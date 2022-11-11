Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these paid versions for free!

As we come to the end of another work week, here is our second weekly edition of the free apps of the week! As usual, NextPit offers you a selection of good deals for mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that normally costs something but are available for free on a temporary basis on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

How did we compile the information required for this post? For starters, our team will check the two app stores for you via deal sites or via apps like AppSales. from there, we pick out the free offers and list them for you as seen below. This means that we only collect recommendations for apps that normally are priced.

Here is a note for our dear readers: Unlike our other app reviews, there is no quality control on our part in these free lists. Hence, we don't know if the apps are protecting your data, if there are outrageous in-app sales, or if a game is just simply awful. So do bear that in mind when downloading and check it on your own responsibility.

Quick tip: Whenever you stumble upon an interesting app but have no real use for it just yet, why not just install the app? After doing so, just delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a justifiably reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

150X Duplicate Remover Pro ( $0.49 ) : With but a single click of a button, this app claims to be able to remove all duplicate photos, images, videos, audio files, and documents from your phone. Pretty handy in handling those duplicate images sent over WhatsApp across different channels if you ask me...

Correlate ( $2.99 ) : Touted as a smart life-journal app, it intends to help you understand why are you feeling sick by using a scientific algorithm. I would highly recommend you always rely on a doctor's diagnosis and not self-medicate yourself.

VPN Pro ( $2.99 ) : So you have read about the benefits of having a VPN on your smartphone. Perhaps here is the one time you can try it out, but do not expect too much from it compared to the likes of ExpressVPN.

EVP Phone Spirit Box ($1.99 ) : So you feel the hairs on your neck rise when you are in an abandoned building, but do not see anyone else around. Don't call the Ghostbusters, but use this app to get in touch with the spirit instead...

Super Notes ($5.99) : Create notes, notepads, and checklists with this app. You can also use this to set reminders for other tasks so that you can finally shed that reputation of being tardy.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Let the Pharaoh Free ($0.99) : I don't know about you, but even if I were stuffed into a sarcophagus, I would like to be let out from the room as I strongly dislike sharing my resting place with strangers, let alone for eternity!

Evertale ($0.99) : Catch and evolve monsters! Hmmm, does that sound familiar? This is what Evertale is all about, except that you have Japanese-drawn characters with some wildly disproportionate figures.

Final Castle Defense ($0.99) : Train heroes and pets while building towers to defend your castle from incoming waves of enemies. It doesn't get any more mind-numbing than that.

Stickman Warriors Dragon Hero ($0.99) : This does look like a Dragon Ball Z clone, where you pit yourself against another opponent, Street Fighter style.

Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival ($0.99) : Yet another zombie apocalypse-themed game, you will have to escape hordes of zombies with just one objective: to stay alive.

Becker's Cat Adventures ($0.99) : Check out this platformer where you play the role of a cat, moving around and exploring the neighborhood while becoming a feisty tornado of paws and claws when dangers arise.

Rogue Hearts ($0.99) : This is a rogue-like dungeon crawler, where you explore dungeons and win loot by defeating nasty boss monsters.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

One Click Photo Enhancer ( $0.99 ): Got a shot that you think can be better enhanced? Enter this app, where all it takes is a single click so that it looks better!

Red Eye Corrector and Remover ($1.99) : How many perfectly good photos have you captured that were ruined simply because of the red-eye effect? This app ought to solve this matter once and for all.

aTypo Picture ($1.99) : Want to make your photos look like they were composed of word art? This app does exactly that.

Workout Dice ($0.99) : Want to live on the dangerous side of things? The Workout Dice does exactly that, helping prepare your body for the random challenges of everyday life with a random exercise showing up with each roll of the dice. You have 63 exercises and 25 stretches to choose from...

These iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Twist Spinner ($0.99) : Lost your Twister spinner board? Fret not, this app will be able to fill in the void.

Rogue Hearts ($0.99) : Also available for iOS, this rogue-like dungeon crawler will see you explore dungeons and win loot by defeating nasty boss monsters.

Dream a little dream ($0.99) : This old-school pixel-art style game lets you drift through cotton candy colored clouds, where you are a sleeping cat equipped with the most magical of all sleeping caps! Trippin'!

Wedgie Go! ($4.99) : This endless runner has a strange twist to it, where you need to avoid obstacles and other stuff on your morning run, while having to manage constant wedgies!

Pancak3r ($0.99) : This is the pancake version of Jenga. You will need to stack pancakes to as high as possible, without making them fall down. Can you do it?

EagleHero ($0.99) : Nothing quite like being the hero in a game, and what more, the eagle? Instead of flying, you need to literally bridge the gap by tapping and holding down on the screen to strategically extend a bridge so that you can get to the next area.

Girl City Street Fight ($0.99) : Do you enjoy a little cat fight? Things get far more brutal than just name-calling and gossip, as the girls go to town in this fighting game.

Minesweeper ($0.99) : Who can forget this classic game from Windows 3.1? Relive the old days on your iPhone, and it now even comes with multiplayer!

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.