Have you noticed that your smartphone usage has become a bit too routine? If so, it might be the ideal moment to add a dash of excitement by delving into the world of app discounts. This is your chance to discover new gems on both Android and iOS platforms. In this issue, we've handpicked a selection of apps that are currently available at no cost on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. But hurry—these limited-time offers won't be around forever!

Our lineup goes beyond the usual "Top 5 Apps of the Week." While we won’t go into extensive reviews for each app, it’s important to mention that some might feature in-app purchases and ads. No need to worry! We’ve curated a collection of top-notch selections that won’t break the bank. So, let’s dive into the exciting universe of free apps awaiting your exploration!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Bubble Level Pro ( $2.99 ): Any home improvement nut would love to have this app on their phones.

): Any home improvement nut would love to have this app on their phones. Date Calculator Pro ( $0.99 ): Make quick calculations of dates and days with this app without having to crack your brain.

): Make quick calculations of dates and days with this app without having to crack your brain. AppLock Pro ( $4.49 ): Protect each app with different levels of privacy access to prevent unwanted eyes from prying.

): Protect each app with different levels of privacy access to prevent unwanted eyes from prying. Sound Meter & Noise Detector ( $2.99 ): Figure out just how much noise is happening in a particular room with this app.

Free Android games

Bulbs - A Game of Lights ( $0.99 ): A variation of the classic Simon game, boost your memory and brain power by giving it a go.

): A variation of the classic Simon game, boost your memory and brain power by giving it a go. Missile Dude RPG ( $1.99 ): Kill demons with your deadly arsenal, where missiles can be upgraded for more destructive power.

): Kill demons with your deadly arsenal, where missiles can be upgraded for more destructive power. Water Color Sort ( $2.99 ): A fun and addictive puzzle game where you attempt to make sure all glasses have the same color.

): A fun and addictive puzzle game where you attempt to make sure all glasses have the same color. Zombie Age 2 ( $0.99 ): All defenses are down, and it is time for you to go on the offensive in this zombie shooter.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Filterious Photo Filters ( $2.99 ): Use this app to create some really great looking photos with its list of filters.

): Use this app to create some really great looking photos with its list of filters. ChaReader ( $1.99 ): Use this text-to-speech app and consume content without having to read.

): Use this text-to-speech app and consume content without having to read. Remote Keyboard ( $0.99 ): Use your desktop browser as a keyboard that lets you type into your smartphone. This will surely make your life more productive.

): Use your desktop browser as a keyboard that lets you type into your smartphone. This will surely make your life more productive. ChirpOMatic ( $4.99 ): If you love birdwatching, how about learning how to identify birds through their songs?

): If you love birdwatching, how about learning how to identify birds through their songs? Resume Designer 3 ( $3.99 ): On the move and need to spruce up your resume? Use this app on your iPhone to do so.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Vigil RPG ( $2.00 ): A solo hero turn-based RPG where you go on adventures, vanquish enemies, and level up.

): A solo hero turn-based RPG where you go on adventures, vanquish enemies, and level up. Dragon Flight Simulator Games ( $1.99 ): Ever wondered what it is like to fly a dragon? Wonder no more as you live it through this app!

): Ever wondered what it is like to fly a dragon? Wonder no more as you live it through this app! Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): An interesting match-3 game that ups the excitement as the game progresses with a pirate theme.

): An interesting match-3 game that ups the excitement as the game progresses with a pirate theme. Kingdom Rush Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): Defend your territory against advancing hordes of seemingly endless enemies, all set within a medieval environment.

): Defend your territory against advancing hordes of seemingly endless enemies, all set within a medieval environment. My City: Star Horse Stable ( $3.99 ): Let your little one figure out what life is like to actually own a horse and care for it.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please let us know via the comments below.

Beware of in-app purchases and ads!

Both free and paid apps can include hidden in-app purchases and ads, especially in children's games. To avoid surprises, follow these tips:

App Permissions: A word of caution!

A multitude of applications has the ability to collect and share your personal data. To truly safeguard your privacy, it’s essential to scrutinize the permissions that each app requests. For example, why would an alarm clock app need access to your camera or contacts? By limiting the permissions granted to apps, you can enhance the security of your information.

Embark on the journey of exploring a wide array of free applications available on both Android and iOS, all while feeling assured that your personal data remains protected.

Here’s to kicking off the week with our handpicked selection of free apps and games. If you have any favorites that we might have overlooked, please feel free to share your suggestions in the comments!