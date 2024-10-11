Now that we have come to the end of the week, it is time to sit back, relax, and enjoy yourself. Perhaps your phone has run out of new apps to try out, or you are on a tight budget. Fret not—we have uncovered some hidden gems across both Android and iOS ecosystems for you to try. This weekend's edition, we've come up with a list of apps that are currently free on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Do act quickly—these time-sensitive deals are not forever!

Our curated collection transcends the usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week.” While we won’t provide in-depth reviews for every single app, it’s important to mention that a few might feature in-app purchases or advertisements. However, there's no need for concern! We’ve compiled a top-notch selection that won’t break the bank. So, let’s dive into the thrilling realm of free apps just waiting for you to explore!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Color Wheel ( $1.99 ): Whether you are a graphic designer or a digital artist, this app helps you pick the most accurate color.

): Whether you are a graphic designer or a digital artist, this app helps you pick the most accurate color. Constellations TV Wallpaper ( $1.49 ): Rather than stick to a boring wallpaper, why not have different constellations light up your screen?

): Rather than stick to a boring wallpaper, why not have different constellations light up your screen? Resume Builder ( $4.99 ): A resume is your first impression to most employers, so make sure you get it right with this app!

): A resume is your first impression to most employers, so make sure you get it right with this app! Unit Converter Pro ( $0.99 ): Not too great at math? Fret not, this app lets you perform unit conversions on the fly.

Free Android games

Begatur Chess Engine ( $4.49 ): Fancy a game of chess? Why not pit your wits against a machine with this game?

): Fancy a game of chess? Why not pit your wits against a machine with this game? Evertale ( $0.99 ): A monster-catching RPG that has plenty of colorful characters to keep you occupied for hours on end.

): A monster-catching RPG that has plenty of colorful characters to keep you occupied for hours on end. Gravity Force ( $2.49 ): Harness the power of gravity in this game by collecting all asteroids in each level.

): Harness the power of gravity in this game by collecting all asteroids in each level. Non-Stop Balloons Shooter ( $3.99 ): Stave off an invasion of balloons skillfully lest they overcome your defenses.

): Stave off an invasion of balloons skillfully lest they overcome your defenses. Kids to Grandmaster Chess ( $5.49 ): It does not matter what your skill level in chess is, there is a little something for everyone in this game.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A55

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

App Secret ( $1.99 ): You gain an array of lock options to secure personal data to prevent prying eyes from gaining access.

): You gain an array of lock options to secure personal data to prevent prying eyes from gaining access. Weather: it is nice outside ( $0.99 ): Do not be at the mercy of random weather patterns, but rather, be prepared so you know how to dress appropriately..

): Do not be at the mercy of random weather patterns, but rather, be prepared so you know how to dress appropriately.. Light Meter ( $3.99 ): Get the picture-perfect shot by measuring just the correct amount of light before taking photos.

): Get the picture-perfect shot by measuring just the correct amount of light before taking photos. Safety Photo+Video Pro ( $3.99 ): I'm sure you've come across way too many instances of celebrities having their private files leaked. Prevent this from happening to you with this app.

): I'm sure you've come across way too many instances of celebrities having their private files leaked. Prevent this from happening to you with this app. Timestamp Cam ( $9.99 ): The app that can add a date and GPS location to your photos and videos, letting you know where and when you captured that shot.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): Perform a perfectly-timed release of a ball to ensure it avoids all obstacles to end up in a cup located at the bottom.

): Perform a perfectly-timed release of a ball to ensure it avoids all obstacles to end up in a cup located at the bottom. My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): Let your kids learn the ropes of what it is like to run a hospital through this fun game.

): Let your kids learn the ropes of what it is like to run a hospital through this fun game. Tap Dot Tap — Reaction Game ( $0.29 ): Find out just how fast your reflexes are in this lightning-quick reaction game that takes no prisoners.

): Find out just how fast your reflexes are in this lightning-quick reaction game that takes no prisoners. My City: New York ( $3.99 ): Live life in the Big Apple through this fun game where you get to explore New York without having to worry about your safety.

): Live life in the Big Apple through this fun game where you get to explore New York without having to worry about your safety. Macrocosm ( $3.99 ): From a single atom to a galactic empire, this life-building game is surely interesting to discover.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please let us know via the comments below.

Beware of in-app purchases and ads!

Both free and paid apps can include hidden in-app purchases and ads, especially in children's games. To avoid surprises, follow these tips:

App Permissions: A word of caution!

Numerous applications are designed to gather and disseminate your personal information. To ensure your privacy is well-protected, it's crucial to carefully examine the permissions that each app seeks. For instance, does it really make sense for an alarm clock app to request access to your camera or contacts? By restricting the permissions you grant to apps, you can significantly bolster the protection of your data.

Dive into the exciting world of a vast selection of free applications on both Android and iOS, all while enjoying peace of mind that your personal information stays secure.

Hopefully what you see here will keep you occupied over the weekend. If you think you have better app recommendations, why not let us know in the comments?