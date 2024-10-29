Here's to the start of a brand new week. We have compiled a list of paid apps that are available for free for a limited time only on both Android and iOS platforms. Do continue reading to see what are the best available free app deals on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

It's important to note that the apps featured in this collection are not the same as our weekly “Top 5 Apps of the Week” recommendations. We haven't reviewed every app individually, so you might find some of these listed apps feature in-app purchases and advertisements.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Notch Effects ( $0.99 ): Fancy making full use of your smartphone's notch? Give this app a go.

): Fancy making full use of your smartphone's notch? Give this app a go. Xproguard Password Manager ( $20.99 ): Keep your passwords safe and secure via this third-party app.

): Keep your passwords safe and secure via this third-party app. Touch Lock: Lock Touch Screen ( $0.99 ): Disable your phone's touchscreen while you are watching your favorite movies or listening to your thumping tunes.

): Disable your phone's touchscreen while you are watching your favorite movies or listening to your thumping tunes. Battery Charging Animation ( $0.99 ): Want to spruce up your battery charging animation? Why not get this app?

Free Android games

Dungeon Princess 2 ( $0.49 ): Get your team ready as they explore a dungeon, getting rid of unwanted life forms, while leveling up to grow even more powerful after each encounter.

): Get your team ready as they explore a dungeon, getting rid of unwanted life forms, while leveling up to grow even more powerful after each encounter. Infinity Highway ( $0.99 ): A racing game that will get your pulse racing as you take on other drivers to emerge victorious.

): A racing game that will get your pulse racing as you take on other drivers to emerge victorious. Stick Warriors Super Hero Dragon ( $0.49 ): A beat 'em up game that will see you duke it out with other battle-hardened warriors in an epic quest to be the best.

): A beat 'em up game that will see you duke it out with other battle-hardened warriors in an epic quest to be the best. Hero of the Kingdom: Tales 1 ( $6.49 ): A dragon attack on a village has left behind more than scars. You begin an adventure for vengeance…

): A dragon attack on a village has left behind more than scars. You begin an adventure for vengeance… Jewels Charm ( $2.99 ): A match 3 game that takes on a jewel-based theme with hundreds of levels to choose from.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Sound Touch ( $4.99 ): This is an app that offers flash cards for your baby and toddler, letting them learn while they play.

): This is an app that offers flash cards for your baby and toddler, letting them learn while they play. Decibel Meter ( $2.99 ): Use your phone's microphone to detect just how noisy (or quiet!) it is in the room.

): Use your phone's microphone to detect just how noisy (or quiet!) it is in the room. next.calc ( $2.99 ): A calculator app that appeals to the modern era with a simple, intuitive, and elegant design.

): A calculator app that appeals to the modern era with a simple, intuitive, and elegant design. YeNom ( $0.99 ): An accounting tool that lets you keep track of your accounts at a glance.

): An accounting tool that lets you keep track of your accounts at a glance. Write4Me ( $4.99 ): A generative story AI and prompt that might help you get started on that longstanding book idea.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Mac's World ( $0.99 ): Your task is pretty simple: Fend off enemies and eat all the chicken you can!

): Your task is pretty simple: Fend off enemies and eat all the chicken you can! Dirt Trackin' 2 ( $3.99 ): A rally game that lets you experience all the thrills and spills minus the danger.

): A rally game that lets you experience all the thrills and spills minus the danger. Street Kart ( $1.99 ): If you love driving a kart around a circuit without a certain Italian plumber around, this might be the game for you...

): If you love driving a kart around a circuit without a certain Italian plumber around, this might be the game for you... Superflow! ( $0.49 ): Avoid the bars and keep the flow going in this endless game (assuming you have what it takes to remain alive).

): Avoid the bars and keep the flow going in this endless game (assuming you have what it takes to remain alive). My City: Wildlife Camping ( $3.99 ): Bring your little one for a camping adventure without having to worry about bears and other creepy crawlies.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found a deal that has expired, please let us know in the comments.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

Numerous applications can gather and disseminate your personal information. To effectively protect your privacy, it’s crucial to carefully evaluate the permissions that each application seeks. For instance, what reason could an alarm clock app have for needing access to your camera or contact list? By restricting the permissions you allow, you can significantly bolster the security of your data.

Start your adventure by discovering a diverse range of free applications on both Android and iOS, all the while knowing that your personal information is secure.

What are your thoughts on our recommendations for the week? Are there any apps or games you think the community would like to try? Share them with us in the comments.