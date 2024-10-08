Have you felt like your smartphone habits have settled into a monotonous routine? If that resonates with you, it may be the perfect time to inject some thrill into your mobile experience by exploring the realm of app discounts. This is your opportunity to uncover some hidden treasures across both Android and iOS ecosystems. In this edition, we've curated a list of apps that are currently free on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Act fast—these time-sensitive deals won’t last long!

Our selection goes beyond the typical “Top 5 Apps of the Week.” While we won’t delve into detailed reviews for each application, it’s worth noting that some may include in-app purchases and advertisements. But fear not! We’ve gathered a premium selection that won’t strain your wallet. So, let’s plunge into the exhilarating world of free apps just waiting for you to discover!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

PhotoApp ( $6.49 ): An AI photo editor that allows you to make creative changes to just about any photos.

): An AI photo editor that allows you to make creative changes to just about any photos. Gallery Slideshow ( $0.99 ): Have a bunch of lovely photos on your phone? Why not turn them into a slideshow with this app, complete with background music?

): Have a bunch of lovely photos on your phone? Why not turn them into a slideshow with this app, complete with background music? Edge Side Bar ( $0.99 ): Access shortcuts to your favorite apps with this sidebar app.

): Access shortcuts to your favorite apps with this sidebar app. Add Frames to Photos ( $0.99 ): Add some personality to your existing photo collection with this app.

): Add some personality to your existing photo collection with this app. Rotation Control ( $0.99 ): A third-party app that allows you to control which way your phone's display rotates.

Free Android games

Tech Quiz Master ( $2.49 ): Think you know everything about tech? Why not try this quiz to prove it?

): Think you know everything about tech? Why not try this quiz to prove it? Jewels Planet ( $2.99 ): A match-3 game that does not require an internet connection to play.

): A match-3 game that does not require an internet connection to play. Hero of the Kingdom ( $7.49 ): Things went south for you in your village when it was raided. It is time to exact your revenge, but do it slowly and twist the knife later.

): Things went south for you in your village when it was raided. It is time to exact your revenge, but do it slowly and twist the knife later. Mini Restaurant Premium ( $0.99 ): A hungry person is an angry person. Run your restaurant in the most efficient manner possible.

): A hungry person is an angry person. Run your restaurant in the most efficient manner possible. Heroes Legend — Epic Fantasy ( $0.99 ): Combining RPG and MOBA elements, you play the role of the greatest summoner to assemble a team that hunts down and defeats enemies.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A55

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Keep track of your food intake to minimize any incidences of food allergies.

): Keep track of your food intake to minimize any incidences of food allergies. ChaReader ( $1.99 ): Use this text-to-speech app and consume content without having to make any effort to read.

): Use this text-to-speech app and consume content without having to make any effort to read. Remote Keyboard ( $0.99 ): Want to be more productive? How about using your desktop browser as a keyboard that lets you type into your smartphone?

): Want to be more productive? How about using your desktop browser as a keyboard that lets you type into your smartphone? Filterious Photo Filters ( $2.99 ): Use this app to generate great-looking photos via its list of available filters.

): Use this app to generate great-looking photos via its list of available filters. ChirpOMatic ( $4.99 ): Birdwatchers, this is one app you should have to identify different birds by their songs.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Vigil RPG ( $2.00 ): A solo hero turn-based RPG where you go on adventures, vanquish enemies, and level up.

): A solo hero turn-based RPG where you go on adventures, vanquish enemies, and level up. Dragon Flight Simulator Games ( $1.99 ): Flying a dragon is something we'll never experience in real life, so why not do it through an app?

): Flying a dragon is something we'll never experience in real life, so why not do it through an app? Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): An interesting match-3 game that ups the ante in terms of excitement as the game progresses with a pirate theme.

): An interesting match-3 game that ups the ante in terms of excitement as the game progresses with a pirate theme. Kingdom Rush Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): Defend your territory against seemingly endless enemies in advancing hordes, all contained within a medieval environment.

): Defend your territory against seemingly endless enemies in advancing hordes, all contained within a medieval environment. My City: Star Horse Stable ( $3.99 ): Let your little one figure out what life is like to actually own a horse and care for it.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please let us know via the comments below.

Beware of in-app purchases and ads!

Both free and paid apps can include hidden in-app purchases and ads, especially in children's games. To avoid surprises, follow these tips:

App Permissions: A word of caution!

A multitude of applications has the ability to collect and share your personal data. To truly safeguard your privacy, it’s essential to scrutinize the permissions that each app requests. For example, why would an alarm clock app need access to your camera or contacts? By limiting the permissions granted to apps, you can enhance the security of your information.

Embark on the journey of exploring a wide array of free applications available on both Android and iOS, all while feeling assured that your personal data remains protected.

Here’s to kicking off the week with our handpicked selection of free apps and games. If you have any favorites that we might have overlooked, please feel free to share your suggestions in the comments!