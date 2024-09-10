There are times when your smartphone begins to get a little bit stale, especially in terms of apps. What better way to uncover the latest app deals on Android and iOS than by immersing yourself in the thrilling realm of app discounts? In this edition, we have carefully curated a collection of top-notch apps that are currently available for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, but only for a limited period.

These apps surpass our customary selection in our weekly "Top 5 Apps of the Week" feature. While we won't delve into detailed reviews for each app, it's worth noting that some may include in-app purchases and advertisements. Nevertheless, fret not, as we have cherry-picked the finest options for you to relish without emptying your wallet. So, without further ado, let us unveil the array of apps waiting to be downloaded for free right this instant.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

QR Barcode and Scanner Pro ( $4.99 ): Scan QR and barcodes with this app.

): Scan QR and barcodes with this app. Photos Charging Slideshow ( $0.99 ): The next time you charge your smartphone, why not have it play a reel of slideshows?

): The next time you charge your smartphone, why not have it play a reel of slideshows? Image to PDF Converter ( $0.99 ): Want to transform any image into a PDF? This app does so efficiently.

): Want to transform any image into a PDF? This app does so efficiently. Bookmark Manager ( $0.99 ): Manage URLs on your smartphone from a central place with this app.

): Manage URLs on your smartphone from a central place with this app. Dark Screen Filter ( $0.99 ): A software-based dark screen filter to help you sleep better at night.

Free Android games

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Spyglass ( $5.99 ): Here is an offline GPS app that is useful whenever you are outdoors or enjoy off-road adventures.

): Here is an offline GPS app that is useful whenever you are outdoors or enjoy off-road adventures. The Wonder Weeks ( $5.99 ): It is all about firsts with each baby that you have, so make sure you are there to record them all!

): It is all about firsts with each baby that you have, so make sure you are there to record them all! Origami Paper Fold ( $2.49 ): Have some time to spare and unwanted paper? Why not turn into an origami master?

): Have some time to spare and unwanted paper? Why not turn into an origami master? Epica 2 Pro ( $0.99 ): Transform your photos, especially portrait shots, into a totally different experience with this monstrous filter.

): Transform your photos, especially portrait shots, into a totally different experience with this monstrous filter. Interval Timer for Tasks ( $6.99 ): If you function like clockwork, why not have a tool like this app to help you keep track of time for each task?

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Kingdom Rush - Tower Defense ( $5.99 ): Here is a tower defense game with amazing graphics and tight gameplay.

): Here is a tower defense game with amazing graphics and tight gameplay. Dragon Flight Simulator Games ( $1.99 ): Ever wondered how it feels like to fly a dragon? Find out in this game!

): Ever wondered how it feels like to fly a dragon? Find out in this game! Rich Robi Lava Game ( $0.99 ): Explore this house with numerous rooms as you check out amazing cars and different enemies.

): Explore this house with numerous rooms as you check out amazing cars and different enemies. My City: New York ( $3.99 ): Visit different places in New York City and engage in all the touristy fun, without having to leave your couch!

): Visit different places in New York City and engage in all the touristy fun, without having to leave your couch! Jumpy Horse ( $0.99 ): Enjoy the equestrian lifestyle with this game, without running the risk of falling off a horse and breaking an arm or a leg.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please let us know via the comments below.

Beware of in-app purchases and ads!

Both free and paid apps can include hidden in-app purchases and ads, especially in children's games. To avoid surprises, follow these tips:

App Permissions: Be cautious!

Many applications have the ability to collect and share your personal information. In order to safeguard your privacy, it is essential to thoroughly review the permissions requested by each app. Consider this: why would an alarm clock application need access to your camera or contact list? By limiting app permissions, you can ensure that your data remains secure.

Take pleasure in exploring the vast array of free applications available for Android and iOS, all while having the peace of mind that your personal data is being protected.

With that, we have come to the end of this week's list for free apps and games. Were there any apps or games left out here that you think are worth sharing? Please let us know in the comments.