If you’ve noticed that your smartphone routine feels a bit stale, especially when it comes to the apps you use regularly, it might be the ideal time for a refresh. Why not revitalize your digital experience by exploring the exciting realm of app discounts? This could be the perfect opportunity to uncover new gems for your Android or iOS device.

In this weekend roundup, we've curated a selection of apps currently available for free on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Don’t wait too long—these offers won’t last forever!

Our compilation isn’t just your typical "Top 5 Apps of the Week" list. Although we won’t delve into detailed reviews for every app, be aware that some may include in-app purchases or advertisements. But fear not! We’ve ensured that the selections here are top-notch, allowing you to venture into these offerings without stretching your wallet. Let’s jump into an exciting world of free apps just waiting to be discovered!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Date Calculator Pro ( $0.99 ): Perform fast calculations of dates and days with this app without having to think too hard.

): Perform fast calculations of dates and days with this app without having to think too hard. AppLock Pro ( $4.49 ): Provide each app with varying privacy levels to prevent unwanted eyes from gaining access to them.

Free Android games

Empire Warrior Tower Defense ( $0.99 ): A classic tower defense game with cute graphics and heroes that can tip the balance in your favor...

): A classic tower defense game with cute graphics and heroes that can tip the balance in your favor... Demon Hunter Premium ( $0.99 ): Engage in epic boss fights where the odds are stacked against you and yet you somehow still make it past.

): Engage in epic boss fights where the odds are stacked against you and yet you somehow still make it past. Heartless Knight ( $0.49 ): A side-scrolling platformer played in amazing pixel art graphics.

): A side-scrolling platformer played in amazing pixel art graphics. Spaxe: Space Arcade ( $0.49 ): Procedurally generated enemies to make sure this shoot 'em up does not play the same game twice!

): Procedurally generated enemies to make sure this shoot 'em up does not play the same game twice! Neon Beats ( $0.49 ): A game of rhythm and timing. Do you have what it takes to be perfect?

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A55

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

The Wonder Weeks ( $5.99 ): Your first baby also deals with numerous 'firsts', from the first word to the first walk. Record them for posterity with this app!

): Your first baby also deals with numerous 'firsts', from the first word to the first walk. Record them for posterity with this app! Weather: it is nice outside ( $0.99 ): What do you wear today before you venture outside? Make life easier by finding out what the weather will be like without making guesses.

): What do you wear today before you venture outside? Make life easier by finding out what the weather will be like without making guesses. Light Meter ( $3.99 ): Get the picture-perfect shot by measuring the right amount of light for your photos with this app!

): Get the picture-perfect shot by measuring the right amount of light for your photos with this app! Christmas Countdown ( $0.99 ): Christmas is not that far away, and I am sure your Mariah Carey Christmas song is already thawing...Use this app to count down the days.

): Christmas is not that far away, and I am sure your Mariah Carey Christmas song is already thawing...Use this app to count down the days. Timestamp Cam ( $9.99 ): The ideal app to add a date and GPS location to your photos and videos so that you know where and when you captured that shot.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): Time the ball's release correctly to ensure it avoids all obstacles to end up in a cup located at the bottom.

): Time the ball's release correctly to ensure it avoids all obstacles to end up in a cup located at the bottom. My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): Let your little ones learn for themselves what it is like to run a hospital through this fun game.

): Let your little ones learn for themselves what it is like to run a hospital through this fun game. Tap Dot Tap — Reaction Game ( $0.29 ): Find out how fast your reflexes are in this lightning-quick reaction game.

): Find out how fast your reflexes are in this lightning-quick reaction game. My City: New York ( $3.99 ): Live it out in the Big Apple with this fun game where you get to explore New York without the seedy side appearing.

): Live it out in the Big Apple with this fun game where you get to explore New York without the seedy side appearing. Math Trainer Quick Questions ( $0.99 ): Train your brain with this fast-paced math-based game.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please let us know via the comments below.

Beware of in-app purchases and ads!

Both free and paid apps can include hidden in-app purchases and ads, especially in children's games. To avoid surprises, follow these tips:

App Permissions: A word of caution!

Numerous apps possess the capability to gather and share your personal information. To protect your privacy effectively, it's crucial to carefully examine the permissions that each application requests. For instance, what reason could an alarm clock app possibly have for accessing your camera or contacts? By restricting app permissions, you can better safeguard your data.

Enjoy the adventure of discovering a wealth of free applications on both Android and iOS, all while enjoying the confidence that your personal information is secure.

We trust this weekend will be a good one with you, hopefully augmented by the free apps recommended here. If you think there was an app the world should know that we missed out on, do share your recommendations in the comments!