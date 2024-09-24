At some point, you may find that your smartphone experience feels a bit too predictable, especially in terms of the apps you regularly use. Why not shake things up by exploring the realm of app discounts? It's the perfect opportunity to uncover fresh offerings on both Android and iOS platforms. In this edition, we've curated a selection of apps currently available for free on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. But act fast—these deals won't last forever!

This collection goes beyond our typical "Top 5 Apps of the Week" feature. While we won’t dive deep into reviews for each app, it's noteworthy that some may include in-app purchases and advertisements. Fear not! We've ensured that only the finest selections are here for you to discover without emptying your wallet. So, let’s plunge into the world of free apps that are ready for you to enjoy right now!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

How Much Can I Spend? ( $2.99 ): Keep track of your spending with this app to know where every penny goes.

): Keep track of your spending with this app to know where every penny goes. Stabilize Video: Stable Video ( $2.99 ): Ever wondered how you can up your video recording game without purchasing a gimbal? This is one way of doing so...

): Ever wondered how you can up your video recording game without purchasing a gimbal? This is one way of doing so... AirMirror TV Cast Airplay ( $4.99 ): Use this app to cast videos and other content on your TV from your Android handset.

): Use this app to cast videos and other content on your TV from your Android handset. Sav PDF Viewer Pro ( $2.49 ): Here is an alternative PDF viewing app just in case you're sick and tired of the one you're using.

Free Android games

Sudoku Master Premium Offline ( $2.99 ): Love Sudoku? Why not play it wherever you are with this offline version!

): Love Sudoku? Why not play it wherever you are with this offline version! Spelling Gaps Pro ( $1.99 ): Let your little ones build their vocabulary with this spelling game.

): Let your little ones build their vocabulary with this spelling game. Dungeon Corp ( $1.99 ): You might be just an ordinary office drone, but there are monsters to kill which drop loot and upgrades.

): You might be just an ordinary office drone, but there are monsters to kill which drop loot and upgrades. Survival Island Evolve Pro ( $0.49 ): You're marooned on an island with plenty of hostiles around. Keep your wits about you to survive.

): You're marooned on an island with plenty of hostiles around. Keep your wits about you to survive. Space Agency 2138 ( $0.99 ): Build rockets, explore new planets, establish new colonies. How hard is it? Find out!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Filterious Photo Filters ( $2.99 ): Use this app to create some really cool photos with its list of filters.

): Use this app to create some really cool photos with its list of filters. ChaReader ( $1.99 ): Use this text-to-speech app and make life a whole lot easier for yourself.

): Use this text-to-speech app and make life a whole lot easier for yourself. Remote Keyboard ( $0.99 ): Use your desktop browser as a keyboard to type into your smartphone. This will surely make it more productive.

): Use your desktop browser as a keyboard to type into your smartphone. This will surely make it more productive. ChirpOMatic ( $4.99 ): If you love birdwatching, then this app will help you identify the different breeds based on their songs.

): If you love birdwatching, then this app will help you identify the different breeds based on their songs. Resume Designer 3 ( $3.99 ): Your iPhone can be used to create stunning resumes wherever you are.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Realistic Chinese Checkers ( $3.49 ): Love Chinese Checkers? Why not play while you are on the move?

): Love Chinese Checkers? Why not play while you are on the move? Dragon Flight Simulator Games ( $1.99 ): Ever wondered what it is like to fly a dragon? No, it is not through watching cartoons, but an app!

): Ever wondered what it is like to fly a dragon? No, it is not through watching cartoons, but an app! Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): A match-3 game that gets more interesting as the game progresses with a pirate theme.

): A match-3 game that gets more interesting as the game progresses with a pirate theme. Kingdom Rush Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): Defend your territory against advancing hordes, all set within a medieval environment.

): Defend your territory against advancing hordes, all set within a medieval environment. My City: Star Horse Stable ( $3.99 ): Here is a game that your little one will love, as they figure out what it is like to own a horse and care for it.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please let us know via the comments below.

Beware of in-app purchases and ads!

Both free and paid apps can include hidden in-app purchases and ads, especially in children's games. To avoid surprises, follow these tips:

App Permissions: A word of caution!

Numerous apps possess the capability to gather and share your personal information. To protect your privacy effectively, it's crucial to carefully examine the permissions that each application requests. For instance, what reason could an alarm clock app possibly have for accessing your camera or contacts? By restricting app permissions, you can better safeguard your data.

Enjoy the adventure of discovering a wealth of free applications on both Android and iOS, all while enjoying the confidence that your personal information is secure.

Here is to a fantastic start to the week with our curated list of free apps and games. If there are any favorites that we might have missed out, do share your recommendations in the comments!