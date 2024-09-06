Has it been a challenging week for you at work or life in general this week? Thank the heavens the weekend is upon us! What better way to explore the latest app deals on Android and iOS than to dive into the exciting world of app discounts? In this round, we have curated a collection of premium apps that are currently up for grabs for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, but only for a limited time.

These apps go beyond our usual selection in our weekly "Top 5 Apps of the Week" article. While we won't be providing detailed reviews for each app, it's important to note that some of them may contain in-app purchases and advertisements. However, worry not, as we have handpicked the best options for you to enjoy without breaking the bank. So, keep reading to discover which apps are waiting to be downloaded for free right now.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Planets 3D Live Wallpaper ( $5.99 ): Spruce up your handset with this lovely wallpaper app.

): Spruce up your handset with this lovely wallpaper app. Resume Builder ( $4.99 ): Want to have an impressive CV while you are on the move? Check out this app.

): Want to have an impressive CV while you are on the move? Check out this app. Reminder Pro ( $3.49 ): If you ever need a second brain, this app fits the bill perfectly.

Free Android games

Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): You know the drill. Capture monsters, train them, send them out to fight, win. Rinse and repeat.

): You know the drill. Capture monsters, train them, send them out to fight, win. Rinse and repeat. Sky Wings Pixel Fighters ( $0.99 ): A high-stakes situation where it is you against the world in this intense shoot 'em up.

): A high-stakes situation where it is you against the world in this intense shoot 'em up. Neon Valley ( $0.49 ): This game works best if your phone has an AMOLED display.

): This game works best if your phone has an AMOLED display. Zombie Age 3 Premium Survival ( $0.99 ): You will need to have all your wits with you if you want to survive the zombie apocalypse in this game.

): You will need to have all your wits with you if you want to survive the zombie apocalypse in this game. Cress Pro ( $2.49 ): This game is inspired by the old-school game, blue turn. Your job? Turn all the dots into petals.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Some of us have more sensitive tummies than others. Use this digital diary to note your gastronomic journey.

): Some of us have more sensitive tummies than others. Use this digital diary to note your gastronomic journey. Filterious Photo Filters ( $2.99 ): Capture some interesting photos with the right filters.

): Capture some interesting photos with the right filters. ChaReader ( $1.99 ): A text-to-speech app that lets you rest while your phone reads aloud articles and documents.

): A text-to-speech app that lets you rest while your phone reads aloud articles and documents. ChirpOMatic ( $4.99 ): Are you an avid bird watcher? Love listening to all their chirping? This app can identify birds through their songs!

): Are you an avid bird watcher? Love listening to all their chirping? This app can identify birds through their songs! Resume Designer 3 ( $3.99 ): Create resumes even when you are not in front of your desktop or laptop.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Realistic Chinese Checkers ( $3.49 ): Play Chinese checkers on your iPhone without worrying about the pieces falling off.

): Play Chinese checkers on your iPhone without worrying about the pieces falling off. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): If you've played Pokemon, you would know the drill with this game.

): If you've played Pokemon, you would know the drill with this game. Rich Man Life Game ( $1.99 ): You've found yourself in a huge house with numerous rooms to explore, where each room holds a different surprise!

): You've found yourself in a huge house with numerous rooms to explore, where each room holds a different surprise! My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): Give your little ones a taste of how running a hospital feels like.

): Give your little ones a taste of how running a hospital feels like. Splotches ( $0.99 ): A paint-exploding match puzzle game that is colorful and fun to play.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please let us know via the comments below.

Beware of in-app purchases and ads!

Both free and paid apps can include hidden in-app purchases and ads, especially in children's games. To avoid surprises, follow these tips:

App Permissions: Be cautious!

Many applications have the ability to collect and share your personal information. In order to safeguard your privacy, it is essential to thoroughly review the permissions requested by each app. Consider this: why would an alarm clock application need access to your camera or contact list? By limiting app permissions, you can ensure that your data remains secure.

Take pleasure in exploring the vast array of free applications available for Android and iOS, all while having the peace of mind that your personal data is being protected.

Parting is such sweet sorrow, but don't worry, we will return early next week with another list of free apps for you to take a look at. Do you have any apps or games not listed here that you think are worth sharing? Please let us know in the comments.