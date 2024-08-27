It is the start of another week, which means it's time to check out the latest app deals on Android and iOS. This week, we've come up with a list of premium apps currently available for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for a limited time only. Keep on reading to check out what apps are free now.

These apps differ from our usual selection in the weekly “Top 5 Apps of the Week” article. While we don't review each app individually, do note some of these may include in-app purchases and ads.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Bubble Level Pro ( $2.99 ): Do you indulge in a lot of DIY at home? If so, a leveler is always useful. Why not carry one with you in app form?

): Do you indulge in a lot of DIY at home? If so, a leveler is always useful. Why not carry one with you in app form? Sound Meter and Noise Detector ( $2.99 ): Get a grasp of how much sound and noise there is around your home or office with this app.

): Get a grasp of how much sound and noise there is around your home or office with this app. Notch Effects Notch Animation ( $0.99 ): Take full advantage of your smartphone's notch with this app.

): Take full advantage of your smartphone's notch with this app. Stitch Photos Long Screenshot ( $2.99 ): Want to create a really long screenshot by stitching different photos together? This app will get the job done.

Free Android games

Slime Legends - Survivor ( $0.19 ): You are a tiny blob of slime just trying to survive as the rest of the world bears down on you with only one intent - seek and destroy.

): You are a tiny blob of slime just trying to survive as the rest of the world bears down on you with only one intent - seek and destroy. Demon Hunter Premium ( $0.99 ): You are on your own, going up against hordes of enemies in a side-scrolling action title.

): You are on your own, going up against hordes of enemies in a side-scrolling action title. Speed Math - Mini Math Games ( $1.49 ): Tease your brain with this math game that will keep you occupied for hours on end.

): Tease your brain with this math game that will keep you occupied for hours on end. Boom Land ( $0.99 ): It's like reverse Angry Birds. Place bombs strategically around a structure and demolish them in one go!

): It's like reverse Angry Birds. Place bombs strategically around a structure and demolish them in one go! Bulbs A Game of Lights ( $0.99 ): A variation of the classic Simon game, test your memory with this!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Light Meter - Film Photography ( $3.99 ): This app will help you capture better-looking photos with the correct amount of light.

): This app will help you capture better-looking photos with the correct amount of light. Timestamp Cam ( $9.99 ): Use this app to add the date and GPS details to photos and videos.

): Use this app to add the date and GPS details to photos and videos. Filterious Photo Filters ( $2.99 ): Make your photos look unique with this filter app.

): Make your photos look unique with this filter app. Christmas Countdown ( $0.99 ): Get some holiday cheer on your screen by counting the days to Christmas.

): Get some holiday cheer on your screen by counting the days to Christmas. Resume Designer 3 ( $3.99 ): Create great-looking resumes with this app to help you secure the next job!

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Math Master Puzzles & Riddles ( $2.99 ): A mathematics trivia game that even allows you to interact with other users.

): A mathematics trivia game that even allows you to interact with other users. Kingdom Rush - Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): It is you against the world, make sure your castle is well-defended with strategically placed towers.

): It is you against the world, make sure your castle is well-defended with strategically placed towers. Macrocosm ( $3.99 ): Talk about humble beginnings. Grow from an atom to an entire galactic empire in this title.

): Talk about humble beginnings. Grow from an atom to an entire galactic empire in this title. Invading Horde ( $0.29 ): There is an invading horde bearing upon your kingdom, where you have been chosen to defend it with your life.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please let us know via the comments below.

Beware of in-app purchases and ads!

Both free and paid apps can include hidden in-app purchases and ads, especially in children's games. To avoid surprises, follow these tips:

App Permissions: Be cautious!

Some apps collect and share your personal data. Protect your privacy by carefully reviewing app permissions. For instance, why would an alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? Limit permissions to keep your data secure.

Enjoy exploring free apps for Android or iOS, knowing your data is protected.

That's all for the start of this week's recommendations. We will be back with a new list for the weekend. Did you find any apps or games worth sharing? Please share with us in the comments.