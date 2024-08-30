Time to sit back, relax, and enjoy the weekend that comes upon us once again. This means it's time for yet another round of the latest app deals on Android and iOS. This weekend, we've compiled a list of premium apps that are currently available for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for a limited time only. Keep on reading to find out what apps are available for free now.

These apps differ from our usual selection in the weekly “Top 5 Apps of the Week” article. While we don't review each app, do note some of these may include in-app purchases and ads.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Ringtone Scheduler ( $0.99 ): Schedule your phone to use different ringtones at different times.

): Schedule your phone to use different ringtones at different times. Scan Text from Image English ( $1.49 ): Extract text from a photo or any image with this handy tool.

): Extract text from a photo or any image with this handy tool. Battery Charging Animations ( $0.99 ): Spruce up your battery charging animation with this app.

): Spruce up your battery charging animation with this app. 80s Music Radio Pro ( $0.99 ): They say the best music hails from the 1980s. Why not try this app out and discover the truth for yourself?

Free Android games

Mr Balchan Idle ( $9.99 ): Hack and slash your way through tons of enemies, level after level, while growing ever more powerful!

): Hack and slash your way through tons of enemies, level after level, while growing ever more powerful! Block Blast: A Retro Game ( $1.49 ): This is like a budget version of Tetris.

): This is like a budget version of Tetris. Trivia Master - Quiz Games ( $4.49 ): Think you know your trivia? Why not pit your wits in this app and see who emerges the winner?

): Think you know your trivia? Why not pit your wits in this app and see who emerges the winner? Evertale ( $0.99 ): A monster-catching RPG, where you and your monster go on adventures together to try to conquer the world. Sounds familiar?

): A monster-catching RPG, where you and your monster go on adventures together to try to conquer the world. Sounds familiar? Summoners Era: Idle Strategy ( $0.99 ): Pick your side and go to battle, where each victory brings about more opportunities to grow more powerful.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A55

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Safety Photo+Video Pro ( $3.99 ): Keep your photos and videos safe from prying eyes with this app.

): Keep your photos and videos safe from prying eyes with this app. mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Are you allergic to certain foods? Use this app to keep track of what you eat and record potential flare-ups!

): Are you allergic to certain foods? Use this app to keep track of what you eat and record potential flare-ups! Kuat ID ( $7.99 ): If you need an app that can create usable ID photos for formal use, this is it!

): If you need an app that can create usable ID photos for formal use, this is it! Good Grade ( $2.99 ): A photo editing software that you can carry with you wherever you go.

): A photo editing software that you can carry with you wherever you go. Spyglass ( $5.99 ): An offline GPS app that will help you keep track of where you are no matter your location.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Invading Horde ( $0.29 ): Time to man the ramparts and ensure your fortress does not get overrun by enemies!

): Time to man the ramparts and ensure your fortress does not get overrun by enemies! My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): The hospital is a very complex place to run. Expose your little ones to it early on with this game.

): The hospital is a very complex place to run. Expose your little ones to it early on with this game. Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): A pirate-themed Match 3 puzzle game to keep your noggin' occupied.

): A pirate-themed Match 3 puzzle game to keep your noggin' occupied. Brookhaven Game ( $1.99 ): With so many rooms in the house, there's always something exciting going on.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone SE (2022)

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please let us know via the comments below.

Beware of in-app purchases and ads!

Both free and paid apps can include hidden in-app purchases and ads, especially in children's games. To avoid surprises, follow these tips:

App Permissions: Be cautious!

Some apps collect and share your personal data. Protect your privacy by carefully reviewing app permissions. For instance, why would an alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? Limit permissions to keep your data secure.

Enjoy exploring free apps for Android or iOS, knowing your data is protected.

That's all for now! We will return to our desks to work on next week's edition. Were there any apps or games you think are worth sharing? Please let us know in the comments.