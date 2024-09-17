At some point, your smartphone may start feeling a bit too predictable, especially when it comes to your apps. What could be more thrilling than exploring the vibrant realm of app discounts to unearth the freshest selections on both Android and iOS platforms? In this edition, we've curated a collection of standout apps currently available for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. But act fast—these offers won't last long!

This list extends beyond our typical "Top 5 Apps of the Week" feature. While we won’t delve into detailed reviews for each app, it's worth noting that some may include in-app purchases and advertisements. Fear not! We've ensured that only the finest choices are here for you to enjoy without straining your wallet. So, let’s jump in and discover the incredible free apps that are waiting for you right now!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

QR/Barcode Scanner Pro ( $5.99 ): Need a third-party app to scan QR codes and barcodes? This works great.

): Need a third-party app to scan QR codes and barcodes? This works great. My Medicine Pro ( $2.49 ): Keep track of your medication so as to not lose an appointment or dose.

): Keep track of your medication so as to not lose an appointment or dose. Passport Photo ( $5.99 ): Edit and adjust photos for the specifications in over 150 countries not only for passports but also other documents.

Free Android games

Hero of the Kingdom: Tales 1 ( $6.49 ): A dragon attack still lives in the collective memory of the town. It is up to you to rebuild the village and help the people regain their confidence.

): A dragon attack still lives in the collective memory of the town. It is up to you to rebuild the village and help the people regain their confidence. Everybody's RPG ( $0.49 ): An adventure RPG where you guide your party through different quests, gaining experience and loot along the way.

): An adventure RPG where you guide your party through different quests, gaining experience and loot along the way. Merge Cafe Premium ( $4.99 ): Combine different treats to come up with new recipes, and solve mysteries to makeover your cafe.

): Combine different treats to come up with new recipes, and solve mysteries to makeover your cafe. Defense Legend 5 Pro TD ( $1.99 ): A tower defense game set in the future with futuristic weapons.

): A tower defense game set in the future with futuristic weapons. Cooking Kawaii ( $0.99 ): A hungry customer is an angry customer, so make sure they are served on time!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Filterious Photo Filters ( $2.99 ): Create some really cool photos with this photo filter app.

): Create some really cool photos with this photo filter app. ChaReader ( $1.99 ): Use this text-to-speech app and make life easier for yourself.

): Use this text-to-speech app and make life easier for yourself. Remote Keyboard ( $0.99 ): Use your desktop browser to type into your smartphone. How easy is that?

): Use your desktop browser to type into your smartphone. How easy is that? ChirpOMatic ( $4.99 ): Are you an avid birdwatcher? If so, this app helps you identify the different breeds based on their chirping.

): Are you an avid birdwatcher? If so, this app helps you identify the different breeds based on their chirping. Resume Designer 3 ( $3.99 ): Use your iPhone to create stunning resumes on the move.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

2 Players 1 Device ( $0.49 ): A selection of mini-games to play with a friend or your significant other.

): A selection of mini-games to play with a friend or your significant other. Dragon Flight Simulator ( $1.99 ): Ever wondered what it is like to fly a dragon? No, it is not through cartoons, but an app!

): Ever wondered what it is like to fly a dragon? No, it is not through cartoons, but an app! Kingdom Rush Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): Experience the thrills of defending your territory in this medieval setting.

): Experience the thrills of defending your territory in this medieval setting. My City: Star Horse Stable ( $3.99 ): Here is a primer for your little one to figure out what it is like to own a horse and care for it.

): Here is a primer for your little one to figure out what it is like to own a horse and care for it. Tap Dot Reaction Game ( $0.29 ): How fast are your reflexes? Find out in this game!

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please let us know via the comments below.

Beware of in-app purchases and ads!

Both free and paid apps can include hidden in-app purchases and ads, especially in children's games. To avoid surprises, follow these tips:

App Permissions: Be cautious!

Many applications have the ability to collect and share your personal information. In order to safeguard your privacy, it is essential to thoroughly review the permissions requested by each app. Consider this: why would an alarm clock application need access to your camera or contact list? By limiting app permissions, you can ensure that your data remains secure.

Take pleasure in exploring the vast array of free applications available for Android and iOS, all while having the peace of mind that your personal data is being protected.

We hope your week starts off on the right footing with our list of free apps and games. If there were any apps or games not listed here that you think are worth sharing, please let us know in the comments.