, dispatching off enemies.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

ChirpOMatic Birdsong USA ( $4.99 ): Love the singing of birds but are unable to identify them? Use this app instead!

): Love the singing of birds but are unable to identify them? Use this app instead! Aquarium Log ( $7.99 ): If you have trouble remembering when was the last time you cleaned your aquarium, maybe you need an app like this.

): If you have trouble remembering when was the last time you cleaned your aquarium, maybe you need an app like this. TextEdit ( $2.99 ): Edit text on the move without losing any of the formatting.

): Edit text on the move without losing any of the formatting. Pearl Meaningful Reminders ( $0.99 ): Create reminders that are meaningful to you, where you select the time frame and other options.

): Create reminders that are meaningful to you, where you select the time frame and other options. Randomizer ( $0.99 ): There are moments in life when you need to randomize stuff, making this the ideal app! It can be anything from numbers to words, among other things.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Think3000 ( $0.99 ): Expand the horizons of your brain with this game that pushes your thinking to its limits.

): Expand the horizons of your brain with this game that pushes your thinking to its limits. Red Conquest! ( $0.99 ): An epic space battle simulator where you attempt to quash the blue uprising.

): An epic space battle simulator where you attempt to quash the blue uprising. Vigil RPG ( $2.00 ): An old-school RPG with equally ancient graphics and yet offers a compelling story...

): An old-school RPG with equally ancient graphics and yet offers a compelling story... Kingdom Rush Tower Defense ( $5.99 ): Enemies are swarming at the gates, and you have to hold off wave after wave of them with guile, cunning, and strategy.

): Enemies are swarming at the gates, and you have to hold off wave after wave of them with guile, cunning, and strategy. My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): Let your little ones explore how a hospital should be run.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found a deal that has expired, please let us know in the comments.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

A myriad of apps are capable of collecting and sharing your personal data. To safeguard your privacy effectively, it's essential to scrutinize the permissions requested by each app. For example, why would a simple alarm clock app require access to your camera or contacts? By limiting the permissions you grant, you can greatly enhance the protection of your information.

Embark on your journey by exploring a variety of free applications available on both Android and iOS, all while ensuring that your personal data remains secure.

What do you think of this weekend's recommendations? Is there an app or game you think the community would benefit from? Share them with us in the comments.