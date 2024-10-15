Are your smartphone habits starting to feel a bit stale? If this sounds familiar, it might just be the right moment to spice things up by diving into the exciting world of app discounts. This is your chance to discover some hidden gems within the Android and iOS platforms. In this issue, we’ve assembled a curated collection of apps currently available for free on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Don’t wait too long—these limited-time offers won’t be around forever!

Our picks extend far beyond the usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week.” While we won't provide in-depth reviews for each app, it’s important to mention that some may feature in-app purchases and ads. But don’t worry! We’ve selected a premium range that won’t break the bank. So, let’s dive into the free apps just waiting for you to explore!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Clock Widget — Word Clock ( $6.49 ): Tell the time using words instead of numbers!

): Tell the time using words instead of numbers! Shout Screen ( $0.99 ): With smartphones getting larger screens each year, they can make for an impromptu prompter.

): With smartphones getting larger screens each year, they can make for an impromptu prompter. DJ Mix Studio ( $12.99 ): Be a DJ and mix music right on your smartphone!

): Be a DJ and mix music right on your smartphone! Equalizer and Volume Booster Pro ( $4.99 ): Change the way your music sounds on your smartphone with this app.

): Change the way your music sounds on your smartphone with this app. Reminder Pro ( $3.49 ): If you ever need a second brain to remind you of things, this app hits the spot.

Free Android games

Balloons Pop Pro ( $1.49 ): An addictive puzzle game with a twist, where you have 5 different modes to choose from!

): An addictive puzzle game with a twist, where you have 5 different modes to choose from! Jewels Planet ( $2.99 ): A match-3 game that does not require an internet connection to play.

): A match-3 game that does not require an internet connection to play. Sky Wings VIP ( $0.99 ): A shoot 'em up that sees you saving the world once again. You'll need lightning-quick reflexes.

): A shoot 'em up that sees you saving the world once again. You'll need lightning-quick reflexes. Hero of the Kingdom II ( $8.49 ): Things went south for you in your village when it was raided by pirates. It is time to exact your pound of flesh, but it will require careful strategy and planning.

): Things went south for you in your village when it was raided by pirates. It is time to exact your pound of flesh, but it will require careful strategy and planning. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Find monsters, train them, send them out for battles, rinse, and repeat as they grow even more powerful while gaining new skills.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A55

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Do you have food allergies? Keep track of what you eat so that you can minimize food allergies.

): Do you have food allergies? Keep track of what you eat so that you can minimize food allergies. Filterious Photo Filters ( $2.99 ): Use this app to generate great-looking photos thanks to the long list of filters.

): Use this app to generate great-looking photos thanks to the long list of filters. ChaReader ( $1.99 ): Use this text-to-speech app and consume content without reading anything.

): Use this text-to-speech app and consume content without reading anything. ChirpOMatic ( $4.99 ): Birdwatchers, do you have what it takes to identify all the right breeds through their songs? This app helps you get it right.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): This is a recurring theme: capture monsters, train and take care of them, let them fight and gain experience to become more powerful.

): This is a recurring theme: capture monsters, train and take care of them, let them fight and gain experience to become more powerful. Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): An interesting match-3 game that takes on the pirate theme while offering various degrees of excitement as the game progresses.

): An interesting match-3 game that takes on the pirate theme while offering various degrees of excitement as the game progresses. Kingdom Rush Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): Defend your territory against a seemingly endless horde of advancing enemies, all within a medieval setting.

): Defend your territory against a seemingly endless horde of advancing enemies, all within a medieval setting. My City: Star Horse Stable ( $3.99 ): Can't afford a horse in real life? Let your little one have one in the virtual world and learn how to care for it.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please let us know via the comments below.

Beware of in-app purchases and ads!

Both free and paid apps can include hidden in-app purchases and ads, especially in children's games. To avoid surprises, follow these tips:

App Permissions: A word of caution!

Numerous applications can gather and disseminate your personal information. To effectively protect your privacy, it’s crucial to carefully evaluate the permissions that each application seeks. For instance, what reason could an alarm clock app have for needing access to your camera or contact list? By restricting the permissions you allow, you can significantly bolster the security of your data.

Start your adventure by discovering a diverse range of free applications on both Android and iOS, all the while knowing that your personal information is secure.

Here’s to starting the week with our curated selection of free apps and games. If you have any app recommendations for us, do share your suggestions in the comments!