At some stage, your smartphone might begin to feel a touch too routine, particularly regarding the applications you use. What could be more better than diving into the dynamic world of app discounts to discover the latest offerings on both Android and iOS? In this issue, we've handpicked an exciting array of apps currently available for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. But hurry—these deals won’t stick around for long!

This compilation goes beyond our usual "Top 5 Apps of the Week" article. While we won't provide in-depth reviews for every application, it's important to mention that some might feature in-app purchases and ads. Don’t worry! We’ve made sure that only the best options are included for you to explore without breaking the bank. So, let’s dive in and uncover the free apps that are ready for you to enjoy right now!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Image Converter ( $1.99 ): Convert images to PDF, making it easy to share with everyone else.

): Convert images to PDF, making it easy to share with everyone else. Deals Tracker Pro ( $3.99 ): Keep track of deals from various e-tailers via this centralized app.

Free Android games

One Shot ( $0.99 ): Clear each level with just one motion. How good is your physics?

): Clear each level with just one motion. How good is your physics? The Weapon King VIP ( $0.99 ): It is one weapon against another. Which will emerge as the winner in this no-holds-barred competition?

): It is one weapon against another. Which will emerge as the winner in this no-holds-barred competition? Shadow Survival ( $0.99 ): It is you against the world. Do you have what it takes to survive hordes of enemies bearing down on you?

): It is you against the world. Do you have what it takes to survive hordes of enemies bearing down on you? Stick Warrior ( $0.49 ): It is a duel to the death, where each victory brings you one step closer to the finals in this beat 'em up.

): It is a duel to the death, where each victory brings you one step closer to the finals in this beat 'em up. Spelling Book Pro ( $1.99 ): Play this game and improve your word power.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A55

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Weather: it is nice outside ( $0.99 ): Figure out what the weather will be like without making wild guesses.

): Figure out what the weather will be like without making wild guesses. Light Meter ( $3.99 ): Get the right amount of light for your photos and capture the perfect shot with this app!

): Get the right amount of light for your photos and capture the perfect shot with this app! mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Some of us are allergic to many types of foods. Why not use this food diary to keep track of your eating habits?

): Some of us are allergic to many types of foods. Why not use this food diary to keep track of your eating habits? Timestamp Cam ( $9.99 ): Use this app to add a date and GPS location to your photos and videos.

): Use this app to add a date and GPS location to your photos and videos. Christmas Countdown ( $0.99 ): Admit it, Mariah Carey's Christmas album is already thawing and Christmas will be upon us before you know it. Use this app to count down the days.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Car Game for Kids ( $5.99 ): This game is meant for your little ones, where you pick a car and be a taxi driver for the day.

): This game is meant for your little ones, where you pick a car and be a taxi driver for the day. Macrocosm ( $3.99 ): Start from an atom and grow into a galactic empire. Everyone always has huge ambitions, here's the chance to live it out.

): Start from an atom and grow into a galactic empire. Everyone always has huge ambitions, here's the chance to live it out. Catenaccio Football Manager ( $2.99 ): Think you've got the managerial chops to do better than the manager of your favorite football team?

): Think you've got the managerial chops to do better than the manager of your favorite football team? My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): Ever wondered how is it like to run a hospital? Find out in this kid-friendly game.

): Ever wondered how is it like to run a hospital? Find out in this kid-friendly game. Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): Release the ball and make sure it avoids all obstacles to end up in a cup at the bottom.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please let us know via the comments below.

Beware of in-app purchases and ads!

Both free and paid apps can include hidden in-app purchases and ads, especially in children's games. To avoid surprises, follow these tips:

App Permissions: A word of caution!

Numerous apps possess the capability to gather and share your personal information. To protect your privacy effectively, it's crucial to carefully examine the permissions that each application requests. For instance, what reason could an alarm clock app possibly have for accessing your camera or contacts? By restricting app permissions, you can better safeguard your data.

Enjoy the adventure of discovering a wealth of free applications on both Android and iOS, all while enjoying the confidence that your personal information is secure.

We wish you a fantastic start to your weekend with our curated selection of complimentary apps and games. If you have any favorites that we might have overlooked, feel free to share your recommendations in the comments!