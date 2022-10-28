Want some free premium apps? Get these paid versions for free!

As we come to the end of this week, we bring you yet another edition of the free apps of the week. NextPit offers you a selection of good deals for mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are available for free on a temporary basis on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list of free apps is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions. Between the time of publication and the moment you read this article, it is possible that some applications have become paid again. Google Play Store promotions on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promotions since Apple doesn't specify just how long the discount is valid for.

Quick tip: Whenever you stumble upon an interesting app but have no real use for it just yet, why not just install the app? After doing so, just delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a justifiably reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Website Shortcut Maker ( $0.99 ) : Create a website shortcut icon on your home screen, letting you easily access your favorite websites with a single touch.

: Create a website shortcut icon on your home screen, letting you easily access your favorite websites with a single touch. Pholorize ( $2.99 ) : You know those old and crummy black and white photos? Why not add a dash of color to them with this app to bring a touch of modernity?

: You know those old and crummy black and white photos? Why not add a dash of color to them with this app to bring a touch of modernity? Bubbles Battery Indicator ( $1.49 ) : Spruce up your smartphone's battery charging animation with this app. You can customize the size and color of the bubbles.

: Spruce up your smartphone's battery charging animation with this app. You can customize the size and color of the bubbles. My Sheet Music ($2.99 ): Change the way you play and study music using this app, where you can study piano sheet music (or any type of music score) directly on your smartphone.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Hot Lap League: Racing Mania ($4.99) : Pit your reflexes against other drivers on the track, where you intend to show the world that you are master of more than 150 tracks that have their own unique technique and strategy to win.

: Pit your reflexes against other drivers on the track, where you intend to show the world that you are master of more than 150 tracks that have their own unique technique and strategy to win. City Destructor HD ($2.49) : Are you stressed from the hectic work week? If so, how about rampaging through a city and reducing it to ruins and ashes in this strangely cathartic game?

: Are you stressed from the hectic work week? If so, how about rampaging through a city and reducing it to ruins and ashes in this strangely cathartic game? Trojan War Premium ($0.99) : Be the master of your own destiny by commanding a Greek army in order to win the heart of Queen Helen of Troy. More troop types will be made available as you expand your conquest.

: Be the master of your own destiny by commanding a Greek army in order to win the heart of Queen Helen of Troy. More troop types will be made available as you expand your conquest. Pentamon Monster RPG ($0.99) : A Pokémon clone that might be worth killing some time over, where you can even get involved in potentially nail-biting 6 vs 6 battles!

: A Pokémon clone that might be worth killing some time over, where you can even get involved in potentially nail-biting 6 vs 6 battles! Bricks Breaker PRO ($3.99) : Do not break your head over this game, where you need to break as many bricks as possible in order to advance to the next level. This surely brings back memories of Alleyway on the Gameboy.

: Do not break your head over this game, where you need to break as many bricks as possible in order to advance to the next level. This surely brings back memories of Alleyway on the Gameboy. Requence ($0.99) : Zen, a cat robot from the past, is the main protagonist in this platformer where you will have to solve nefarious puzzles along the way in order to advance to the next level!

: Zen, a cat robot from the past, is the main protagonist in this platformer where you will have to solve nefarious puzzles along the way in order to advance to the next level! Crazy Car Impossible Stunts ($7.99) : Were you always in awe of how daredevils performed stunts in their vehicles, flipping over and landing correctly or jumping through hoops of fire? This game lets you do so without the risk of injury or death.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Fame: YT Thumbnail maker ( $0.99 ): Are you a content creator with your own YouTube channel? Coming up with thumbnails can be pretty tough at times, so why not let this app help you out?

Are you a content creator with your own YouTube channel? Coming up with thumbnails can be pretty tough at times, so why not let this app help you out? Vintage Logo & Poster Maker ($1.99) : While there are other apps out there that do provide a way to create vintage-looking posters and ads, this app does it all from your smartphone.

: While there are other apps out there that do provide a way to create vintage-looking posters and ads, this app does it all from your smartphone. All In One Memo ($4.99) : Ever read something online and wanted to take note of it, only to forget where you saw it later? This app lets you keep words, pictures, videos, voice, and positions at any time and anywhere.

: Ever read something online and wanted to take note of it, only to forget where you saw it later? This app lets you keep words, pictures, videos, voice, and positions at any time and anywhere. CampNight: Sleep Sounds ($0.99) : It is very difficult to express how one feels when one is close to nature, and sleeping with the soothing, rhythmic sounds all-around can now be replicated with this app.

These iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Slaps and Beans ($3.99) : Featuring retro pixel art graphics, Slaps And Beans offers a cooperative or single-player scrolling beat ’em up experience where you will have a hilarious time.

: Featuring retro pixel art graphics, Slaps And Beans offers a cooperative or single-player scrolling beat ’em up experience where you will have a hilarious time. Your Turn! ($0.99) : If you tend to spend a lot of time with board games, perhaps having a timer is useful. Ditch that old hourglass, but get this app instead that lets you get more gaming done instead of time-watching!

: If you tend to spend a lot of time with board games, perhaps having a timer is useful. Ditch that old hourglass, but get this app instead that lets you get more gaming done instead of time-watching! 13's ($1.99): It is like Sudoku of sorts, where this fun number-matching puzzler requires you to drag tiles onto the board in order to make rows or columns that add up to 13. It will drive you nuts for sure!

It is like Sudoku of sorts, where this fun number-matching puzzler requires you to drag tiles onto the board in order to make rows or columns that add up to 13. It will drive you nuts for sure! Flap That Bat ($1.99) : Like an endless runner game, you need to guide your bat through its flight route, avoiding obstacles in the graveyard that want nothing better than bring you down to earth. The black-and-white graphics add a nice touch.

: Like an endless runner game, you need to guide your bat through its flight route, avoiding obstacles in the graveyard that want nothing better than bring you down to earth. The black-and-white graphics add a nice touch. HappyTruck: Explorer ($1.99) : You know what they say, with a truck, you can go anywhere. This game lets you explore a world that is full of obstacles, but thankfully you have a truck - so try to overcome these roadblocks with your wits!

: You know what they say, with a truck, you can go anywhere. This game lets you explore a world that is full of obstacles, but thankfully you have a truck - so try to overcome these roadblocks with your wits! Silly Times ($0.99) : Let us see what AI and humans can churn out with this game! Draw something and let the AI determine what other elements they will include, completing the artwork.

: Let us see what AI and humans can churn out with this game! Draw something and let the AI determine what other elements they will include, completing the artwork. Granny Horror: Two Chapters ($2.99) : Why not give yourself an opportunity to crap your pants this Halloween with this game? You are stuck in a horror house, with no possible way of escaping apart from solving devious puzzles.

: Why not give yourself an opportunity to crap your pants this Halloween with this game? You are stuck in a horror house, with no possible way of escaping apart from solving devious puzzles. Brookhaven Game ($2.99) : This is a rather strange title, where you spend your time discovering the different rooms and the outdoors in colorful, HD graphics. Let your imagination run wild!

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.