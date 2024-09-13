There comes a moment when your smartphone might start to be a little bit too familiar, particularly regarding apps. What could be more exciting than diving into the dynamic world of app discounts to discover the latest offerings on both Android and iOS? In this issue, we’ve handpicked a selection of exceptional apps that are currently free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, but hurry—these deals are for a limited time only!

This curated list goes beyond our usual "Top 5 Apps of the Week" segment. While we won't provide extensive reviews for each app, it’s important to mention that some may feature in-app purchases and ads. But don’t worry; we’ve selected only the best options for you to enjoy without breaking the bank. So, let’s dive right in and explore the fantastic apps that are available for free right now!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

DJ Mixer ( $9.99 ): Mix different music tracks on your phone with this app.

): Mix different music tracks on your phone with this app. Equalizer Bass Booster Pro ( $2.99 ): Let software maximize your phone's audio capabilities by pumping up the bass.

): Let software maximize your phone's audio capabilities by pumping up the bass. Volume Booster: Loudspeaker ( $2.99 ): Feel your favorite tunes are not loud enough? Why not give this a go?

): Feel your favorite tunes are not loud enough? Why not give this a go? Night Light Pro ( $0.99 ): An app that provides soft light from your phone at night.

): An app that provides soft light from your phone at night. SkanApp ( $19.99 ): A book scanner that lets you compile paper documents into the PDF format.

Free Android games

Dungeon Princess ( $0.49 ): It takes smarts and strategy to ensure your team of princesses escapes the dungeon by defeating larger-than-life enemies!

): It takes smarts and strategy to ensure your team of princesses escapes the dungeon by defeating larger-than-life enemies! Mental Hospital III ( $0.99 ): You are stuck in an asylum, but for the wrong reasons, and want to find a way out before you really become mental.

): You are stuck in an asylum, but for the wrong reasons, and want to find a way out before you really become mental. Word Tower Premium Puzzle ( $2.99 ): A word puzzle game that will challenge your brain in more ways than one.

): A word puzzle game that will challenge your brain in more ways than one. Food Fever Premium Restaurant ( $0.99 ): Running a food business is never easy. What do you think you'd do?

): Running a food business is never easy. What do you think you'd do? Rusty Island Survival Pro ( $0.49 ): Marooned on an island, you will need all your wits to survive!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Weather: it is nice outside ( $0.99 ): Knowing what the weather is like is always important, especially when you are traveling.

): Knowing what the weather is like is always important, especially when you are traveling. Light Meter ( $3.99 ): Capture the best photos possible under perfect lighting with this app.

): Capture the best photos possible under perfect lighting with this app. mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Some of us are allergic to many types of foods. Why not use this food diary to keep track of your eating habits?

): Some of us are allergic to many types of foods. Why not use this food diary to keep track of your eating habits? Timestamp Cam ( $9.99 ): Use this app to add a date and GPS location to your photos and videos.

): Use this app to add a date and GPS location to your photos and videos. Christmas Countdown ( $0.99 ): It might not feel like it, but Christmas will be just around the corner before you know it. Use this app so that you are not caught unawares.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Macrocosm ( $3.99 ): Ever wondered how things came to be? Why not embark on this adventure where an atom can grow into a galaxy?

): Ever wondered how things came to be? Why not embark on this adventure where an atom can grow into a galaxy? My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): Let your little one learn the ropes on how running a hospital is like.

): Let your little one learn the ropes on how running a hospital is like. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Seek and train monsters, sending them out for battles and winning to gain more experience.

): Seek and train monsters, sending them out for battles and winning to gain more experience. Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): Your task is to drop the ball into the cup, but make sure you correctly avoid all obstacles along the way!

): Your task is to drop the ball into the cup, but make sure you correctly avoid all obstacles along the way! Rally Stars ( $3.99 ): Embark on a rallying adventure across exotic spots around the world!

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please let us know via the comments below.

Beware of in-app purchases and ads!

Both free and paid apps can include hidden in-app purchases and ads, especially in children's games. To avoid surprises, follow these tips:

App Permissions: Be cautious!

Many applications have the ability to collect and share your personal information. In order to safeguard your privacy, it is essential to thoroughly review the permissions requested by each app. Consider this: why would an alarm clock application need access to your camera or contact list? By limiting app permissions, you can ensure that your data remains secure.

Take pleasure in exploring the vast array of free applications available for Android and iOS, all while having the peace of mind that your personal data is being protected.

There you have it, folks, the final list of free apps and games for the week. If there were there any apps or games missing that you think are worth sharing, please let us know in the comments.