If you ever feel that your smartphone experience has become somewhat monotonous, particularly regarding the apps you frequently engage with, it might be time for a change. Why not invigorate your digital life by diving into the world of app discounts? This could be the perfect moment to discover fresh new options available on both Android and iOS.

In this weekend edition, we’ve handpicked a variety of apps that are currently free on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. But hurry—these deals have a limited shelf life!

Our selection goes beyond the usual "Top 5 Apps of the Week" roundup. While we won't be providing in-depth reviews for each app, keep in mind that some may contain in-app purchases or ads. But don’t worry! We’ve made sure that you’ll find only the best picks here, ensuring you can explore without straining your budget. Let’s dive into a world of free apps just waiting for you to explore!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Morse Mentor Pro License ( $3.49 ): Learn Morse code with this app, or use it to ensure you don't forget what you've committed to memory before.

3D Earth Pro Local Forecast ( $29.99 ): Check out the local weather conditions in this beautiful app.

Net Signal Pro: WiFi & 5G Meter ( $0.49 ): Check your WiFi signal strength with this app. Pretty handy when you've moved into a new home or office to identify dead spots.

Illuminance - Lux Light Pro ( $0.49 ): Check how much light there is in a room with this app.

Free Android games

OXXO ( $0.99 ): A puzzle game that claims to help you relax. I don't know, puzzles can be stressful to me...

Spelling Test & Practice Pro ( $1.99 ): What better way to test your spelling prowess than this game for kids?

Burning Sky VIP ( $1.99 ): A fast-paced shoot 'em up that will certainly get your adrenaline pumping.

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD ( $2.99 ): A tower defense game that features new turrets and enemies, challenging your strategic acumen.

Rectangles PRO ( $1.99 ): A puzzle game that is different in style, requiring you to figure out how many rectangles there are. It is also color blind-friendly!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Weather: it is nice outside ( $0.99 ): Do you bring an umbrella or wear a light cotton tee? Find out what the weather will be like without making wild guesses.

Light Meter ( $3.99 ): Get the best shots by measuring the right amount of light for your photos with this app!

Timestamp Cam ( $9.99 ): The perfect app to add a date and GPS location to your photos and videos.

Christmas Countdown ( $0.99 ): Just how far do you think Christmas is away from? Use this app to count down the days.

mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Some of us have allergic reactions to different food types. Why not use this food diary to keep track of your eating habits and avoid untoward incidences?

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): Release the ball and make sure it avoids all obstacles to end up in a cup located at the bottom.

My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): Let your little ones figure out for themselves how it is like to run a hospital.

Macrocosm ( $3.99 ): Talk about humble beginnings! Begin from an atom and grow into a galactic empire. Everyone always has huge ambitions, here's the chance to live it out.

Tap Dot Tap — Reaction Game ( $0.29 ): Just how fast are your reflexes? Find out in this game.

Light 'em Up ( $0.99 ): A casual puzzle game where you form the right connections to light up the bulbs.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please let us know via the comments below.

Beware of in-app purchases and ads!

Both free and paid apps can include hidden in-app purchases and ads, especially in children's games. To avoid surprises, follow these tips:

App Permissions: A word of caution!

Numerous apps possess the capability to gather and share your personal information. To protect your privacy effectively, it's crucial to carefully examine the permissions that each application requests. For instance, what reason could an alarm clock app possibly have for accessing your camera or contacts? By restricting app permissions, you can better safeguard your data.

Enjoy the adventure of discovering a wealth of free applications on both Android and iOS, all while enjoying the confidence that your personal information is secure.

We hope you will have a wonderful weekend with your family, friends, and smartphone. If you think we missed out on any app that the world should know, do share your recommendations in the comments!