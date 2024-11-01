Free Apps for Your Android and iPhone This Weekend
Looking for an easy way to score some free apps today? That’s the purpose of this list! Here, you’ll find a selection of paid apps available for free for a limited time on Android and iOS. Hopefully, you’ll find a few that catch your interest!
- Looking for exciting new apps? Read our top 5 apps of the week
For today’s list of free apps, we used services like App Sales and AppRaven to handpick the ‘better-than-most’ deals we could find. The deals were live at the time of publishing, so if you find an expired one, well—that's on you!
Tip: If you find an app you like but don't need yet, download and install it now. It’ll be marked as “bought” and stay in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it right afterward.
Android Apps and Games Free for a Limited Time
Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle
- Xproguard Password Manager (
$20.99): Securely store and manage all your passwords in one place with this app, an encrypted digital vault.
- Stitch Photos: Long Screenshot (
$2.99): Seamlessly stitch your photos into panoramas with Stitch Photos, creating wide shots from multiple images.
- Stabilize Video: Stable Video (
$2.99): Smooth out shaky videos effortlessly, and turn wobbly footage into better quality clips.
- My Medicine Pro - Health Log (
$2.49): Stay on top of your health with this handy app to track medications and set timely reminders.
Free Android Games
- Grow Heroes VIP : Idle Rpg (
$1.99): Level up your hero and embark on epic pixel battles where strategy meets endless adventure.
- Jewels Charm: Match 3 Game Pro (
$2.99): Enjoy endless match-3 puzzles offline.
- Match 3 Jewel Crush & Smash (
$2.99): Match gems and tackle diverse challenges with this second classic match-3 puzzle suggestion.
- Guardian War: Ultimate Edition (
$0.99): A premium RPG adventure full of epic battles and strategy.
- Defense Zone HD (
$2.99): Plan and deploy tactical defenses, featuring a range of upgradeable towers, realistic battlefields, and progressively challenging waves of enemies.
- Sudoku Master 2023 : Offline (
$1.99): Sharpen your mind in an endless puzzle from easy to expert.
- Words Everywhere PRO (
$1.49): Test your vocabulary skills with this word search game, where words can appear in any direction on the grid.
iOS Apps Free for a Short Time
iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle
- Memorize: Learn SAT Vocabulary (
$6.99): Boost your SAT score, making essential words stick with fun and effective learning techniques!
- Colorize - Improve Old Photos (
$2.99): Colorize old photos in seconds.
- ProLight (
$2.99): The app offers some complex lighting setups, and can be an intuitive tool for photographers and cinematographers.
- Weather Forecast: Weather Bot (
$1.99): Get real-time, local weather insights.
- Brushstroke (
$7.99): Transform your photos into nice-looking paintings with this app.
- Interval Timer for Tasks (
$6.99): Remain more focused on your work by working on one task at a time without getting sidetracked or distracted.
- Tiny Planner (
$19.99): Need to get your life back on track without being pulled in all directions? This planner gets the job done.
Free Games for iPhone and iPad
- Cribbage Premium (
$2.99): Master your strategy and challenge your mind with Cribbage Premium, the classic card game experience on mobile.
- Stick-Figure Movie Trivia (
$1.99): Put your movie knowledge to the test with this app—where hilarious stick figures meet Hollywood’s biggest hits!
- 8bitWar: Necropolis (
$2.99): Command retro armies and test your tactics. Here, pixelated strategy meets intense battlefield action!
- Birdie Poo (
$2.99): Challenge your aim and timing with this quirky game of dropping bird poop with precision.
- Kingdom Rush: Tower Defense HD (
$5.99): The enemy is storming the gates, and you and your ragtag team of defenders have to strategize to hold them off.
Before downloading, check the app details in the Play Store or App Store, as some free apps may have unique features or drawbacks.
In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!
Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:
App permissions: Read the fine print!
In the world of mobile apps, some deceptive ones use clever tactics to profit from your personal information, but with careful attention to permissions, you can protect your data. Before granting access, consider if an app truly needs it—why would an alarm clock need your contacts, or a flashlight your location?
Recommended editorial content
With your consent, external content is loaded here.
By clicking on the button above, you agree that external content may be displayed to you. Personal data may be transmitted to third-party providers in the process. You can find more information about this in our Privacy Policy.