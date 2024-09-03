It's that time of the week when the daily grind begins like clockwork. What better way to do that than by exploring the latest app deals on Android and iOS? In this round, we've curated a collection of premium apps that are currently up for grabs for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, but only for a limited time. So, without further ado, let's dive into the exciting world of app discounts.

These apps go beyond our usual selection in our weekly "Top 5 Apps of the Week" article. Although we won't be providing detailed reviews for each app, it's important to note that some of them might contain in-app purchases and advertisements. But don't worry, we've handpicked the best options for you to enjoy without breaking the bank. So, keep reading to discover which apps are waiting to be downloaded for free right now.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Smart Navigation Bar ( $0.99 ): Empower your navigation bar with even more features and functions.

): Empower your navigation bar with even more features and functions. Sound Meter Decibel Meter ( $2.99 ): Want to know how much sound/noise there is in a room? Why not use this app to find out?

): Want to know how much sound/noise there is in a room? Why not use this app to find out? PhotoApp ( $6.49 ): Carry around a pocket-powered photo editing app on your phone.

): Carry around a pocket-powered photo editing app on your phone. 90s Music Radio Pro ( $0.80 ): Does the best music hail from the 1990s? Find out by installing this app.

Free Android games

Spelling Right PRO ( $1.99 ): Want to increase your word power? Vocabulary is one thing, but correct spelling is another, so here's an app to get started!

): Want to increase your word power? Vocabulary is one thing, but correct spelling is another, so here's an app to get started! Hero of the Kingdom II ( $8.49 ): A slow-burning game where you need to travel far and wide to save your sister from pirates.

): A slow-burning game where you need to travel far and wide to save your sister from pirates. The Lonely Hacker ( $1.99 ): Think you know how the hacking world works? Try this game and have a feel.

): Think you know how the hacking world works? Try this game and have a feel. Traffic Jam Cars Puzzle ( $4.99 ): Hate getting stuck in a traffic gridlock? Nobody does. Solve each level in this puzzle game.

): Hate getting stuck in a traffic gridlock? Nobody does. Solve each level in this puzzle game. Guardian War: Ultimate Edition ( $0.99 ): It is you against the world. Explore, indulge in battles, emerge victorious, and grow even more powerful!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

ScrollIt Visual Messenger ( $9.99 ): Transform your phone into a mobile display that shows messages as you wish.

): Transform your phone into a mobile display that shows messages as you wish. Light Meter ( $3.99 ): Want to take great-looking photos? Use this app to ensure the light in the room/scene is well-balanced.

): Want to take great-looking photos? Use this app to ensure the light in the room/scene is well-balanced. TimeStamp Cam ( $9.99 ): Add data, location, and other information to your photos and videos for posterity.

): Add data, location, and other information to your photos and videos for posterity. Christmas Countdown ( $0.99 ): Is it too early to begin counting down to Christmas? Apparently not!

): Is it too early to begin counting down to Christmas? Apparently not! Remote Keyboard ( $0.99 ): Type information in your phone through a desktop browser. It certainly makes life easier.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): Release the ball and make sure it ends up in the right place after going through all obstacles.

): Release the ball and make sure it ends up in the right place after going through all obstacles. Tap It and Jump It ( $4.99 ): A game of reflexes and timing. Time it right and you'll progress!

): A game of reflexes and timing. Time it right and you'll progress! Kingdom Rush Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): This is a really cute, cartoonish tower defense game that is not short on strategy and finesse.

): This is a really cute, cartoonish tower defense game that is not short on strategy and finesse. My City: Star Horse Stable ( $3.99 ): Let your little one have a virtual pony to take care of, and everything that involves the experience of owning one.

): Let your little one have a virtual pony to take care of, and everything that involves the experience of owning one. Cooking Game for Kids ( $5.99 ): Better learn how to cook by making a digital mess than ruining your entire kitchen!

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please let us know via the comments below.

Beware of in-app purchases and ads!

Both free and paid apps can include hidden in-app purchases and ads, especially in children's games. To avoid surprises, follow these tips:

App Permissions: Be cautious!

Some apps collect and share your personal data. Protect your privacy by carefully reviewing app permissions. For instance, why would an alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? Limit permissions to keep your data secure.

Enjoy exploring free apps for Android or iOS, knowing your data is protected.

With that, we have come to the end of the list. Were there any apps or games not listed here you think are worth sharing? Please share them with us in the comments.