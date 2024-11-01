Free Apps for Your Android and iPhone This Weekend

Hot topics

Free Apps Week Guardian War Ultimate Edition
Looking for an easy way to score some free apps today? That’s the purpose of this list! Here, you’ll find a selection of paid apps available for free for a limited time on Android and iOS. Hopefully, you’ll find a few that catch your interest!

For today’s list of free apps, we used services like App Sales and AppRaven to handpick the ‘better-than-most’ deals we could find. The deals were live at the time of publishing, so if you find an expired one, well—that's on you!

Tip: If you find an app you like but don't need yet, download and install it now. It’ll be marked as “bought” and stay in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it right afterward.

Android Apps and Games Free for a Limited Time

Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Free Android Games

iOS Apps Free for a Short Time

iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

  • Memorize: Learn SAT Vocabulary ($6.99): Boost your SAT score, making essential words stick with fun and effective learning techniques!
  • Colorize - Improve Old Photos ($2.99): Colorize old photos in seconds.
  • ProLight ($2.99): The app offers some complex lighting setups, and can be an intuitive tool for photographers and cinematographers.
  • Weather Forecast: Weather Bot ($1.99): Get real-time, local weather insights.
  • Brushstroke ($7.99): Transform your photos into nice-looking paintings with this app. 
  • Interval Timer for Tasks ($6.99): Remain more focused on your work by working on one task at a time without getting sidetracked or distracted.
  • Tiny Planner ($19.99): Need to get your life back on track without being pulled in all directions? This planner gets the job done.

Free Games for iPhone and iPad

  • Cribbage Premium ($2.99): Master your strategy and challenge your mind with Cribbage Premium, the classic card game experience on mobile.
  • Stick-Figure Movie Trivia ($1.99): Put your movie knowledge to the test with this app—where hilarious stick figures meet Hollywood’s biggest hits!
  • 8bitWar: Necropolis ($2.99): Command retro armies and test your tactics. Here, pixelated strategy meets intense battlefield action!
  • Birdie Poo ($2.99): Challenge your aim and timing with this quirky game of dropping bird poop with precision.
  • Kingdom Rush: Tower Defense HD ($5.99): The enemy is storming the gates, and you and your ragtag team of defenders have to strategize to hold them off.

Before downloading, check the app details in the Play Store or App Store, as some free apps may have unique features or drawbacks.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the world of mobile apps, some deceptive ones use clever tactics to profit from your personal information, but with careful attention to permissions, you can protect your data. Before granting access, consider if an app truly needs it—why would an alarm clock need your contacts, or a flashlight your location?

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Camila Rinaldi

Camila Rinaldi
Head of Editorial

With over a decade of experience in tech product reviews, I’ve recently embraced the world of wearables and developed a passion for digital health innovations. While I am now deeply immersed in the Apple ecosystem, my enthusiasm for Android still burns strong. Formerly editor-in-chief at AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, I now share my insights with the US audience at nextpit. Beyond tech, I cherish my vinyl collection and believe exploring local cuisine is the best way to discover new places. Join me as I explore the fusion of technology and culture in our everyday lives.

To the author profile
