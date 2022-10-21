Who doesn’t like free apps? Get these paid versions for free!

Every single week, NextPit offers you a selection of good deals for mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list of free apps is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions. Between the publication and the moment you consult this article, it is possible that some applications have become paid again. Google Play Store promos on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Follow our complete guide to finding free apps for Android and iOS

Quick tip: Whenever you stumble upon an interesting app but have no real use for it just yet, why not just install the app? After doing so, just delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss a short-lived promotion

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

FitOlympia Pro ( $29.00 ) : A very comprehensive fitness app with various exercises to help you get back on track with your health.

: A very comprehensive fitness app with various exercises to help you get back on track with your health. Matrix Determinant Pro ( $0.99 ) : This app is a math calculator, which is able to calculate the determinant of a matrix.

: This app is a math calculator, which is able to calculate the determinant of a matrix. 90s Music Radio Pro ($ 0.99 ): An application to listen to 90s radio online. It includes a lot of radio stations with different music genres like pop, rock, new wave, and more.

): An application to listen to 90s radio online. It includes a lot of radio stations with different music genres like pop, rock, new wave, and more. Fractions Math Pro ($0.99 ): Discover this calculator that allows you to add, subtract, multiply and divide fractions or to simplify or convert them.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Days until my birthday ($0 .99 ): It is pretty difficult to forget the day you were born, but woe to you if your other half actually installed this app on your phone to remind you of his/her birthday!

It is pretty difficult to forget the day you were born, but woe to you if your other half actually installed this app on your phone to remind you of his/her birthday! DAZZ Film Disposable Camera ($1.99) : Featuring a type of light instant cameras and film, in the vein of an analog disposable camera, your photos will boast various vintage film tones that offer unique photos.

: Featuring a type of light instant cameras and film, in the vein of an analog disposable camera, your photos will boast various vintage film tones that offer unique photos. Receipt Friend ($0.99) : Are you a stickler for receipts? This is one special app that lets you digitize your apps almost immediately, and makes it easier to separate into groups for better management.

: Are you a stickler for receipts? This is one special app that lets you digitize your apps almost immediately, and makes it easier to separate into groups for better management. VidEdit ($0.99) : Considering how powerful the iPhone 14 is now as a video recorder, you might want to get a basic video editing app to create your favorite videos on the move.

: Considering how powerful the iPhone 14 is now as a video recorder, you might want to get a basic video editing app to create your favorite videos on the move. How Many Days Until Christmas? ($0.99) : This is one app that does not get any simpler, and yet it can be essential for those who need to get their Christmas shopping done early.

: This is one app that does not get any simpler, and yet it can be essential for those who need to get their Christmas shopping done early. Umemi: Smart Personal Finance ($0.99) : Touted as the ultimate smart accounting experience, it provides you with quick bookkeeping and a variety of styles to choose from that suits your every need.

The iOS games temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Seek & Spell ($0.99) : Using augmented reality technology, this game will help kids pick up their vocabulary at a faster than normal pace.

: Using augmented reality technology, this game will help kids pick up their vocabulary at a faster than normal pace. Paintiles ($0.99): This is a simple puzzle game where you need to paint the tiles to match them in order to clear the board.

This is a simple puzzle game where you need to paint the tiles to match them in order to clear the board. Bimza Slots ($9.99) : Play with unlimited credits with this game that will certainly be every slot player's dream!

: Play with unlimited credits with this game that will certainly be every slot player's dream! Raven Crow Flight Simulator ($9.99) : As the crow flies, or so you have heard. Check out this game where you play the role of a crow and get around.

: As the crow flies, or so you have heard. Check out this game where you play the role of a crow and get around. Monster Stunts ($1.99) : Get behind the wheel of a monster truck and experience all of the thrills and spills, without having to worry about your personal safety!

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.