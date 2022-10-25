Fancy some free apps? Get these paid versions for free!

Every single week, NextPit offers you a selection of good deals for mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are available for free on a temporary basis on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list of free apps is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions. Between the time of publication and the moment you read this article, it is possible that some applications have become paid again. Google Play Store promos on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos, since Apple doesn't specify just how long the discount is valid for.

Follow our complete guide to finding free apps for Android and iOS

Quick tip: Whenever you stumble upon an interesting app but have no real use for it just yet, why not just install the app? After doing so, just delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a justifiably reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Simple Nav Bar ( $0.99 ) : If your smartphone's virtual navigation bar is no longer working as it should, or the physical one is shot, then this app might be able to offer a decent solution.

: If your smartphone's virtual navigation bar is no longer working as it should, or the physical one is shot, then this app might be able to offer a decent solution. Contacts Widget ( $0.99 ) : This widget app makes it possible to organize your favorite contacts simply by placing them into the home screen widget. It is like speed dial on steroids.

: This widget app makes it possible to organize your favorite contacts simply by placing them into the home screen widget. It is like speed dial on steroids. PockMed ($ 3.00 ) : Make sure your health remains organized no matter where you go with this digital pocket medical record app, letting you prepare for doctor consultations without having to tote around massive folders.

: Make sure your health remains organized no matter where you go with this digital pocket medical record app, letting you prepare for doctor consultations without having to tote around massive folders. Text to Speech ($0.99 ): Convert text to speech with this nifty little app, letting your eyes take a break and your ears do the heavy lifting whenever you need to take a break.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken ($3.99) : Join Peppa Pig and friends as they play Happy Mrs Chicken. This is a game for kids that should keep them occupied on their respective devices while you distract yourself with other tasks.

: Join Peppa Pig and friends as they play Happy Mrs Chicken. This is a game for kids that should keep them occupied on their respective devices while you distract yourself with other tasks. Heroes Infinity Premium ($0.99) : This is an action RPG that should be able to keep you occupied as you hack and slash your way through dungeons and numerous monsters, leveling up to become more powerful along the way.

: This is an action RPG that should be able to keep you occupied as you hack and slash your way through dungeons and numerous monsters, leveling up to become more powerful along the way. Prepositions Test Pro ($1.99) : Want to improve your command of the English language? Practice makes perfect, and so do games. This app helps with your placement of prepositions in a sentence.

: Want to improve your command of the English language? Practice makes perfect, and so do games. This app helps with your placement of prepositions in a sentence. Truth or Dare Pro ($0.99) : A game that is normally played at parties with booze to up the ante, things can get racy quickly. Get the digital version for free!

: A game that is normally played at parties with booze to up the ante, things can get racy quickly. Get the digital version for free! New Princes Dress Up Game ($2.49) : There is always the fantasy of living as a princess, unless you are one, of course. But for the billions of people worldwide, the only other way to live out such a fantasy is through an app like this!

: There is always the fantasy of living as a princess, unless you are one, of course. But for the billions of people worldwide, the only other way to live out such a fantasy is through an app like this! Requence ($0.99) : Zen, a cat robot from the past, is the main protagonist in this platformer where you will have to solve nefarious puzzles along the way in order to advance to the next level!

: Zen, a cat robot from the past, is the main protagonist in this platformer where you will have to solve nefarious puzzles along the way in order to advance to the next level! Extreme Mini Fun Car Racing 3D ($2.49) : Remember the days when you were small and loved playing with Hot Wheels cars? Why not race in a digital world with this game instead?

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Kintsugi ( $24.99 ): Write your thoughts down in this digital journal, where new insights will hopefully propel you to being a better version as time progresses.

Write your thoughts down in this digital journal, where new insights will hopefully propel you to being a better version as time progresses. BG Color ($2.99) : Create over 40 types of preset wallpaper colors to spruce up your spanking new iPhone, instead of relying on the same old stuff.

: Create over 40 types of preset wallpaper colors to spruce up your spanking new iPhone, instead of relying on the same old stuff. Photo Vault ($5.99) : Hide risqué photos or basically other images that you do not want others to view on your iPhone with this app that adds more than just a single layer of protection against unwarranted viewing.

: Hide risqué photos or basically other images that you do not want others to view on your iPhone with this app that adds more than just a single layer of protection against unwarranted viewing. Sticker Creator ($4.99) : Do you dabble a lot on instant messaging platforms? If you answered in the affirmative, then why not spruce up your replies with stickers using this app?

The iOS games temporarily free on the Apple App Store

MyDream Universe ($4.99) : This sandbox game lets you play around with planets, bringing them to life and basically playing the role of a god.

: This sandbox game lets you play around with planets, bringing them to life and basically playing the role of a god. Tiny Runner ($1.99) : This is an endless runner game where you guide a pixelated figure to make his way though the level Mario-style.

: This is an endless runner game where you guide a pixelated figure to make his way though the level Mario-style. Sarcoph ($0.99): This is an action horror game that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat as need to find five idols in order to escape from the house—but there are dark forces that will try to stop you!

This is an action horror game that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat as need to find five idols in order to escape from the house—but there are dark forces that will try to stop you! Escape from Crimson Manor Ep. 1 ($1.99) : This puzzle game will see you attempt to escape from a Victorian-era manor, but there are numerous challenges to overcome before you can make your way out!

: This puzzle game will see you attempt to escape from a Victorian-era manor, but there are numerous challenges to overcome before you can make your way out! Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken ($3.99) : Just like the Android counterpart, you join Peppa Pig and friends as they play Happy Mrs Chicken. This is a game for kids that should keep them occupied on their respective devices while you distract yourself with other tasks.

: Just like the Android counterpart, you join Peppa Pig and friends as they play Happy Mrs Chicken. This is a game for kids that should keep them occupied on their respective devices while you distract yourself with other tasks. Buzz to Win ($0.99) : Coming across as an exciting card game, test your reflexes as you attempt to beat your opponents to the buzzer by picking up 4-of-a-kind, a flush, a straight, a straight flush, or a royal flush!

: Coming across as an exciting card game, test your reflexes as you attempt to beat your opponents to the buzzer by picking up 4-of-a-kind, a flush, a straight, a straight flush, or a royal flush! Wild West Shooting Games 2021 ($9.99) : A third-person shooter that offers smooth controls and realistic fun game play. If you hate clowns, this is the perfect game to get your revenge by shooting at them.

: A third-person shooter that offers smooth controls and realistic fun game play. If you hate clowns, this is the perfect game to get your revenge by shooting at them. Helicopter Rescue Team Game ($0.99) : Play the role of a hero as you rescue people in distress via your helicopter. Of course, the missions will get progressively harder and more challenging as you progress.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.