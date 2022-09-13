Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these apps for free!

Once again this week, apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones are available to download for free for a limited time only. We will share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you will know what to expect here in this article: The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store regularly offer discounts and promotions where you can obtain paid content for free for a limited time only. We collate these freebies and list them for you, But unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not try the apps out on purpose. Hence, be a little bit careful before you fall into a money pit as some apps may still include microtransactions.

Tip: Do you want to secure a free app for the future? If so, download it once and uninstall it if necessary. This way, it will be added to your list of purchased apps and you can download it again in the future once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

Phone Booster Pro: Force Stop ( $10.99 ): Phone Booster Pro aims to optimize the performance of your smartphone, including making your phone faster (Speed Booster), making your battery last longer (Battery Saver), decrease the temperature of your smartphone (phone cooler), clean up RAM (RAM Cleaner), and the works!

): Phone Booster Pro aims to optimize the performance of your smartphone, including making your phone faster (Speed Booster), making your battery last longer (Battery Saver), decrease the temperature of your smartphone (phone cooler), clean up RAM (RAM Cleaner), and the works! SH001 Watch Face ( $1.99 ): The SH001 Electronic is a digital watch face for Wear OS by Shards, making it the perfect choice of watch faces for Wear OS smartwatches. Make your choice of analog, digital, or hybrid!

): The SH001 Electronic is a digital watch face for Wear OS by Shards, making it the perfect choice of watch faces for Wear OS smartwatches. Make your choice of analog, digital, or hybrid! Speedometer GPS Pro ( $0.99 ): This app can track your speed, distance, time, location, start time, elapsed time, average speed, maximum speed, altitude, and other details.

): This app can track your speed, distance, time, location, start time, elapsed time, average speed, maximum speed, altitude, and other details. Boundo: System Tool Set ( $0.99 ): Boundo works for both smartphones and tablets, where you can check the Android API level of all apps and APKs on the device, perform app shortcuts and quick settings tiles, modify images, and make your wallpaper comply to the Android 10 dark theme!

These mobile games are free in the Google Play Store

Superheroes Junior Premium ( $0.99 ): Transforms into a superhero to battle the robot monsters. How to become a superhero? Become a warrior using sword and gun with supernatural powers to defeat all the monsters.

): Transforms into a superhero to battle the robot monsters. How to become a superhero? Become a warrior using sword and gun with supernatural powers to defeat all the monsters. Stickman Master: Shadow Fight ( $1.99 ): Be a conscious ninja master shadow warrior, equip the best weapon, armor and fight in this stick game! Do keep a close eye on your stick man's shadow knight health level because when it hits 0%, your turn finished!

): Be a conscious ninja master shadow warrior, equip the best weapon, armor and fight in this stick game! Do keep a close eye on your stick man's shadow knight health level because when it hits 0%, your turn finished! Data Defense ( $4.99 ): Data Defense is a minimalist tower defense indie game set in cyberspace. Protect servers from being infected by a slew of oncoming glitches, bugs and viruses. Use each server's particular layout to your advantage, installing defense programs in strategic locations to defend the server in the fastest time possible.

): Data Defense is a minimalist tower defense indie game set in cyberspace. Protect servers from being infected by a slew of oncoming glitches, bugs and viruses. Use each server's particular layout to your advantage, installing defense programs in strategic locations to defend the server in the fastest time possible. Sudoku Pro ( $2.99 ): Go wrack your brains with this game as you attempt to complete numerous Sudoku puzzles on your own free time.

): Go wrack your brains with this game as you attempt to complete numerous Sudoku puzzles on your own free time. Moto Bike Racer Pro Fighter 3D ( $7.99 ): Be ready to perform bike stunts and to shoot down gangsters who harass you. This is a real bike racing game that require shooting skills as you stave off crazy bikers attacks.

): Be ready to perform bike stunts and to shoot down gangsters who harass you. This is a real bike racing game that require shooting skills as you stave off crazy bikers attacks. My City: London ( $4.49 ): My City : London is a fun game for kids where they can create and tell their own stories as they explore London. From a visit to the palace and checking out the palace guards, to shopping and fashion in Oxford street, there are lots of fun and exciting places to visit and play with.

): My City : London is a fun game for kids where they can create and tell their own stories as they explore London. From a visit to the palace and checking out the palace guards, to shopping and fashion in Oxford street, there are lots of fun and exciting places to visit and play with. Dungeon Shooter ( $3.49 ): This is a fun and cool indie game, players will play as a shooter (can choose 3 occupations) to explore ancient tombs and dungeons, search for treasures, obtain weapons and props, while constantly improving their own ability those of their pets, and challenge the more and more powerful monsters.

): This is a fun and cool indie game, players will play as a shooter (can choose 3 occupations) to explore ancient tombs and dungeons, search for treasures, obtain weapons and props, while constantly improving their own ability those of their pets, and challenge the more and more powerful monsters. Dementia: Book of the Dead ( $0.99 ): Set in medieval England, it is a time of knights, witches and hunters. Here, you will have to learn to deal with the likes of ghosts and demons as you embark on an exorcism mission.

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

Reading Trainer 2.0 ( $2.99 ): Reading Trainer improves your reading speed and retention rate with many challenging and fun exercises. It touts to significantly increase your reading speed, where eye-exercises help improve your mental capacity, comprehension, and retention.

): Reading Trainer improves your reading speed and retention rate with many challenging and fun exercises. It touts to significantly increase your reading speed, where eye-exercises help improve your mental capacity, comprehension, and retention. WaterMinder ( $4.99 ): WaterMinder is an easy, intuitive app to track your water intake. It will require information on your body weight (or your personal goal), reminding you to drink water to reach your daily goals.

): WaterMinder is an easy, intuitive app to track your water intake. It will require information on your body weight (or your personal goal), reminding you to drink water to reach your daily goals. Stitch Photo ( $1.99 ): Automatically stitch multiple screenshots into one long image. Up your social media game with this app!

): Automatically stitch multiple screenshots into one long image. Up your social media game with this app! Cut for Stories ( $0.99 ): Cut for Stories is a totally new app that offers numerous features, including photo editing tools, the eyedropper tool, and the gradient creation tool which helps make your Instagram Stories unique.

These mobile games are free for iOS

Sliding Puzzle ( $0.99 ): This game claims that only the top 1% of the world population is smart enough to solve this classic sliding puzzle game. You can even compete with your friends on the game center.

): This game claims that only the top 1% of the world population is smart enough to solve this classic sliding puzzle game. You can even compete with your friends on the game center. Vive le Roi 3 ( $4.99 ): Vive le Roi 3 is a puzzle and anticipation game, without chance or timing, based on mini puzzles to be solved by choosing the right ladder on each floor to reach the king and save him from his executioner.

): Vive le Roi 3 is a puzzle and anticipation game, without chance or timing, based on mini puzzles to be solved by choosing the right ladder on each floor to reach the king and save him from his executioner. My City Home - Sweet Playhouse ( $2.99 ): Explore 12 new rooms, meet new neighbors, and create your own city life. Roleplay with new characters in this dollhouse. Enjoy games on the street and create fun stories.

): Explore 12 new rooms, meet new neighbors, and create your own city life. Roleplay with new characters in this dollhouse. Enjoy games on the street and create fun stories. Symmetry Drawing ( $2.99 ): Draw the symmetry of the shape to complete the level. It cannot get any more simple than that!

): Draw the symmetry of the shape to complete the level. It cannot get any more simple than that! The Sense Point: Chapter 1 ( $4.99 ): Sen and his robot sidekick Po arrive on a mysterious space island—and they’ll need your help to solve a series of tricky puzzles if they’re to work out what’s going on.

We keep our fingers crossed that you have found what you are looking for. If not, we'll be back early next week with more suggestions and we're sure you'll find something suitable then! Have you spotted a paid app in the list? Then we would be happy for you to drop a hint to us in the comments!