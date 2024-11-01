Free Apps for Your Android and iPhone This Weekend

Looking for an easy way to score some free apps today? That’s the purpose of this list! Here, you’ll find a selection of paid apps available for free for a limited time on Android and iOS. Hopefully, you’ll find a few that catch your interest!

For today’s list of free apps, we used services like App Sales and AppRaven to handpick the ‘better-than-most’ deals we could find. The deals were live at the time of publishing, so if you find an expired one, well—that's on you!

Tip: If you find an app you like but don't need yet, download and install it now. It’ll be marked as “bought” and stay in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it right afterward.

Android Apps and Games Free for a Limited Time

Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Xproguard Password Manager ( $20.99 ): Securely store and manage all your passwords in one place with this app, an encrypted digital vault.

): Securely store and manage all your passwords in one place with this app, an encrypted digital vault. Stitch Photos: Long Screenshot ( $2.99 ): Seamlessly stitch your photos into panoramas with Stitch Photos, creating wide shots from multiple images.

): Seamlessly stitch your photos into panoramas with Stitch Photos, creating wide shots from multiple images. Stabilize Video: Stable Video ( $2.99 ): Smooth out shaky videos effortlessly, and turn wobbly footage into better quality clips.

): Smooth out shaky videos effortlessly, and turn wobbly footage into better quality clips. My Medicine Pro - Health Log ( $2.49 ): Stay on top of your health with this handy app to track medications and set timely reminders.

Free Android Games

iOS Apps Free for a Short Time

iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Free Games for iPhone and iPad

Cribbage Premium ( $2.99 ): Master your strategy and challenge your mind with Cribbage Premium, the classic card game experience on mobile.

): Master your strategy and challenge your mind with Cribbage Premium, the classic card game experience on mobile. Stick-Figure Movie Trivia ( $1.99 ): Put your movie knowledge to the test with this app—where hilarious stick figures meet Hollywood’s biggest hits!

): Put your movie knowledge to the test with this app—where hilarious stick figures meet Hollywood’s biggest hits! 8bitWar: Necropolis ( $2.99 ): Command retro armies and test your tactics. Here, pixelated strategy meets intense battlefield action!

): Command retro armies and test your tactics. Here, pixelated strategy meets intense battlefield action! Birdie Poo ( $2.99 ): Challenge your aim and timing with this quirky game of dropping bird poop with precision.

): Challenge your aim and timing with this quirky game of dropping bird poop with precision. Kingdom Rush: Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): The enemy is storming the gates, and you and your ragtag team of defenders have to strategize to hold them off.

Before downloading, check the app details in the Play Store or App Store, as some free apps may have unique features or drawbacks.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the world of mobile apps, some deceptive ones use clever tactics to profit from your personal information, but with careful attention to permissions, you can protect your data. Before granting access, consider if an app truly needs it—why would an alarm clock need your contacts, or a flashlight your location?