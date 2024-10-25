The weekend is upon us once more, making it that time of the week again where we return with a selection of paid apps that are available for free for a limited time only for Android and iOS. Continue reading to see the best app deals on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

It's important to remember the apps featured in this collection are different from our “Top 5 Apps of the Week” recommendations published each week. We haven't individually reviewed each app here, which means that some of them may feature in-app purchases and more annoying advertisements than normal.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Open Tracks ( $3.49 ): A sports tracking app that keeps track of all your physical activities so you can work towards having a lovely record.

): A sports tracking app that keeps track of all your physical activities so you can work towards having a lovely record. Image to PDF ( $2.99 ): Just as the name implies, transform images into PDF format for easy printing across platforms.

): Just as the name implies, transform images into PDF format for easy printing across platforms. Passport Photo ( $4.99 ): Use this app to compose and print the perfect passport photo before you head off to your next holiday destination.

): Use this app to compose and print the perfect passport photo before you head off to your next holiday destination. Matrix Determinant ( $0.99 ): If you love math, surely you would have had experience with the dreaded matrix. Use this app to make your problem-solving adventures easier.

Free Android games

Traffic Jam Cars Parking ( $4.99 ): Can you make sure traffic becomes smooth again by solving numerous puzzles here?

): Can you make sure traffic becomes smooth again by solving numerous puzzles here? Defense Legend 5 Pro: Epic TD ( $1.99 ): A tower defense game that takes on a modern outlook with mechs and other futuristic machines dominating the battlefield.

): A tower defense game that takes on a modern outlook with mechs and other futuristic machines dominating the battlefield. Cooking Kawaii ( $0.99 ): Cook up a storm in this game to keep your customers happy so that they return, which in turn gives you more profit to grow your business.

): Cook up a storm in this game to keep your customers happy so that they return, which in turn gives you more profit to grow your business. Theme Park Simulator ( $0.99 ): Curious to know how a theme park works and operates? Find out in this game and see just how good your management skills are.

): Curious to know how a theme park works and operates? Find out in this game and see just how good your management skills are. Word Tower Premium Puzzle ( $2.99 ): How powerful is your vocabulary? Find out in this game that does not feature any annoying ads, allowing you to play offline, too.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Brushstroke ( $7.99 ): Transform your photos into nice-looking paintings with this app.

): Transform your photos into nice-looking paintings with this app. Interval Timer for Tasks ( $6.99 ): Remain more focused on your work by working on one task at a time without getting sidetracked or distracted.

): Remain more focused on your work by working on one task at a time without getting sidetracked or distracted. Tiny Planner ( $19.99 ): Need to get your life back on track without being pulled in all directions? This planner gets the job done.

): Need to get your life back on track without being pulled in all directions? This planner gets the job done. The Wonder Weeks ( $5.99 ): It is a miracle to follow your baby's growth from birth until the present day. Never miss a moment by jotting it down here!

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Kingdom Rush: Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): The enemy is storming the gates, and you and your ragtag team of defenders have to strategize to hold them off.

): The enemy is storming the gates, and you and your ragtag team of defenders have to strategize to hold them off. Macrocosm ( $3.99 ): Talk about humble beginnings. This game sees the journey of a single atom to that on a galactic scale. How will you chart its growth?

): Talk about humble beginnings. This game sees the journey of a single atom to that on a galactic scale. How will you chart its growth? Catenaccio Football Manager ( $2.99 ): Think you have what it takes to be the perfect football manager? Try this game on for size!

): Think you have what it takes to be the perfect football manager? Try this game on for size! My City: Star Horse Stable ( $3.99 ): Fancy owning your own horse? Why not give this game a try and see how well you can care for one?

): Fancy owning your own horse? Why not give this game a try and see how well you can care for one? Dirt Trackin' 2 ( $3.99 ): Indulge in some rally goodness with all the thrills and spills, minus the real-world damage to your ride!

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the ever-evolving realm of mobile applications, there exists a handful of deceptive ones that employ cunning tactics to profit from gathering and distributing your personal information. But fear not, tech-savvy readers, for we possess invaluable advice to help you bolster the security of your precious data. We strongly urge you to exercise vigilance when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a mere alarm clock necessitate access to your camera or contacts? And what rationale does a flashlight app have for requiring knowledge of your exact location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively shield your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and delve into the vast array of free app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the reassurance that your data remains safeguarded and protected.

What are your thoughts on our recommendations this week? Are there any apps or games you think the community would benefit from? Share them with us in the comments.