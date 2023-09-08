Free Android and iOS Apps of the Week

We have come to the end of another week, which means many of us have plans for the weekend to wind down. Since our phones never take a holiday, we at nextpit continue to work to deliver our list of free apps of the week for iOS and Android.

Published twice every week, we make sure that you do not wade through a gazillion apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Rather, we went through both app stores to come up with a curated list of highlights that feature paid apps. There's a catch though: these apps are available for free on a temporary basis. Check them out below!

We are well aware that from time to time, you will stumble upon interesting apps that you want to use but are not willing to pay money for. That's why we scour the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to find paid apps that are currently available for free twice each week. This is a limited-time offer only, and we don't know when the developers will halt these offers.

It does not benefit anyone to install a poorly done app or play a terrible game. This is why we only feature apps that are rated 3.5 stars or higher. This will be different from our top 5 apps of the week since we actually do review the listed apps in that list.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app that is listed here but do not need it at the moment, we highly recommend you install it before uninstalling it. When you do so, the app will be saved in your library, ready to be installed later without having to pay for it even after the promotion has ended.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Unreal Space HD ( $0.99 ) : Seeing how phones now come with fast charging, live wallpapers are so much more fun to use. Be aware that live wallpapers will certainly knock down your battery life by a notch, but to have an animated wallpaper of the celestial bodies, you can get lost looking at it!

: Seeing how phones now come with fast charging, live wallpapers are so much more fun to use. Be aware that live wallpapers will certainly knock down your battery life by a notch, but to have an animated wallpaper of the celestial bodies, you can get lost looking at it! Premium Camera ( $10.99) : Works on both mobile and wearable devices, this app lets you take photos in really creative ways!

Works on both mobile and wearable devices, this app lets you take photos in really creative ways! Sleep BeReal Sound ( $14.99) : Do you find it difficult to fall asleep at night after a particularly difficult day at the office? This app will play back calming sounds to help you drift off to Dreamland soonest possible.

Android Games

Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 ) : Crawl through a dungeon in this isometric RPG where you need a careful balance of tactics, timing, and control in order to emerge victorious.

: Crawl through a dungeon in this isometric RPG where you need a careful balance of tactics, timing, and control in order to emerge victorious. Cytus II ( $1.99 ) : A music rhythm game with extremely cute Japanese anime art that will push your reflexes to their limit.

: A music rhythm game with extremely cute Japanese anime art that will push your reflexes to their limit. Missile Dude RPG ( $1.99 ) : This is basically an arms race game, where the one with the most firepower wins. Do you have what it takes to do so?

: This is basically an arms race game, where the one with the most firepower wins. Do you have what it takes to do so? MR RACER ( $4.99 ): Everyone loves to have the need for speed, so why not play it safe in a racing game on a mobile device? Fantastic graphics and easy controls, what are you waiting for?

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Epica 2 Pro ( $0.99 ): Churn out better-looking photos that are fun and totally whacked out with this app.

Churn out better-looking photos that are fun and totally whacked out with this app. With Margin ( $1.99 ): One of the fastest ways to make a quick buck is through the flipping of properties. However, it can also be very dangerous as it is a high-risk venture. This app helps calculate the return on investment of flips.

One of the fastest ways to make a quick buck is through the flipping of properties. However, it can also be very dangerous as it is a high-risk venture. This app helps calculate the return on investment of flips. T4U Tesla ( $8.99 ): Are you a Tesla owner? Want to try out this third-party app that claims to track and follow your Tesla?

Are you a Tesla owner? Want to try out this third-party app that claims to track and follow your Tesla? Safety Note+ Pro ( $3.99 ): Protect your privacy with this app, where all your notes are secured with passwords and biometric security, not to mention the ability to organize your notes into folders.

iOS games

Tiny Shapes ( $0.99 ): A game for the little ones, where you need to match the correct shapes based on their color, shape, and size. Much better than letting your kids be dependent on YouTube Kids, right?

Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 ) : Do you love dungeon crawlers? If so, then you will absolutely love this one! It is packed with adventure and fun, and plenty of loot to boot!

: Do you love dungeon crawlers? If so, then you will absolutely love this one! It is packed with adventure and fun, and plenty of loot to boot! Adventurous Eating ( $2.99 ): Do you find it challenging for your little ones to enjoy their fruits and vegetables? This game might help them change their eating habits to be healthier.

Do you find it challenging for your little ones to enjoy their fruits and vegetables? This game might help them change their eating habits to be healthier. King of Defense Premium ( $4.99 ): A tower defense title that boasts well-drawn sprites, where you need to protect your kingdom against monsters and invaders via your well-placed turrets.

A tower defense title that boasts well-drawn sprites, where you need to protect your kingdom against monsters and invaders via your well-placed turrets. Cytus II ( $1.99 ): This music rhythm game features fantastic graphics, where your reflexes need to be fast enough to match the rhythm being played.

What do you think of what's on the menu this week? If you have stumbled upon something interesting that you would like to share with others, let us know in the comments!