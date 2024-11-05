Another brand new week begins as we wind down 2024 and Mariah Carey's Christmas album thaws. Here is a list of paid apps that are available for free for a limited time only on both Android and iOS platforms. Do continue reading to see what best free app deals on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store are available for download.

Do note the apps featured in this collection are not similar to our weekly “Top 5 Apps of the Week” recommendations. We haven't reviewed every app individually, so you might find some of these listed apps feature in-app purchases and advertisements.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Corluma ( $0.49 ): If you have smart lights at home, how about using this third-party app to control them?

): If you have smart lights at home, how about using this third-party app to control them? KX Music Player Pro ( $2.99 ): Want a standalone music playback app? This one gets the job done without any frills.

): Want a standalone music playback app? This one gets the job done without any frills. Stitch Photos ( $2.99 ): If there ever was a need to capture a really long screenshot, why not capture multiple ones and stitch them together?

): If there ever was a need to capture a really long screenshot, why not capture multiple ones and stitch them together? 3D Earth Pro ( $29.99 ): Don't just find out what the weather is like, do so in style with this graphics-intensive app!

Free Android games

Sudoku Premium ( $1.99 ): Tickle your brain with this digital Sudoku game.

): Tickle your brain with this digital Sudoku game. SPHAZE ( $0.99 ): A beautifully crafted puzzle game with science fiction elements from the future.

): A beautifully crafted puzzle game with science fiction elements from the future. Survival Dungeon ( $0.49 ): Start from the very bottom in this roguelike survival RPG, where you grow in power and strength by defeating monsters and picking up loot.

): Start from the very bottom in this roguelike survival RPG, where you grow in power and strength by defeating monsters and picking up loot. Crossword Quest Premium ( $2.99 ): Do you think you have what it takes to solve one crossword puzzle after another? Try this one out for size.

): Do you think you have what it takes to solve one crossword puzzle after another? Try this one out for size. Burning Sky ( $1.99 ): A shoot 'em up that is never short on adrenaline, where you test your reflexes against waves of enemies.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Auto Enhance Photo Filters ( $2.99 ): Up the ante the next time you shoot photos with your iPhone by using a range of filters.

): Up the ante the next time you shoot photos with your iPhone by using a range of filters. mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Keep a list of stuff you eat so that you can avoid wolfing down something that triggers your allergies.

): Keep a list of stuff you eat so that you can avoid wolfing down something that triggers your allergies. Timestamp Cam ( $9.99 ): Add the date and GPS location to your photos and videos.

): Add the date and GPS location to your photos and videos. weather+ ( $0.99 ): Find out what the weather will be like for the day before you leave the house.

): Find out what the weather will be like for the day before you leave the house. Light Meter ( $3.99 ): Let this app detect the amount of light in the area so that you can capture the best-looking photos.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

AirCoaster ( $0.99 ): Think you have what it takes to build a roller coaster ride for the ages? Try this out!

): Think you have what it takes to build a roller coaster ride for the ages? Try this out! Light 'Em Up ( $0.99 ): A casual puzzle game that requires you to get all the circuits connected to light up the same colored lights.

): A casual puzzle game that requires you to get all the circuits connected to light up the same colored lights. Cafe ( $5.99 ): Let your little ones kindle their love for whipping up delicious dishes in this pizza-making game.

): Let your little ones kindle their love for whipping up delicious dishes in this pizza-making game. My City: Star Horse Stable ( $3.99 ): Let your little one experience what life is like having to take care of a virtual horse.

): Let your little one experience what life is like having to take care of a virtual horse. My City: New York ( $3.99 ): Want to explore the city of New York safely? do so through this game.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found a deal that has expired, please let us know in the comments.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

Numerous applications can gather and disseminate your personal information. To effectively protect your privacy, it’s crucial to carefully evaluate the permissions that each application seeks. For instance, what reason could an alarm clock app have for needing access to your camera or contact list? By restricting the permissions you allow, you can significantly bolster the security of your data.

Start your adventure by discovering a diverse range of free applications on both Android and iOS, all the while knowing that your personal information is secure.

What are your thoughts on our recommendations to kickstart the week? Are there any apps or games you think the community would benefit from? Share them in the comments.