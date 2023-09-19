Get your Free Android and iOS Apps of the Week Here

Kicking off a brand new week, we would like to help keep your smartphones chugging along with a slew of apps that might just make your life better, be it in terms of a new game or productivity tool. Surely there are interesting apps that are free out there! This is why we have our list of free apps of the week for iOS and Android below.

Published twice weekly, we ensure you do not end up without any idea about what to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Instead, we combed through both app stores so that we can curate a list of paid apps that we think you would be interested in. There's a catch though: these normally paid apps are now available for free, albeit for a while only. Find out more below!

Needless to say, you will stumble upon apps that will interest you but not in terms of their price tag. This is exactly why we work hard to look through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store twice every week, searching for paid apps that are currently available for free. These are all limited-time offers as there is no telling when developers of said apps will cease these offers.

There is nothing worse than a free app other than one that is paid and useless or carries malware. This is why we would like to responsibly feature apps that are rated 3.5 stars or higher. This is starkly different from our top 5 apps of the week, as the Top 5 apps are normally reviewed beforehand.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app that is listed here but do not have any need for it right now, we highly recommend you install it before uninstalling it. When you do so, the app will be saved in your library, ready to be installed later without having to pay for it even after the promotion has ended.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Pro Music Player Equalizer ( $1.99 ) : An offline and ad-free music player? Sounds like a decent app to grace your phone, where it supports a slew of audio formats and has an equalizer to help make the most of your portable music enjoyment.

: An offline and ad-free music player? Sounds like a decent app to grace your phone, where it supports a slew of audio formats and has an equalizer to help make the most of your portable music enjoyment. Reminder Pro ( $2.99) : An app that functions as your second brain, showcasing reminders so that you do not forget all your important tasks!

An app that functions as your second brain, showcasing reminders so that you do not forget all your important tasks! Note Recognition ( $4.49) : Want to learn new songs on the fly? This note detection & audio speed changer app will help you do so, as it converts music into alternative sheet music.

Android Games

Cartoon Craft ( $1.99 ) : The age-old rivalry between orcs and humans continues, where this cute little RTS plays out on your smartphone.

: The age-old rivalry between orcs and humans continues, where this cute little RTS plays out on your smartphone. Word Cage PRO ( $1.49 ) : Get the brain working in this unique word search game which has three different modes to choose from for a different experience every single time.

: Get the brain working in this unique word search game which has three different modes to choose from for a different experience every single time. Pentamon: Monster RPG ( $0.99 ) : You should know the drill by now with these games: form a team of monsters, go out for battles to gain experience points, and level up for better abilities. Rinse and repeat.

: You should know the drill by now with these games: form a team of monsters, go out for battles to gain experience points, and level up for better abilities. Rinse and repeat. Crazy Owls Puzzle ( $0.99 ): A variation of the "three-in-a-row" game, where you do your level best to clear each level by matching the same type of owls together. You know what they say, birds of a feather...

A variation of the "three-in-a-row" game, where you do your level best to clear each level by matching the same type of owls together. You know what they say, birds of a feather... Fall of Reich ( $0.99 ): A tower defense game that is set in the World War 2 timeline, where you need to do your part to stem the tide against the machinations of the Thousand Year Reich.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Code Drawer ( $0.99 ): The world has been awash with QR codes since the pandemic, and this app lets you generate, manage, and share QR codes.

The world has been awash with QR codes since the pandemic, and this app lets you generate, manage, and share QR codes. Colorify - Photo Colorizer ( $0.99 ): Some photos are just begging to get some colors in them, especially black and white ones. Why not use this nifty app to do so?

Some photos are just begging to get some colors in them, especially black and white ones. Why not use this nifty app to do so? Taplet ( $0.49 ): Fancy having a mobile web browser with an auto-paste keyboard and text recognition capabilities? This app also supports the Apple Pencil and Touch, letting you extract text from any picture and website.

Fancy having a mobile web browser with an auto-paste keyboard and text recognition capabilities? This app also supports the Apple Pencil and Touch, letting you extract text from any picture and website. Basketball Simple Stats Keeper ( $2.99 ): If your kid is highly active in basketball and you would like to keep track of his/her stats, then this app is an ideal place to get started. Time to ditch the pen and paper!

If your kid is highly active in basketball and you would like to keep track of his/her stats, then this app is an ideal place to get started. Time to ditch the pen and paper! Law Enforcement Guide ( $5.99 ): This is the Georgia Edition of the Law Enforcement Guide, where you can access all the Georgia criminal, criminal procedure, domestic relations, and traffic codes.

iOS games

Cartoon Craft ( $1.99 ): Humans and orcs continue to duke it out in this extremely cute RTS on the small screen.

Humans and orcs continue to duke it out in this extremely cute RTS on the small screen. Shock Clock Arcade ( $1.99 ) : Jump from one clock to another by tapping the screen. Let's see just how far you can go before your reflexes and sense of timing let you down.

: Jump from one clock to another by tapping the screen. Let's see just how far you can go before your reflexes and sense of timing let you down. Happy Truck ( $1.99 ): Your task is pretty simple—all you need to do is to transport the produce you're carrying to the intended destination, and to do so while minimizing the number of stuff that falls out.

Your task is pretty simple—all you need to do is to transport the produce you're carrying to the intended destination, and to do so while minimizing the number of stuff that falls out. Rain Drop Catcher ( $2.99 ): Just how fast are your reflexes? Move the bucket as quickly as possible to fill it up with falling raindrops!

Just how fast are your reflexes? Move the bucket as quickly as possible to fill it up with falling raindrops! Tiny Shapes ( $0.99 ): This is a game for the little ones, where you can learn shapes and colors through the simple act of matching them.

That is all for now until this weekend! If you have come across something interesting that you would like to share with us, leave a comment below!